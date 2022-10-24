Read full article on original website
wbiw.com
Obituary: Phyliss Ann Connell
Phyllis Ann Connell, 77, of Mitchell, passed away Monday, October 24, 2022. Born April 8, 1945, in Bedford, she was the daughter of Ishmael C. and Lena (Jones) Foddrill. She was the granddaughter of Reverend Delmar and Ella (Swango) Foddrill, and Evert and Mae Jones. Phyllis married Robert L. Connell on November 29, 1963, and he survives.
wamwamfm.com
Janice (Jan) Kay Doll
Janice (Jan) Kay Doll 64 of Vincennes went to be with her lord and savior on Monday, October 24, 2022. Janice was born on February 26, 1958 in Logansport, IN to the late Lois Nightingale and Robert Bruce Doll. Janice was a member of Southside Presbyterian Church where she played...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Joseph Leslie Beyers
Joseph Leslie Beyers, 75, passed away on Sunday, September 25, 2022, at the University of Michigan Hospital in Ann Arbor. Joe, affectionately known to family members as ‘Pather’, was born on January 22, 1947, in Bedford, IN. He graduated from Shawswick High School in 1965, after which he served in the Navy as a submariner and then in the Army National Guard (second lieutenant).
wbiw.com
Obituary: Frederick Lowell Dunn
Frederick Lowell Dunn, 91, of Orleans, passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022, at Ascension St. Vincent Dunn Hospital in Bedford. Born January 10, 1931, in Paoli, he was the son of William and Mary Eva (Newlin) Dunn. He married Mary Ruth Ingle on December 31, 1953, and she preceded him in death on January 10, 2000.
wbiw.com
Obituary: Molly Anne Grant
Molly Anne Grant, 50, of Bedford, passed away at 12:28 a.m. on Sunday, October 23, 2022, at her residence. Born June 20, 1972, in Bloomington, she was the daughter of Michael E. O’Hara and Christine (Cowan) Hokland. She. married Bradford Grant, and he survives. She was an accountant for...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Lois “Josie” Enochs-Fish
Lois “Josie” Enochs-Fish, 68, of Bloomington, passed away on October 24, 2022, at her residence. Born January 6, 1954, in Kentucky, she was the daughter of Ernest Jewell and Minnie Meece. She married Mark Fish in 2001 and he survives. Josie was a homemaker and retired from Stone...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Sheila Gail Blanton
Sheila Gail Blanton, 57, of Bedford, passed away Saturday, October 22, 2022, at IU Health Methodist Hospital. Born September 23, 1965, in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, she was the daughter of Jerry Simmons and Patsy Gail (Hayes) Beasley. She married Scot D. Blanton on June 11, 1999. Sheila had worked at Walmart...
wbiw.com
Police Log: October 27, 2022
12:28 a.m. Officers made extra patrols in the 600 block of O Street. 12:40 a.m. Alarm sounding in the 4000 block of Mitchell Road. 1:39 a.m. Domestic fight in the 1000 block of K Street. Incidents – October 26. 12:28 a.m. Officers made extra patrols in the 600 block...
wamwamfm.com
Landon Mathies Country Cruise Fundraiser This Weekend
Fundraising efforts continue for the Landon Mathias family in Loogootee after the teen suffered many injuries in an ATV accident. Landon, a student athlete at Loogootee High School, continues his long recovery, and bills are mounting for the family. Friends have organized a Landon Strong Country Cruise this Saturday beginning at Loogootee High School, according to organizer Becca Halloway…
wbiw.com
Repairs completed at Bluffs of Beaver Bend Nature Preserve
SHOALS – Repair work has been completed at Bluffs of Beaver Bend Nature Preserve in Shoals. The Martin County property will re-open on Friday, Oct. 28. The Nature Preserve is located off US 50/150. Take US 50 into town, and turn south onto Water Street, which is immediately east of the bridge over White River. Travel south to Spout Springs Road, a ‘T’ on the right. The.
wbiw.com
City of Bloomington Bicentennial Bonds video update
BLOOMINGTON – In today’s video update, Bloomington Mayor John Hamilton discusses the Bicentennial Bonds with Operations and Development Division Director Tim Street for Bloomington Parks and Recreation. In 2018, the City commemorated its two-hundred-year anniversary with $10 million Bicentennial Bond projects. The bonds have continued to fund projects...
wbiw.com
Entries being accepted for the 2022 Daviess County Christmas Parade
WASHINGTON – Entries are being accepted for the 2022 Daviess County Christmas Parade scheduled for December 3, 2022, at 6 p.m. The theme for this year’s parade is “A Magical Christmas”. The parade lineup will begin at 5 p.m. near Northeast 7th Street and Bedford Road....
wbiw.com
Orange County Historical Society holiday happenings
PAOLI – The Orange County Historical Society will again play host for its Annual Holiday Open House at the Museum on the Paoli Square on Sunday, November 20th from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. Admission is FREE. Author Kevin Tower will be signing copies of his new book on...
wbiw.com
Run, Ruck, or Roll in honor of our Nation’s veterans
BLOOMINGTON – Be a part of a friendly competition and pay tribute to our nation’s veterans and first responders. The run begins at Showalter Fountain on the Indiana University campus at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 12. The Veterans 5K is presented in partnership with the Indiana University Wheelchair...
wbiw.com
Lawrence County traffic stop leads to arrest of a Bedford woman
BEDFORD – On Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at approximately 3 p.m. the Indiana State Police Bloomington District A.C.E.S. (Aggressive Criminal Enforcement Section), was patrolling a rural area in Lawrence County. ISP Sgt. Greg Day and Trooper Chance Humphrey were traveling south on Old US 50 in Lawrence County when...
wbiw.com
The Festival of Ghost Stories is Friday at Bryan Park
BLOOMINGTON – Soothing bedtime stories will NOT be told during the Festival of Ghost Stories event this Friday, October 28th but spooky, haunting tales of ghosts that will keep you up at night. The event is scheduled from 7 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. at Bryan Park at 1001 South...
bcdemocrat.com
BROWN COUNTY FALLEN: Brown County airman died in aircraft accident in European skies
By early 1944, some two plus years after Pearl Harbor, the “Arsenal of Democracy” that was the United States was exhibiting its full force on the Axis powers. Defense plants were pumping out weapons and munitions that would in the end overwhelm Germany and Japan. This was no...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Legacy Steakhouse next step for local restauranteur family
Next week, Legacy Steakhouse will open in Jasper and complete the restaurant trifecta for brother/sister partners Jared Weisheit and Tracey Price. The pair — with the help of their family and especially their father, Terry, who carries the inhouse title Vice President of Maintenance — have already established two popular restaurants in Dubois County. Pub ‘N’ Grub specializes in barbecue, ribs, wings and pizza in Jasper, and Fry’d and Chop’d offers up great burgers and french fries with a side of axe throwing in Huntingburg.
wbiw.com
Salem man killed in a two-vehicle accident at the intersection of State Road 60 and Noe Road
MITCHELL – A Salem man was killed in a two-vehicle accident on Monday morning, on State Road 60 at the intersection of Noe Road. According to a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department report, the accident was reported at 11:20 a.m. When officers and medical personnel arrived they found a...
wbiw.com
Registration is now open for Kid City Break Days
BLOOMINGTON – Kids in grades kindergarten through sixth grade will have a fun, active day at Kid City while school’s out for the holiday break. Break Days are Nov. 8, and Dec. 19-23 for Monroe County Schools. Campers engage in outdoor play and other camp activities on-site from...
