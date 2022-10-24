Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
Student from Lebanon arrested after making 'joke' threat against Western Boone SchoolsShamsBoone County, IN
Tom Brady live updates — Gisele Bündchen sign held up at Tampa Bay Buccaneers game to taunt goat amid divorce rumors
NFL PLAYER Tom Brady has been under scrutiny for his recent marital problems with his wife of 13 years, Gisele Bundchen, and things came to a head at a Pittsburgh game. According to reports, the couple has retained divorce lawyers, and Gisele is presently residing in Miami. One young Steelers...
NFL World Reacts To Blockbuster Trade Rumor News
Earlier this week, a report suggested the Denver Broncos could look to move star pass rusher Bradley Chubb. According to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk, the Broncos will most likely deal Chubb at the deadline if they lose in Week 8 to the Jaguars. Fans took to social media to share...
Report: Denver Broncos Star Will 'Likely' Be Traded With Loss This Sunday
The Denver Broncos may look to orchestrate a blockbuster trade involving one of their stars if they lose to the Jaguars this Sunday. According to a report, the Broncos will likely trade star pass rusher Bradley Chubb if they lose to the Jaguars on Sunday. Chubb's deal with the AFC West ...
Look: Barry Switzer Names The Best Player He Ever Coached
Barry Switzer coached plenty of phenomenal players during his 16 seasons at Oklahoma and four with the Dallas Cowboys. For all the talent he led across two decades, he identified former defensive lineman Lee Roy Selmon as "the best player I ever coached and probably the best to ever play" at Oklahoma.
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Steelers Fans Are Furious With Today's Wide Receiver News
On Wednesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers had some good news and bad news to share with their fans. For starters, T.J. Watt returned to practice. He has been out since Week 1 due to a pectoral injury. Despite returning to the field, he remains on injured reserve. The bad news for...
atozsports.com
Cowboys’ roster gets major boost on Wednesday
When the Dallas Cowboys selected linebacker Damone Clark in the fifth round, a guy many had as a Day 2 pick, it looked at as one of the steals of the draft. Clark came with a little red flag, though, and that was the spinal fusion operation he had back in March to fix a herniated disk, causing many to think he wouldn’t play in 2022.
KMBC.com
Patrick Mahomes sets up plan to hang out with his biggest fan, the Fonz
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Patrick Mahomes is going to meet one of his biggest fans, the Fonz. Acclaimed actor Henry Winkler, perhaps best known for his work on Happy Days, will finally see one of his 'heroes' in person. Earlier in the year, Winkler about the Kansas City Chiefs...
TMZ.com
Gisele Bündchen Hits Gym In Miami Amid Rumored Issues With Tom Brady
Gisele Bündchen is still riding solo in South Beach -- the supermodel was spotted at a Miami gym by herself Monday morning ... days after she and Tom Brady reportedly decided to remain separated during Hurricane Ian. Gisele and Brady were forced to evacuate Tampa Bay as the tropical...
Dallas Cowboys Reportedly Make Surprising Uniform Decision For Week 8
The Dallas Cowboys are making a surprising uniform decision for this Sunday's game at AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys will reportedly wear their navy uniforms with silver pants for this weekend's bout vs. the Bears of Chicago. Such a chance is typically only reserved for special holiday ...
Sporting News
James Tamou's return to Cowboys confirmed with one-year deal
James Tamou will return to his former club next season, signing a one-year deal with the North Queensland Cowboys. The 33-year-old was left unsigned by the Tigers at the end of 2022, with the possibility of retirement staring the veteran front-rower in the face. But in a surprising twist, reports...
The latest trade chatter involving the Kansas City Chiefs from national NFL writers
Cornerback? Wide receiver? Defensive end? A look at proposed Chiefs trades from around the country.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Mike Mouton, WR, Waldorf University
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. My knowledge of the game, on the field IQ, ability to get open, break down defense’s, routes running ability, and great hands. At what age were you first interested in the sport of football?. 6.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Prospect Interview: Siriman Bagayogo, DB, University of Guelph
What makes you a top prospect at your position in the 2023 NFL Draft?. The confidence of my own ability, my football IQ and my experiences of playing boundary corner my whole university carrier, and my capacity for adaptation. At what age were you first interested in the sport of...
