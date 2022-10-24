Read full article on original website
Richard Sherman Sends Clear Message On 49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo
Richard Sherman has sang many songs of praise regarding San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo over the years. However, he's now changing his tune. Garoppolo and the 49ers were blown out by the Chiefs of Kansas City last Sunday. It was a rude awakening for a team with Super Bowl ...
Steve Young explains why lack of trust between Shanahan and Garoppolo is leading to second half issues and why he’s still high on the 49ers
There were a number of areas of concern to pop up in the 49ers' 44-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last Sunday, with one of them being the continuation of a disappointing trend where the team struggles to overcome second half deficits under head coach Kyle Shanahan. Former 49ers quarterback Steve Young thinks there are still some trust issues that need to be worked out between Shanahan and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo before that problem can be fixed, but even if it isn't solved, Young believes the 49ers are still very much in the thick of things in the NFC, and on Wednesday he explained why.
49ers’ Aaron Banks says he has “a lot of room to improve,” believes NFC West is wide open
On Sunday, the San Francisco 49ers lost 44-23 to the visiting Kansas City Chiefs. There isn't a lot to celebrate from the embracing outing. However, for guard Aaron Banks, it was a fantastic outing. The second-year offensive lineman earned a career-high 91.5 grade from Pro Football Focus. He didn't give up a single pressure and earned a run-blocking grade of 92.0. Banks didn't give up a pressure in the previous game against the Atlanta Falcons, either.
Top NFL free agents of 2023: Saquon Barkley, Jimmy Garoppolo rise the rankings
The list of 2023 NFL free agents is incredibly full right now. That includes former NFL MVP Lamar Jackson and
Rams’ Sean McVay recalls reaction to 49ers trading for Christian McCaffrey: “Oh s--t”
Last week, the San Francisco 49ers made headlines by acquiring star running back Christian McCaffrey in a blockbuster trade that required them to move a 2023 second-rounder, third-rounder, and fourth-rounder, as well as a 2024 fifth-rounder to the Carolina Panthers. Reports surfaced that the three final contenders for McCaffrey's services...
49ers-Rams: How to watch, stream, and listen to the Week 8 matchup
The San Francisco 49ers head south this week to take on the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium. The Niners have won seven consecutive regular-season matchups and will be looking to sweep the season series for the fourth consecutive season, having defeated the Rams earlier this season, 24-9, in Week 4. San Francisco leads the all-time series 76-68-3 and holds a 38-34-1 record when visiting the Rams.
49ers practice and media schedule leading to Week 8 matchup vs. Rams
The San Francisco 49ers will hold three full practices this week as the team prepares for its Week 8 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Head coach Kyle Shanahan, defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryan, offensive line/run game coordinator Chris Foerster, and quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo are scheduled to speak with the media. The 49ers will make the press conferences available at 49ers.com, on the team's official mobile app, and YouTube page.
Transcripts: Jimmy Garoppolo, DeMeco Ryans, Chris Foerster preview 49ers-Rams Week 8 matchup
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, and offensive line/run game coordinator Chris Foerster spoke with reporters after Thursday's practice. The team is preparing for its Week 8 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. Here is everything they had to say. Transcript provided by the San Francisco...
49ers release RB Tevin Coleman ahead of Rams game
The San Francisco 49ers announced that they have released running back Tevin Coleman ahead of this weekend's game against the Los Angeles Rams, which Field Yates of ESPN first reported. The move was not entirely unexpected. Last week, San Francisco traded for star running back Christian McCaffrey, who was active...
49ers-Rams Injury Report: No Deebo Samuel, Jauan Jennings, Arik Armstead at practice
The San Francisco 49ers are preparing for their Week 8 contest against the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. Two wide receivers were noticeably absent from practice again. They are Deebo Samuel and Jauan Jennings. Neither practiced on Wednesday either, as both deal with hamstring injuries. However, Jennings was seen suited up and getting some work on a side field.
Why the 49ers Don’t Seem as Confident as Last Season
After the 49ers got completely emasculated at home by Kansas City this Sunday, a reporter asked Jimmy Garoppolo if he's confident the 49ers can turn their season around like they did last season. Remember, the 49ers were 3-4 last season too, then they went to the NFC Championship game. Surely they believe they can do that again, right?
Slot corner Jimmie Ward? 49ers DB trying to be team player in contract year
When San Francisco 49ers safety Jimmie Ward spoke with reporters last week, he had his left hand encased in a hefty cast—resembling a club. He broke that hand during the opening kickoff of the team's Week 5 contest against the Carolina Panthers, forcing him to miss most of that game and the next one.
49ers vs. Chiefs offensive grades: Execution issues continue to plague offense
The San Francisco 49ers dropped below .500 once again, losing to the Kansas City Chiefs in a 44-23 blowout where they were outmatched on all three facets of the game: offense, defense, and special teams. Jimmy Garoppolo and the offense continued to display execution woes that piled up, limiting the...
Where the 49ers stand in Week 8 power rankings after second straight loss
The San Francisco 49ers must turn things around this weekend against the Los Angeles Rams. Falling to 3-5 ahead of the bye week would be a disaster. The Niners lost their second consecutive game, with the latest defeat coming at the hands of the Kansas City Chiefs. It wasn't just a frustrating loss. It was an embarrassing one. Once seen as a unit that could carry the team through any offensive struggles, the defense surrendered 44 points to quarterback Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. The 49ers offense struggled, scoring only 23 total points after jumping out to a 10-0 lead.
NFL Week 8 picks ATS: Giants, 49ers, Bills earn statement wins
We're almost halfway through the 2022 NFL season, and the campaign has been full of major surprises and disappointments. Who could have imagined the New York teams would be a combined 11-3 (Giants 6-1, Jets 5-2) through seven weeks? The Philadelphia Eagles were a wild card playoff team in 2021 and now they're the only undefeated team at 6-0. The New England Patriots (3-4) are in last place in the AFC East at Week 8 or later for the first time since 2000.
49ers’ Kyle Shanahan impressed with Jason Verrett’s progress this week
San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans didn't want to provide too many details on the progress of cornerback Jason Verrett. "Jason's done good," Ryans said after Thursday's practice. "Opened his window. Happy to just have him back out there, seeing him working. It's great. Always great to have Jason back out there."
Rams striving to end long regular-season skid against 49ers
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams' rivalry with the 49ers has been thoroughly, shockingly one-sided in San Francisco's favor over the past several seasons. Well, except in the one meeting that mattered the most. But that NFC championship game victory by the Rams last January meant nothing...
49ers activate CB Jason Verrett, sign RB Tevin Coleman to practice squad
Yesterday, the San Francisco 49ers created a roster spot by releasing running back Tevin Coleman. They have filled that roster spot by activating cornerback Jason Verrett off the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. The team also signed Coleman to the practice squad. He has rushed for 26 yards and...
Christian McCaffrey has ‘chip on my shoulder’ to help 49ers win now
Christian McCaffrey played the Los Angeles Rams on October 16. Two weeks later, he'll face them again when his new team, the San Francisco 49ers, visit SoFi Stadium this weekend. The 49ers acquired the star running back last Thursday. On Friday morning, he was on a plane traveling across the...
Cardinals RB Eno Benjamin flashes, Jimmy Garoppolo falters: NFC West Stock Watch
The Arizona Cardinals have been waiting for third-year pro Eno Benjamin to demonstrate the talent that was evident when they selected him as a diamond in the rough in the seventh round of the 2020 draft out of Arizona State. Well, Benjamin finally flashed his immense ability in the Cardinals'...
