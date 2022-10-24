ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

2 conservatives accused in hoax robocall scheme plead guilty

By MARK GILLISPIE
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1LurO0_0il0mxia00

CLEVELAND — (AP) — Two right-wing operatives pleaded guilty on Monday in Cleveland to single felony counts of telecommunications fraud for having placed thousands of false robocalls in Ohio that told people they could be arrested or be forced to receive vaccinations based on information they submitted in votes by mail.

Jacob Wohl, 24, of Irvine, California, and Jack Burkman, 56, of Arlington, Virginia, could each receive a year in prison when they are sentenced Nov. 29 in common pleas court. They were indicted in October 2020 on numerous counts of telecommunications fraud and bribery.

Wohl's attorney, Mark Wieczorek, declined to comment about the his client's plea. Burkman's attorney, Brian Joslyn, did not immediately respond to a phone message seeking comment.

The two men were accused of arranging for a voice broadcast service to make about 85,000 robocalls to predominantly Black neighborhoods in Ohio, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania and Illinois during the runup to the 2020 general election. Prosecutors said the pair were responsible for 3,500 calls to residents of Cleveland and East Cleveland.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O'Malley at the time the pair were charged said they "clearly infringed upon that right in a blatant attempt to suppress votes and undermine the integrity of this election.”

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, whose consumer protection unit assisted in the investigation, issued a statement Monday saying “voter intimidation won't be tolerated in Ohio.”

The calls warned people that information included in their mailed ballots could be used by law enforcement agencies to enforce arrest warrants, to collect outstanding debts, and lead to tracking by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for mandatory vaccines.

Wohl and Burkman have a history of staging hoaxes and spreading false smears against Democrats and public officials.

The Associated Press reported in May 2019 that a 21-year-old college student from Michigan said the men recruited him to falsely claim he was raped by then-Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, and published the smear without the student's permission.

Wohl denied the accusation, saying the student had reached out to him. Burkman said on Twitter that he believed the student’s initial account of the alleged assault was “accurate and true.”

The men have been sued in federal court in New York City and face a $5.1 million fine levied by the Federal Communications Commission. Wohl and Burkman are appealing criminal charges filed against them in Detroit stemming from a similar bogus robocall scheme targeting Black voters.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Biden to vote early in Delaware with his granddaughter

WASHINGTON — (AP) — President Joe Biden will cast his midterm election ballot this weekend in his home state of Delaware, where in-person early voting begins Friday. The White House said Biden will vote alongside his granddaughter Natalie, 18, who is a first-time voter. The Democratic president is casting his ballot as his party is facing an uphill battle to hold on to control of Congress and as Democrats have made a priority of encouraging their supporters to vote early in jurisdictions where it is available to maximize turnout.
DELAWARE STATE
2urbangirls.com

Beverly Hills real estate developer dies by committing suicide

LOS ANGELES – A Beverly Hills real estate developer who pleaded guilty three years ago to federal charges stemming from a nationwide college- admissions cheating scandal died by suicide in his home, officials confirmed Thursday. According to the Los Angeles County coroner’s office, Robert Flaxman, 66, was found dead...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
orangejuiceblog.com

OCPA, Armenians, Porter Leak, Agran Attacks: Farrah Poisons Everything she Touches.

It’s like Jordan Brandman all over again. How many times did MANY of us complain tirelessly about that guy’s destructive, sociopathic, anti-Democratic behavior and lies, while year after year the Democratic Party of OC stood solidly behind him just because… I really have no idea why. And today comes a letter, forwarded by Farrah from the Party apparently, entitled, “DPOC’s Unwavering Support for Farrah.” Jordan redux. [Gee, what else do Farrah and Jordan have in common?]
Boston 25 News WFXT

California police seize loaded handgun from 14-year-old girl at high school

A California teen is accused of bringing a loaded handgun into a Southern California high school on Monday, authorities said. The 14-year-old girl, who attends Fountain Valley High School, took the weapon onto the campus of Westminster High School, the Los Angeles Times reported. She was booked into Orange County Juvenile Hall on suspicion of possession of a weapon at school, being a minor in possession of a handgun and carrying a concealed weapon, according to a news release from Westminister police.
WESTMINSTER, CA
newsantaana.com

55,000 fentanyl pills and over $20K in cash seized by police in Santa Ana

The Costa Mesa POlice Special Investigations Unit (SIU), working with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) Orange County on active narcotics trafficking investigations, recently arrested three suspects in Santa Ana who were in possession of 55,000 fentanyl pills and over $20,000 in cash. Fentanyl pills, “rainbow” and blue, have been in the...
SANTA ANA, CA
CBS LA

Serial theft in custody after hitting Long Beach businesses with ATM scheme

A man who has robbed several Long Beach businesses with a credit card scheme is behind bars Thursday after he did serious damage to business owner's finances. Soviya Phuiwandee, a 27-year-old resident of Long Beach, was taken into custody after stealing point of entry sale terminals from local businesses. He would then use the machine to authorize refunds for himself to pocket, according to the Long Beach Police Department. After arresting him, Long Beach PD investigators seized all of the credit card machines, which critically impacted business owners like Gregg Anderson. Anderson is one of 10 Long Beach business owners that were hit...
LONG BEACH, CA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
128K+
Followers
136K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy