Ood Pop, Bad Pop finds the former Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker sifting through dozens of old boxes in his loft and reflecting on what he finds. Given his attic is only three feet high and stretches the width of his house, the sorting process “feels like mining. It’s dirty, uncomfortable work”. But it is also rewarding as he unearths ancient keepsakes from his youth, from a stick of chewing gum and an old sweatshirt bought from a jumble sale to a well-thumbed book of dirty jokes, many of which flew over his head at the time. Through these childhood artefacts, we get a series of Adrian Mole-ish snapshots of Cocker’s pre-fame, pre-art college life when he was called “a four-eyed get” by classmates on account of his glasses – which was nothing next to what they called him when his mum sent him to school wearing lederhosen.