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Davis Allen, TE, Clemson
Honors/CaptainshipOffensive POG at GATC ‘222021 ACC Honor Roll Selection. Games WatchedOHST ‘20/21, NYSY ‘21, SCUN ‘21, NCWF ‘22. Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) Sr. Aligns at TE for SCCL. Y-TE in the NFL. Big, above-average height and weight, with a thick, athletic build. He is a big, strong Y-TE, a quality run blocker that displays strength, latch, and finish, but a sufficient receiver and middle of the field target with good catch ability. He displays good play strength, sufficient speed, explosion and balance, below-average agility and COD. As a run blocker, he is above-average, displays a good first step, ability to get hands on/inside, and strong hips to roll through the defender. He is a physical player with average balance that will move his man off the ball, steer and seal off defenders, and/or climb to the 2nd level, finishing his blocks even when on the backside of the play. Does a good job of sustaining blocks and being aware of where the runner is. Possesses average power on contact, but never gives up on play. In space, he is ordinary, lack of twitch and below-average COD can cause him to have trouble against DB’s and quicker LB’s but typically takes a good angle to his blocks and will get enough on the defender to affect the play. As a pass blocker, he is sufficient. Does a good job of mirroring defenders, while size allows for him to display power. Tends to have problems with speed on the edge. As a receiver, he is average. Size provides a good MOF target. Enough long speed to attack secondary vertically or underneath on a drag, but does not show great short area quickness or speed. As a route runner he is below-average. Struggles with sinking his hips and breaking down at the top of the route, and subpar acceleration coming out of the break. Knows where to go and what to do, but has lack of twitch and creativity to create separation. Hands are solid, very strong at the catch point, and above-average at high pointing football. Explosive, big frame, allows for RA targets whether it’s outside or up the seams. After the catch, he is below-average. Displays ability to continue play, but does not possess much skill to MYM, aside from the occasional hurdle. Will run hard and strong, looking to continue play but lack of speed eventually catches up to him. Overall, there are no traits that blow you away, especially with the league wanting more creativity in the pass game, but he can be a low-end backup for a team that needs help blocking from their TE’s. Below-average arm length may hurt at next level, but has been a consistent piece in the SCCL run game over the past 3 seasons.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
2023 NFL Draft Diamonds Scouting Report: Jake Kradel, OL, Pittsburgh
Games WatchedVirginia Tech, Georgia Tech, West Virginia. Per Year Stats (Most Recent First) Jake Kradel is a Right Guard who also has experience playing center during the 2022 season. Kradel does not have ideal size for a guard, being below the NFL average in height, weight, and arm length. He uses these deficiencies to his advantage as he gets great leverage in the run game. Kradel explodes out his stance and is constantly looking for a block. He uses his great vision to chip off a double team and pick up second level blocks easily. In the run game, Kradel has a great feel for the flow of the play. He engages defenders well and drives his feet. He uses his feel for the game to understand when to let go of blocks in pursuit of the next block, sometimes a tad bit too early. Kradel moves well in pass pro, but has a tendency to over-extend against hybrid defensive tackles who can get better leverage against him. Kradel also has exceptional fundamentals. His footwork is great in both run and pass pro. He needs to work on using his hands more to be capable at the next level given his frame.
nfldraftdiamonds.com
NFL Transactions for October 27, 2022 | Presented by Wristband Bros.
Chiefs trade a 4th and 6th round pick to the Giants for WR Kadarius Toney. Dolphins worked out OL Austen Pleasants, OL Grant Hermanns, and OL Garrett McGhin. Giants landed a 4th and 6th round pick from the Chiefs for WR Kadarius Toney. NFL Draft Diamonds was created to assist...
Alex Grinch stresses need for improved pass rush on USC defense
USC is a dynamo on the offensive side of the football. No surprise, given the transfer haul on that side of the ball and, first and foremost, the guy the Trojans brought in as head coach. But it was always the defense, and still is the defense that prevents Lincoln Riley’s teams from achieving their ultimate dreams.
