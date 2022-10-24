Read full article on original website
World Series Predictions: Expert Picks for Astros vs. Phillies
When we made our World Series picks entering the postseason, the Astros were the favorites in the American League, with five of our seven writers taking them to win the pennant. It’s true that only one of us (Emma Baccellieri) tabbed Houston to win the World Series, but that was more due to the strength of the top two National League teams, the Dodgers and the Braves.
Ranking the Most Impactful Home Runs in Phillies History
In 140 seasons, the Philadelphia Phillies have only made the playoffs 15 times. For the most part, their history is bleak. But since 1883, there have been bright spots. Most of those moments have come in the Phillies more recent history, but perhaps the biggest home run that any Phillie has ever hit came only several days ago.
Three Phillies Hitters Nominated for Silver Sluggers
It's awards season, and the Philadelphia Phillies are set to receive quite a few nominations on multiple fronts in 2022. Their most recent potential accolades come in the form of the Silver Slugger Award nominations, of which the team has received three. Kyle Schwarber has been nominated as an outfielder and J.T. Realmuto at catcher, while Bryce Harper has received an honorable mention as a designated hitter. His 99 games played fell just short of the 100-game requirement to qualify for winning the award, but he's received a nomination nonetheless.
Aaron Judge Headlines Yankees’ Potential Free Agents
Aaron Judge is the Yankees’ biggest impending free agent, but he’s not the only one. While things can change between now and the official start of free agency, New York has nine major league players slated for the open market. Two other household names have options and could become free agents, too. Here’s a look at the full list.
Phillies’ Rookies Are Set to Shine on Baseball’s Greatest Stage
Bryson Stott will be playing in the World Series in his very first big league season. It's hard to imagine Jean Segura and the rest of the veterans aren't a little jealous. Segura played ten big league seasons without reaching the playoffs. J.T. Realmuto played eight. Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler were both at seven, while Zach Eflin was at six and Rhys Hoskins at five.
Inside Rangers’ Courtship of Bruce Bochy
Nashville. Music City. Home of the Grand Ole Opry. Birthplace of a Texas Rangers resurrection?. Bruce Bochy’s path to becoming the Texas Rangers manager started in Nashville just a couple of weeks ago. He and his wife, Kim, decided to settle in Nashville after Bochy stepped aside as San Francisco Giants manager in 2019 so they could be closer to their grandchildren.
Expert NFL Picks for Week 8, Including Giants-Seahawks, 49ers-Rams and Packers-Bills
This is NFL Best Bets, a recurring series in which professional sports handicappers lend us their insights and picks for the most intriguing matchups for each week of the professional football season. Here are our Week 8 NFL picks. You’ve got places to go, people to see and possibly some...
