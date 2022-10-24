ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coachella, CA

Suspect in Coachella double murder arrested in the San Francisco Bay area

By Samantha Lomibao
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 3 days ago
Authorities have arrested a suspect in a double murder over the weekend in Coachella.

Two bodies were discovered Sunday at around 8:45 a.m. at a home in the 85300 block of Avenue 52 . Authorities said a man and a woman were found dead with significant trauma inside a casita attached to the main residence.

The two people were identified as Hector Ramos, 23, of La Quinta, and Monique Vega, 26, of Valverde.

Vega’s mother tells us she last saw her daughter on Thursday before she traveled out of town to Coachella to move into the home on Avenue 52 with Ramos there to help.

Monique Vega, 26, of Valverde

A 22-year-old Coachella man was arrested for their murders in the San Francisco Bay area.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, the Colma Police Department responded to a 911 call at around 8:20 a.m. on Sunday. Colma Police met with the caller, who provided information to officers regarding Ramos and Vega in Coachella.

After deputies found the victims, the subject in Colma, identified as the 22-year-old Coachella man, was detained. He was arrested and booked at the San Mateo County Jail in Redwood City.

Coachella resident Luis Fernandez lives down the street from the home where the bodies were found on Avenue 52. He's lived there for nearly 60 years. Fernandez told us it's typically a quiet area was shocked when he found out what happened.

“Just surprised because you know, it's not that common here to see so much police action around the place here," Fernandez explained. "Practically everybody was you know surprised. Didn’t know what was going on or anything.”

Another resident nearby, who did not want to go on camera out of safety concerns, told us she’s scared to know how close it happened to her home.

“I guess you really, really don't know your neighbors here. I mean, especially is just happened right here across the street. When it happened in the morning, all we heard it was like, a boom. Like something exploded, but we really exactly didn't know what happened. And then we didn't we hardly see anybody outside all the time. So it was a little shocking.”

But she says it's not the first time violence has happened in her neighborhood.

“I don't feel safe. I don't. I tell my mom. And that's why we keep our doors locked. And we keep our gates locked all the time. Because even when the children come out to play, we can't even come out to play because there's always something going on down the street all the time. They're either, somebody's shooting or either they're playing races down the street.”

The suspect is still in custody in San Mateo County. There's no word on when he will be moved to Riverside County.

The suspect has not been officially charged by the District Attorney's office as of Monday.

The motive remains under investigation.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates on this investigation.

