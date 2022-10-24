ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
49erswebzone

Steve Young explains why lack of trust between Shanahan and Garoppolo is leading to second half issues and why he’s still high on the 49ers

There were a number of areas of concern to pop up in the 49ers' 44-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last Sunday, with one of them being the continuation of a disappointing trend where the team struggles to overcome second half deficits under head coach Kyle Shanahan. Former 49ers quarterback Steve Young thinks there are still some trust issues that need to be worked out between Shanahan and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo before that problem can be fixed, but even if it isn't solved, Young believes the 49ers are still very much in the thick of things in the NFC, and on Wednesday he explained why.
49erswebzone

49ers’ Aaron Banks says he has “a lot of room to improve,” believes NFC West is wide open

On Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers lost 44-23 to the visiting Kansas City Chiefs. There isn't a lot to celebrate from the embracing outing. However, for guard Aaron Banks, it was a fantastic outing. The second-year offensive lineman earned a career-high 91.5 grade from Pro Football Focus. He didn't give up a single pressure and earned a run-blocking grade of 92.0. Banks didn't give up a pressure in the previous game against the Atlanta Falcons, either.
49erswebzone

49ers-Rams: How to watch, stream, and listen to the Week 8 matchup

The San Francisco 49ers head south this week to take on the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. The Niners have won seven consecutive regular-season matchups and will be looking to sweep the season series for the fourth consecutive season, having defeated the Rams earlier this season, 24-9, in Week 4. San Francisco leads the all-time series 76-68-3 and holds a 38-34-1 record when visiting the Rams.
49erswebzone

49ers practice and media schedule leading to Week 8 matchup vs. Rams

The San Francisco 49ers will hold three full practices this week as the team prepares for its Week 8 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Head coach Kyle Shanahan, defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryan, offensive line/run game coordinator Chris Foerster, and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo are scheduled to speak with the media. The 49ers will make the press conferences available at 49ers.com, on the team's official mobile app, and YouTube page.
49erswebzone

49ers release RB Tevin Coleman ahead of Rams game

The San Francisco 49ers announced that they have released running back Tevin Coleman ahead of this weekend's game against the Los Angeles Rams, which Field Yates of ESPN first reported. The move was not entirely unexpected. Last week, San Francisco traded for star running back Christian McCaffrey, who was active...
49erswebzone

49ers-Rams Injury Report: No Deebo Samuel, Jauan Jennings, Arik Armstead at practice

The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their Week 8 contest against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Two wide receivers were noticeably absent from practice again. They are Deebo Samuel and Jauan Jennings. Neither practiced on Wednesday either, as both deal with hamstring injuries. However, Jennings was seen suited up and getting some work on a side field.
Centre Daily

Why the 49ers Don’t Seem as Confident as Last Season

After the 49ers got completely emasculated at home by Kansas City this Sunday, a reporter asked Jimmy Garoppolo if he's confident the 49ers can turn their season around like they did last season. Remember, the 49ers were 3-4 last season too, then they went to the NFC Championship game. Surely they believe they can do that again, right?
49erswebzone

Where the 49ers stand in Week 8 power rankings after second straight loss

The San Francisco 49ers must turn things around this weekend against the Los Angeles Rams. Falling to 3-5 ahead of the bye week would be a disaster. The Niners lost their second consecutive game, with the latest defeat coming at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs. It wasn't just a frustrating loss. It was an embarrassing one. Once seen as a unit that could carry the team through any offensive struggles, the defense surrendered 44 points to quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. The 49ers offense struggled, scoring only 23 total points after jumping out to a 10-0 lead.
NBC Sports Chicago

NFL Week 8 picks ATS: Giants, 49ers, Bills earn statement wins

We're almost halfway through the 2022 NFL season, and the campaign has been full of major surprises and disappointments. Who could have imagined the New York teams would be a combined 11-3 (Giants 6-1, Jets 5-2) through seven weeks? The Philadelphia Eagles were a wild card playoff team in 2021 and now they're the only undefeated team at 6-0. The New England Patriots (3-4) are in last place in the AFC East at Week 8 or later for the first time since 2000.
FOX Sports

Rams striving to end long regular-season skid against 49ers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams' rivalry with the 49ers has been thoroughly, shockingly one-sided in San Francisco's favor over the past several seasons. Well, except in the one meeting that mattered the most. But that NFC championship game victory by the Rams last January meant nothing...
49erswebzone

49erswebzone

