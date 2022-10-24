DJ Khaled’s Air Jordan 5 is almost here. DJ Khaled is one of the biggest moguls in the music industry, whether you like it or not. Over the years, Khaled has been able to build his brand into one that is synonymous with terms like “We The Best” and “Another One.” He is someone that can bring the biggest artists in the world together on one album, and fans have always praised him for that.

21 HOURS AGO