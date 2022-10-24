Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Governor's Restaurant in Old Town, MEStephen L DaltonOld Town, ME
Bangor Will Be Sending Social Workers Instead of Police To Mental Health Calls With New Community Assistance TeamThe Maine WriterBangor, ME
Halloween Events in Maine for the Weekend of 10/29 & 10/30The Maine WriterAugusta, ME
Halloween Events Around Maine 10/26 to 10/30The Maine WriterMaine State
(Updated) Halloween Events for 10/20 to 10/23The Maine WriterMaine State
wabi.tv
Injured stray dog finds a forever home
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - Now a happy update to a story we brought you last month. Max, an injured stray dog that was brought to the Waterville Area Humane Society, has a forever home. Max was thought to have been hit by a vehicle while on the street. Executive Director...
wabi.tv
Greater Joy duck on the loose
BELFAST, Maine (WABI) - Greater Joy is on the loose!. On Monday, we told you about the familiar giant duck that showed up again in Belfast harbor this weekend. Well Thursday morning it was seen floating away from the harbor. The harbor master was unable to catch it so Greater...
Bangor approves tiny home communities with new city ordinance
BANGOR, Maine — The city of Bangor is allowing a 'tinier' housing option to be built in town. City councilors recently approved a new ordinance allowing tiny home developments to be built in Bangor. "We see this as a piece of a whole slew of options that we want...
WMTW
Maine couple gives new life to coffee sacks, feed bags for everyday use
Plenty of businesses around the state brand their products as "made in Maine," but a new company in Jefferson prefers "re-made in Maine." Blue Earth Bags repurposes old feed and coffee bean sacks into a durable tote. Kim Fenn likes knowing she’s saving and repurposing materials instead of throwing it...
Reduced Adoption Fees at Bangor Humane Society This Week
Saturday was National “Make a Dog's Day.” Of course, every day is National Make a Dogs Day. And every day is dogs make humans day. You know how they say 'Who rescued who.'. To help celebrate beginning today the Bangor Humane Society will feature discounted adoption fees as part of a week long effort to find homes for as many animals as possible.
Maine Man Hospitalized After Being Accidentally Shot By a Friend While Bird Hunting
According to the Kennebec Journal, a Maine man from Industry has been hospitalized following an apparent hunting accident that happened in the Maine woods last weekend. The KJ is reporting that David Dorr, 66 of Industry, had been in the woods hunting with a friend in the small Maine town of Starks. Dorr's friend, a woman from Rhode Island in her 60s, stepped off the path and into the woods to flush out some birds.
Social workers to respond to mental health calls in Bangor rather than police officers
BANGOR, Maine — On an average day, half of all the calls the Bangor Police Department receives are about people struggling with a mental health crisis, according to Sgt. Jason McAmbley, the department’s public information officer. Right now, police officers respond to these calls and perform a welfare...
foxbangor.com
Ellsworth mural completed in downtown
ELLSWORTH– A new mural has been completed in downtown Ellsworth. Heart of Ellsworth announced that it has completed the Water Street mural. Painted by muralist Judy Taylor and volunteers, the mural captures the history of Ellsworth and how it has evolved. The mural’s location was donated to Heart of...
Bangor police respond to incident outside VA Clinic
BANGOR, Maine — Bangor police responded to an initial report of a "weapon discharge" outside the Bangor VA Clinic located at 35 State Hospital Drive around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 67-year-old male in his vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound, a...
'Candy from a Cop' event returns in Holden for Halloween
HOLDEN, Maine — The spirit of Halloween is alive in the halls of the Holden Police Department. Starting during the pandemic, Holden police delivered free candy and toys to the community during a time when trick or treating wasn’t possible. In 2021, they continued the new tradition called...
wabi.tv
Early heating assistance on the way for thousands of Mainers
AUGUSTA, Maine (WABI) - Ahead of the winter season, many vulnerable Mainers need help filling their oil tanks. MaineHousing Thursday announced it has released $11 million in Home Energy Assistance Program benefits. The funding is being released nearly a month ahead of the typical HEAP schedule, allowing fuel vendors across...
The Governor's Restaurant in Old Town, ME
If you’re going to the Governor’s on the weekend, you better call (207-827-4277) ahead to ensure you’ll be seated, especially if there are a bunch of you. After August, college students typically fill the seats to get some genuine home cooking.
mainepublic.org
Bangor to allow development of tiny homes, permanent supportive housing
City councilors have approved a new ordinance that will allow developers to build tiny home parks in Bangor. The ordinance is another tool that the city could use to expand its local housing stock, said Bangor planning officer Anne Krieg. It also stems from an affordable housing study that the city conducted back in 2019.
Halloween Events Around Maine 10/26 to 10/30
Clear your calendars, everyone, because this week is jam-packed with fun Halloween events for the whole family, as well as some just for adults. A separate weekend edition of Halloween events with Halloween included will be coming out towards the end of the week, so be on the lookout for it.
The fire that changed Bar Harbor forever
BAR HARBOR, Maine — The trees have grown back now, the rubble is long gone, and Bar Harbor shows little signs of the wildfire from October of 1947 that came frighteningly close to destroying the town. But here and there, you can see remnants of the world that existed...
wabi.tv
Rockland woman fatally struck by a truck
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - A woman was killed this morning after she was hit by a pick-up in Rockland. It happened just after 8:30 at the intersection of Ocean and Suffolk Streets. Police say 70-year-old Lorraine Hall of Rockland was laying in the road next to a crosswalk when emergency...
townline.org
Up and down the Kennebec Valley: Augusta fires & fire departments – Part 1
A consequence of building buildings, like those described in Augusta’s downtown historic district (see the February 2021 issues of The Town Line) and the ones described recently in Waterville’s downtown historic district (see the August and September 2022 issues, ignoring the two irrelevant articles) is that they catch fire.
mainebiz.biz
$1M restoration of old sea captain’s house in Searsport almost complete
When a retired medical provider from Florida and her daughter bought a 19th-century sea captain’s home in Searsport in 2019, they knew a lot of restoration work would have to be done to bring it back as a bed-and-breakfast. To date, they’ve invested about $1 million to tackle the...
wabi.tv
Martha Stewart stops by downtown Ellsworth mural
ELLSWORTH, Maine (WABI) - A familiar face was in Ellsworth admiring newly completed community artwork. Martha Stewart stopped by to see the finished mural on Water Street. A photo was taken and posted by Heart of Ellsworth on Friday afternoon. They say Coastal Interiors building owner and project partner Lori...
Ellsworth American
Deer Isle couple indicted on tax evasion charges
Ronald Oliver, 64, was indicted on four counts of intentional tax evasion and two counts of theft by deception. Sandy Oliver, 59, was indicted on three counts of intentional tax evasion and one count of theft by deception. The alleged violations dated from Feb. 21, 2017, through April 13, 2020,...
