According to the Kennebec Journal, a Maine man from Industry has been hospitalized following an apparent hunting accident that happened in the Maine woods last weekend. The KJ is reporting that David Dorr, 66 of Industry, had been in the woods hunting with a friend in the small Maine town of Starks. Dorr's friend, a woman from Rhode Island in her 60s, stepped off the path and into the woods to flush out some birds.

STARKS, ME ・ 10 HOURS AGO