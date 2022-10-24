ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jon Voight Steps Out for Rare Appearance With Son James Haven in Los Angeles: Photos

By Samantha Agate
 3 days ago
Academy Award winner Jon Voight stepped out for a rare appearance in Los Angeles on Saturday, October 22. The Midnight Cowboy actor was joined by his son, James Haven, for lunch.

Jon, 83, wore his signature blue button-down shirt and a khaki jacket for the meetup with his eldest child. James, 49, wore an all-white ensemble and sunglasses as he strolled with his dad. He followed in his father’s footsteps, becoming an actor after attending the University of Southern California’s School of Cinematic Arts.

James has acted in CSI, Breaking Dawn and Deep in the Heart among his other credits as a producer, writer and director. The Stay Alive actor made a rare red carpet appearance with his father at the Golden Globe Awards back in January 2014. Jon is also the father of Angelina Jolie, whom he shares with his late ex-wife, Marcheline Bertrand.

Though the New York native and Angelina, 47, have been very open about the ups and downs of their relationship over the years, the Ray Donovan alum was ecstatic to become a grandfather to her children. The Salt star is a mom to kids Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Knox and Vivienne, whom she shares with her ex-husband Brad Pitt.

“It’s wonderful for me to spend time with Angie,” Jon told The Hollywood Reporter in October 2019 about making memories with his family. “Any five minutes I get, I’m always appreciative, so this is great that I could come and hang out with her a little bit — and the kids too.”

Jon and Angelina previously shared the screen together in 1982’s Lookin’ To Get Out and 2001’s Lara Croft: Tomb Rader. At the September 2019 premiere of Maleficent: Mistress of Evil, the Golden Globe recipient revealed that he was not ruling out another collaboration with his daughter in the future.

“I like to be with my children working,” he told Us Weekly on the red carpet at the time. “We haven’t found anything since Tomb Raider, but maybe we will.”

In addition to teasing another possible project together, the grandfather of six gushed over Angelina’s parenting skills.

“She’s good at it,” he said. “She’s a really good, good mommy. Well, it’s the way she has to do it herself. It’s just how she lives her life. And she does! She’s very open.”

Keep scrolling to see photos from Jon’s rare outing with his son.

HollywoodLife

​Brian Austin Green Shares Rare Photos Of His Kids With Megan Fox On Sharna Burgess Anniversary

Happy two-year anniversary to Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess! The actor, 49, celebrated two years since he and his girlfriend started dating in a sweet new Instagram post, with her cuddling up to his three kids with Megan Fox, plus his four-month-old son with Sharna, 37. He also wrote a touching tribute to his girlfriend along with sweet family photos, shared on Sunday, October 16.
