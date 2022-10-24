ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kisselpaso.com

Dia de los Muertos, Halloween Parades Kick Off El Paso Holiday Season

We have your tricks and treats and Dia de los Muertos parade deets. El Paso’s parade season gets underway this weekend. The first processions of colorful floats and festive walking groups will take over downtown for the Dia de los Muertos celebration, followed by the frightfully fun Halloween Parade on Monday.
EL PASO, TX
elpasoheraldpost.com

Mesita ECDC joins with La Semilla for Garden Beautification Project Oct. 27

Mesita ECDC parents, teachers and students will join with La Semilla Food Center for a garden beautification project at 3:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 27. The beautification project is part of El Paso ISD Edible Education Program. It will include cleaning the school garden, planting new trees and harvesting fruits and vegetables at Mesita ECDC, 220 Lawton.
EL PASO, TX
elpasoheraldpost.com

SISD invites community to walk the halls of classic Socorro High School one last time

The Socorro Independent School District is proud to invite the SISD community to the final walkthrough of the classic Socorro High School from 9 to 11 a.m. Oct. 29, 2022. Socorro High School students, teachers, alumni, and all Team SISD stakeholders can take a stroll through the halls of the original school one last time as the area is prepared for the final phase of reconstruction.
SOCORRO, TX
KTSM

Halloween fun at Cielo Vista Mall

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – To celebrate Halloween in style, El Paso area residents are invited to the festivities happening at Cielo Vista Mall on Halloween night. Ghouls and boys are invited to trick or treat around Cielo Vista Mall in their best costumes on Monday, Oct. 31 from 4 to 6 p.m. Starting at […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Santa Teresa air show will help fight cancer

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The fourth annual Flight to Fight air show will be held Saturday, Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Dona Ana International Jetport in Santa Teresa. All proceeds will be donated for cancer research. Aircraft will be participating as will the West Texas Corvette Club. The event […]
SANTA TERESA, NM
El Paso News

Colder overnight temperatures bring more people to area shelters

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Opportunity Center for the Homeless is taking in more people as temperatures dropped overnight and are ready for those numbers to triple in the upcoming months. John Martin, deputy director of the Opportunity Center, explained they run five shelters in the city that...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Man catches fire in downtown El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man caught fire in downtown El Paso Wednesday afternoon. Officials said the man is in his 30s. The incident happened at 901 South Campbell. The identity of the man was not provided. We are trying to obtain more information. Check back for updates.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Centennial High School math teacher dies

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — A teacher at Centennial High School teacher passed away. Teacher Bill Gonzalez died Monday morning. He was a math teacher at the high school. Las Cruces Public Schools is providing support and grief counseling to all students. It's unknow how Gonzalez died. Sign up...
LAS CRUCES, NM
elpasoheraldpost.com

EP Sheriff’s Office: National First Responder Day Donation

The El Paso Sheriff’s Office gives back to first responders. October 28th sets aside National First Responders Day to honor the men and women who act quickly when an emergency is at hand. Academy Sports and Outdoors is giving $100 gift cards to 20 Sheriff’s Office First Responders. We...
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

El Paso free baby diaper and wipes giveaway

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Guiding Star El Paso will host a free baby diaper and wipes giveaway on Thursday, Oct. 27, to benefit families in need. The event will be at the New Life Faith Center, located at 14721 Bocalusa Ave. and it runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. to provide “baby freebies” including diapers, wipes and other essentials to local families.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

KLAQ Listeners React To A Possible Concert Cancellation

A health issue could jeopardize The El Paso Greta Van Fleet concert. At this point in time, there are NO plans to cancel the Greta Van Fleet show scheduled for November 8th in the Don Haskins Center. However, singer Josh Kiszka ruptured his eardrum and that has caused the band...
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Were You There The Very First Time Metallica Played El Paso

Ok, it wasn't actually El Paso ... and it certainly wasn't one of our biggest venues. Metallica have been to the El Paso area a number of times throughout their career and have played all of our largest venues: the El Paso County Coliseum and the UTEP Don Haskins Center here in EP as well as Aggie Memorial Stadium and the Pan Am Center in Las Cruces.
EL PASO, TX
thecwtc.com

'Stranger Things' decorated home in Texas goes viral

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX) — "Max Mayfield" and "Eddie Munson" from "Stranger Things" are hanging out in the front yard of a home in west El Paso, Texas. No, not really — but the home is decorated like a scene out of season 4 of "Stranger Things" for Halloween this year.
EL PASO, TX
elpasoheraldpost.com

TTUHSC El Paso Establishes Transformative Pathology Residency Program

Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) El Paso is now home to a pathology residency program, a milestone expected to bring many benefits to our Borderplex community. The new pathology program will offer clinical laboratory training for medical residents to become proficient in clinical and anatomic pathology. Pathologists serve...
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Happy Birthday Oscar Winner & El Pasoan F. Murray Abraham

F. Murray Abraham, the Academy Award-winning actor who grew up in El Paso, is celebrating his 83rd birthday today!. Mr. Abraham won his Oscar for his portrayal of Salieri in the 1984 film Amadeus. That movie won not only Best Actor for Murray but also Best Director and Best Picture....
EL PASO, TX
93.1 KISS FM

What’s The Best Food You Can Only Get In El Paso?

There is a lot of great food in El Paso and some of it is stuff you can ONLY get in El Paso. We have all the big chains here; Chili's, Applebee's, Red Lobster, etc, along with fast food joints on just about every corner. We also have some "not so big" chains here, places that are kinda regional like State Line.
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy