The Governor's Restaurant in Old Town, ME
Bangor Will Be Sending Social Workers Instead of Police To Mental Health Calls With New Community Assistance Team
Halloween Events in Maine for the Weekend of 10/29 & 10/30
Halloween Events Around Maine 10/26 to 10/30
(Updated) Halloween Events for 10/20 to 10/23
wabi.tv
Rockland woman fatally struck by a truck
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A woman was killed this morning after she was hit by a pick-up in Rockland. It happened just after 8:30 at the intersection of Ocean and Suffolk Streets. Police say 70-year-old Lorraine Hall of Rockland was laying in the road next to a crosswalk when emergency...
Maine Man Hospitalized After Being Accidentally Shot By a Friend While Bird Hunting
According to the Kennebec Journal, a Maine man from Industry has been hospitalized following an apparent hunting accident that happened in the Maine woods last weekend. The KJ is reporting that David Dorr, 66 of Industry, had been in the woods hunting with a friend in the small Maine town of Starks. Dorr's friend, a woman from Rhode Island in her 60s, stepped off the path and into the woods to flush out some birds.
18-Year-Old Arrested in Connection With Central Maine Shooing, Drug Charges
An 18-year-old Maine man has been taken into custody in relation to a shooting that happened in Central Maine in early October. According to WGME 13, there were shots fired back on October 7th on Whitney Street in Auburn. Police say that the shots were fired into a building. WGME...
wiscassetnewspaper.com
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office: Seven arrests
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 196 calls for service for the period of Oct. 18 to Oct. 25. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 8,964 calls for service. Roy A. Benner, 67, of Bristol was issued a summons Oct. 25 for Operating under the Influence, by Deputy Caleb Poirier, for an accident, which occurred in August, on Biscay Road, Bremen.
Bangor police respond to incident outside VA Clinic
BANGOR, Maine — Bangor police responded to an initial report of a "weapon discharge" outside the Bangor VA Clinic located at 35 State Hospital Drive around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 67-year-old male in his vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound, a...
wabi.tv
Injured stray dog finds a forever home
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Now a happy update to a story we brought you last month. Max, an injured stray dog that was brought to the Waterville Area Humane Society, has a forever home. Max was thought to have been hit by a vehicle while on the street. Executive Director...
foxbangor.com
Wiscasset man facing multiple drug charges following investigation
BELFAST — A Wiscasset man faces new drug charges following an investigation by the Belfast Police Department. On October 4th, 2022, the Belfast Police Department was dispatched to a complaint of a suspicious vehicle in the area of Hunt Road. During a traffic stop, the driver was questioned and then released. After clearing the call, officers learned the driver they had stopped had given a false name, was violating conditions of release for a previous arrest, and had a suspended driver’s license.
Ellsworth American
Deer Isle couple indicted on tax evasion charges
Ronald Oliver, 64, was indicted on four counts of intentional tax evasion and two counts of theft by deception. Sandy Oliver, 59, was indicted on three counts of intentional tax evasion and one count of theft by deception. The alleged violations dated from Feb. 21, 2017, through April 13, 2020,...
ngxchange.org
No injuries after school vehicles collide
No students were injured when school vehicles from the Auburn School Department and the Morrison Center in Scarborough collided in New Gloucester Tuesday morning. The crash occurred at the intersection of Gloucester Hill Road and Lewiston Road around 8:15 a.m. when the vehicle from the Morrison Center was making a turn onto Lewiston Road, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s office said.
‘False Reports’ Prompt Bangor Police To Issue Statement on Suicide
The Bangor Police Department was forced to issue a statement on an incident that took place near the Bangor V.A. Clinic Wednesday morning. They initially received a report of the discharge of a weapon at around 7:30 AM. According to Sgt Jason McAmbley of the Bangor Police Department:. "When officers...
Two vehicles carrying students collide in New Gloucester
NEW GLOUCESTER, Maine — Two vehicles carrying students collided in New Gloucester Tuesday morning, resulting in three students being taken to Maine Medical Center as a precaution. It happened around 8:15 a.m. at the intersection of Lewiston Road and Gloucester Hill Road, Cumberland County Sheriff Kerry Joyce said in...
foxbangor.com
Hancock County Sheriff’s Office new uniforms and color
HANCOCK COUNTY– Changes are coming to the Hancock County Sheriff’s uniforms. The familiar brown uniforms that the Sheriff’s Department used to wear are no more. Hancock County Sheriffs have gone green. Sheriff Scott Kane tells us they had trouble finding some of the brown pieces of their...
wabi.tv
Lewiston man arrested for murder after body found
LEWISTON, Maine (WABI) - A Lewiston man has been charged with murder after police discovered a body earlier this week. The remains of 37-year-old Nicholas Blake were found after police responded to a call for a robbery near River Street in Lewiston around 7:30 Wednesday night. Blake’s body was taken...
foxbangor.com
Pushaw Road is re-opened
GLENBURN– Glenburn residents will be happy tonight. The Maine D.O.T. has finished the work on the Pushaw Rd and it is now open to traffic. It was back on October 15th when the rains created a deluge of water that eventually compromised the roadway. Since then it has been...
foxbangor.com
Cheryl Clegg photos capture Maine lobstermen and families
STATEWIDE– Award winning photographer Cheryl Clegg is capturing the lives of Maine lobstermen and their families with her camera. This Boston-based photographer has been capturing images in what she calls her “family portrait series”, all along Maine’s coast to bring attention to the fight between lobstermen and the restrictions that have been imposed by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
foxbangor.com
Island nursing home could reopen
DEER ISLE- A nursing home on Deer Isle that closed in 2021 could be reopening, but not in the same capacity. The Island Nursing Home Board of Directors is working on a plan to become a residential home with 32 beds. Residential care facilities offer meals and medication but they...
foxbangor.com
Update: Police have suspect in custody
FAIRFIELD — Early Saturday morning the Winslow Police Department asked local police agencies to be on the lookout for two particular vehicles. Around 6:30 a.m. Fairfield Police received an anonymous tip that both vehicles were located at the Circle K truck stop on Center Road. Police reportedly believed the...
‘Bicycle Larry’ Lurks in the Most Haunted Forest in Maine
There is seemingly an endless amount of forestland throughout the state of Maine. Most of that forestland is harmless, filled with walkable trails and exciting little finds that make exploring it an actual pastime for many. But there is one specific part of forestland that has gained worldwide attention over...
The Governor's Restaurant in Old Town, ME
If you’re going to the Governor’s on the weekend, you better call (207-827-4277) ahead to ensure you’ll be seated, especially if there are a bunch of you. After August, college students typically fill the seats to get some genuine home cooking.
Halloween Events Around Maine 10/26 to 10/30
Clear your calendars, everyone, because this week is jam-packed with fun Halloween events for the whole family, as well as some just for adults. A separate weekend edition of Halloween events with Halloween included will be coming out towards the end of the week, so be on the lookout for it.
