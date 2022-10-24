Read full article on original website
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonNashville, TN
El Paso May Sue Former President Trump On a Debt He Owes The CityTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Mayor Adams Said There Won't Be Any More Buses From Texas Carrying MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
The Number of Migrants Crossing the Texas Border is DecreasingTom HandyEl Paso, TX
AlamogordoConservativeDaily.org AlamogordoTownNews.com Recent Border Events El Paso SectorAlamogordo Conservative DailyEl Paso, TX
kisselpaso.com
Dia de los Muertos, Halloween Parades Kick Off El Paso Holiday Season
We have your tricks and treats and Dia de los Muertos parade deets. El Paso’s parade season gets underway this weekend. The first processions of colorful floats and festive walking groups will take over downtown for the Dia de los Muertos celebration, followed by the frightfully fun Halloween Parade on Monday.
elpasoheraldpost.com
Mesita ECDC joins with La Semilla for Garden Beautification Project Oct. 27
Mesita ECDC parents, teachers and students will join with La Semilla Food Center for a garden beautification project at 3:30 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 27. The beautification project is part of El Paso ISD Edible Education Program. It will include cleaning the school garden, planting new trees and harvesting fruits and vegetables at Mesita ECDC, 220 Lawton.
elpasoheraldpost.com
SISD invites community to walk the halls of classic Socorro High School one last time
The Socorro Independent School District is proud to invite the SISD community to the final walkthrough of the classic Socorro High School from 9 to 11 a.m. Oct. 29, 2022. Socorro High School students, teachers, alumni, and all Team SISD stakeholders can take a stroll through the halls of the original school one last time as the area is prepared for the final phase of reconstruction.
Halloween fun at Cielo Vista Mall
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – To celebrate Halloween in style, El Paso area residents are invited to the festivities happening at Cielo Vista Mall on Halloween night. Ghouls and boys are invited to trick or treat around Cielo Vista Mall in their best costumes on Monday, Oct. 31 from 4 to 6 p.m. Starting at […]
elpasoheraldpost.com
Zavala Elementary School Children to Receive Free Dental Exams from Hunt School of Dental Medicine Students
Hunt School of Dental Medicine students will provide free basic dental services to 40 Zavala Elementary School students on Neighborhood Smiles Day, Friday, Oct. 28. Both the elementary school and the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center El Paso campus are part of the 79905 neighborhood, which the university strives to serve.
El Paso Paranormal Group Hosting Investigative Ghost Tour of Actively Haunted Austin High School
Paranormal experts are in agreement that there are 5 types of places known to experience more hauntings: cemeteries, churches, hospitals, theaters, and schools. On Saturday, October 29, a local paranormal group is hosting an investigative ghost tour of the second oldest high school in El Paso where some freaky stuff has been going on for many years.
Santa Teresa air show will help fight cancer
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The fourth annual Flight to Fight air show will be held Saturday, Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Dona Ana International Jetport in Santa Teresa. All proceeds will be donated for cancer research. Aircraft will be participating as will the West Texas Corvette Club. The event […]
El Pasoans give $1.16M to nonprofits during annual Day of Giving fundraising event
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Pasoans donated $1.16 million to local nonprofits during the seventh annual El Paso Day of Giving. El Pasoans made 6,672 donations from 4,846 donors to 222 small, medium and large nonprofits, according to a news release. Harmonious Home finished with $32,379 from 103 donations to lead all small nonprofits […]
El Paso News
Colder overnight temperatures bring more people to area shelters
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The Opportunity Center for the Homeless is taking in more people as temperatures dropped overnight and are ready for those numbers to triple in the upcoming months. John Martin, deputy director of the Opportunity Center, explained they run five shelters in the city that...
KFOX 14
Man catches fire in downtown El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A man caught fire in downtown El Paso Wednesday afternoon. Officials said the man is in his 30s. The incident happened at 901 South Campbell. The identity of the man was not provided. We are trying to obtain more information. Check back for updates.
KVIA
El Paso County Sheriff’s Foundation gets ready for eleventh-annual Clash of the Titans
EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso County Sheriff’s Foundation is getting ready to host the the 11th Annual Clash of the Titans. The event features boxers from law enforcement agencies across the region to compete and fight for charity. Other boxers the at not law enforcement agents will...
KFOX 14
Centennial High School math teacher dies
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — A teacher at Centennial High School teacher passed away. Teacher Bill Gonzalez died Monday morning. He was a math teacher at the high school. Las Cruces Public Schools is providing support and grief counseling to all students. It's unknow how Gonzalez died. Sign up...
elpasoheraldpost.com
EP Sheriff’s Office: National First Responder Day Donation
The El Paso Sheriff’s Office gives back to first responders. October 28th sets aside National First Responders Day to honor the men and women who act quickly when an emergency is at hand. Academy Sports and Outdoors is giving $100 gift cards to 20 Sheriff’s Office First Responders. We...
El Paso News
El Paso free baby diaper and wipes giveaway
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Guiding Star El Paso will host a free baby diaper and wipes giveaway on Thursday, Oct. 27, to benefit families in need. The event will be at the New Life Faith Center, located at 14721 Bocalusa Ave. and it runs from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. to provide “baby freebies” including diapers, wipes and other essentials to local families.
KLAQ Listeners React To A Possible Concert Cancellation
A health issue could jeopardize The El Paso Greta Van Fleet concert. At this point in time, there are NO plans to cancel the Greta Van Fleet show scheduled for November 8th in the Don Haskins Center. However, singer Josh Kiszka ruptured his eardrum and that has caused the band...
Were You There The Very First Time Metallica Played El Paso
Ok, it wasn't actually El Paso ... and it certainly wasn't one of our biggest venues. Metallica have been to the El Paso area a number of times throughout their career and have played all of our largest venues: the El Paso County Coliseum and the UTEP Don Haskins Center here in EP as well as Aggie Memorial Stadium and the Pan Am Center in Las Cruces.
thecwtc.com
'Stranger Things' decorated home in Texas goes viral
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX) — "Max Mayfield" and "Eddie Munson" from "Stranger Things" are hanging out in the front yard of a home in west El Paso, Texas. No, not really — but the home is decorated like a scene out of season 4 of "Stranger Things" for Halloween this year.
elpasoheraldpost.com
TTUHSC El Paso Establishes Transformative Pathology Residency Program
Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center (TTUHSC) El Paso is now home to a pathology residency program, a milestone expected to bring many benefits to our Borderplex community. The new pathology program will offer clinical laboratory training for medical residents to become proficient in clinical and anatomic pathology. Pathologists serve...
Happy Birthday Oscar Winner & El Pasoan F. Murray Abraham
F. Murray Abraham, the Academy Award-winning actor who grew up in El Paso, is celebrating his 83rd birthday today!. Mr. Abraham won his Oscar for his portrayal of Salieri in the 1984 film Amadeus. That movie won not only Best Actor for Murray but also Best Director and Best Picture....
What’s The Best Food You Can Only Get In El Paso?
There is a lot of great food in El Paso and some of it is stuff you can ONLY get in El Paso. We have all the big chains here; Chili's, Applebee's, Red Lobster, etc, along with fast food joints on just about every corner. We also have some "not so big" chains here, places that are kinda regional like State Line.
