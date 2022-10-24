ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

KWTX

Tornado Watch issued

A Tornado Watch has been issued for parts of Central Texas until midnight. Stay weather aware and have a way to get warnings overnight. Our free, KWTX weather app is a great way to get the watches/warnings where you are. As is typical for this time of year, we’re expecting...
News Talk 860 KSFA

Late Night Severe Weather, Tornadoes Possible Across East Texas

It's been quite a while since Deep East Texas has been threatened with the forecast of severe weather. That all changes late Monday night and early Tuesday morning. The Storm Prediction Center in Oklahoma is advising that much of central and north-central Texas will see showers and thunderstorms throughout the day on Monday. Some of these cells could produce severe storms with the main threat being damaging winds gusting to over 60 mph.
kgns.tv

Governor Abbott activates state resources ahead of severe storms

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - We started our Monday with some light drizzle during the early morning hours and we could possibly see the return of some rain and even thunderstorms. Governor Greg Abbott has activated state emergency resources ahead of severe storms and potential flash flooding expected to move across the state through early Tuesday morning.
KWTX

Severe storms possible this afternoon and evening

Summer is finally breaking it’s grip across Central Texas and we’re entering into what is traditionally our second rainy season and second severe weather season. As two frontal boundaries pass through Central Texas today and tonight, we’ll have two chances of severe storms today. Be sure to stay weather aware today and be sure to bring an umbrella with you; you’ll need the umbrella for most of the day. A line of storms, which has already produced strong wind gusts north of the Metroplex, is arriving but slowing down some. We haven’t yet seen anything more than gusty rain showers west of I-35 with this line so far, but it’s going to run into a warm and unstable airmass ahead of it. Rain from this line of storms should start near I-35 after 1 PM, but the front continues to slow down and some of the afternoon rain may not actually reach the I-45 corridor. Front number 2 is attached to the upper-level storm system and will again potentially reinvigorate thunderstorms during the evening and overnight hours. Front 2 should arrive near I-35 around 9 PM with the storms completely clearing the area before 1 AM Tuesday. If we were to see strong storms with front number 2, they’re most likely near and east of I-35 since storms will likely be a bit more mature by that point.
KBTX.com

Halloween festivities across the Brazos Valley

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -A variety of events are being hosted across the Brazos Valley to celebrate Halloween and the fall season. Brazos Valley Bombers are hosting their 14th annual Ballpark BOOFest on October 30th from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM at Edible Field (Bombers Stadium). Bring your friends and family out for a night of FREE entertainment, games, food, and trick-or-treating.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Roslyn: Impacting Mexico and then, Texas

Tropical Storm Roslyn continues its path across Mexico with strong winds and heavy rainfall. Even though this system is hundreds of miles away; its impact will be felt in Texas. THE TEXAS-NORTH TEXAS CONNECTION. As our system moves further inland, it will continue to weaken. Roslyn's remnants will eventually spread...
horseandrider.com

Three Texas Horses Euthanized Due to EIA

On Oct. 25, the Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) reported that three Quarter Horses were euthanized after testing positive for equine infectious anemia in Bexar, Jasper, and Wilson counties. An official quarantine is in place on all three premises. The TAHC is working with owners and local veterinarians to monitor potentially exposed horses and implement biosecurity measures.
KLST/KSAN

Abbott activates resources ahead of storm across Texas

AUSTIN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott activated state emergency resources ahead of severe storms and potential flash flooding forecasted to move across the state this week. “The State of Texas is working closely with local emergency management officials to ensure our communities have access to critical resources ahead of severe weather threats,” Abbott […]
CW33

Report: Texas barbecue restaurant known for slow-cooked brisket ranked in top 10 in the country

DALLAS (KDAF) — There are only a few guaranteed things in life, death, taxes, and Texas barbecue always being on top of the BBQ conversation. America is filled with some of the greatest food known to man and barbecue from east to west and north to south is something that people will travel from all over the world to get their hands on. But what are the top spots in the country to find the holy grail of American BBQ?
