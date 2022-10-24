Read full article on original website
WKTV
'Restaurant: Impossible' coming to Rome eatery; seeking help from locals with construction
ROME, N.Y. – Chef Robert Irvine is heading to Rome in a couple of weeks to upgrade a local restaurant as part of the show “Restaurant: Impossible” and is looking for help with design and construction. Irvine and the production crew will be at The Balanced Chef...
This Popular New Hartford Bar and Restaurant Is Expanding
It's always very exciting to see a local business is doing so well that they have plans to do even better, Many in the community will be very excited about the newest changes coming to one popular bar and restaurant in New Hartford. One Genny opened back in 2018 at...
Caribbean Like Crystal Blue Lake in New York is Second Cleanest in the Country
Who says you have to go to the Caribbean to enjoy crystal clear blue waters?. New York is home to more than 7,600 lakes, ponds, and reservoirs. One of those lakes has the distinction of being not only the cleanest in the state but the second cleanest in the country.
Your Stories: What’s up with those giant wind turbine blades?
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Your Stories team has been fielding several questions about the giant wind turbines being hauled on area interstates. John says almost daily he sees the long wind turbine blades and the other parts heading south on Interstate 81. He wonders where are they coming from and where are they going? […]
whcuradio.com
Finger Lakes Land Trust receives land donation with natural shoreline
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Finger Lakes Land Trust adds more property. Representatives from the organization say 30 acres was donated by the estate of Robert Kriss, a Geneva resident who passed away in 2001. It’s located in the Town of Fayette in Seneca County, and it comes with more than a thousand feet of undeveloped shoreline. Protecting natural shorelines is one of the organizations top strategies for protecting water quality in the region.
newyorkupstate.com
‘Restaurant: Impossible’ coming to Central New York, seeks locals to help
The Food Network’s “Restaurant: Impossible” is returning to Central New York next month. Celebrity Chef Robert Irvine announced that he will be coming to The Balanced Chef on West Dominick Street in Rome, N.Y., on Wednesday, Nov. 9, with a goal of upgrading the restaurant for a grand re-opening on Thursday, Nov. 10. The reality TV show will film around lunch at 11 a.m. on the Nov. 9 and conclude with dinner at 7 p.m. on Nov. 10.
WKTV
Oneida County shuts down 'tent city'
A local church set up tents on property it owns in West Utica to help the homeless. On Thursday, the county health department shut it down. Oneida County Health Department shuts down 'tent city' in west Utica. The Oneida County Health Department shut down a small tent city in west...
localsyr.com
Consumer Reports: Fabulous fall smoothies
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Smoothies! If the word makes you think of icy, berry-filled summer drinks, think again. Fall is here, and Consumer Reports nutritionists share some tips to help you get a healthy boost from autumn apples, pumpkins, and the warm spices that go with them. What’s so...
Short Oswego County Road Has Long Spooky History of Deadly Hauntings
There's a short road in Oswego County that has a long spooky history of several deadly hauntings. Two houses and a set of train tracks are all that sit on Gray Road in Minetto, New York. It's very short but its deadly history is very long. In 1961, a cab driver named Frank Coolidge ran into a tree on Gray Road after he was shot in the back by Garry Bernard Rhinehart. Rhinehart fled and hitchhiked back to Syracuse. Coolidge was found later that night.
What Do You Think of Utica’s New Genesee Street Design?
There's a significant change to the traffic pattern on Genesee Street in downtown Utica and whether or not it remains is up to you. It's been in the works in the city for a decade an is often referred to by city officials as 'Complete Streets'. As defined by Smart...
New Bakery Opening in New Hartford is Sure to Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth
If you have a soft side for sweets and treats, then this is the place for you. A brand new business is opening it's doors for the first time in Central New York. Give a warm welcome to Sweet Addictions Bakery, a new baked goods store coming to Oneida Street in New Hartford.
WKTV
Oneida County Health Department shuts down 'tent city' in west Utica
UTICA, N.Y. – The Oneida County Health Department shut down a small "tent city" in West Utica on Thursday where a local church has set up a campground to provide shelter for the homeless. The property is owned by the Cornerstone Community Church. Pastor Mike Ballman says the church...
localsyr.com
Your Stories Q&A: When will the large Restaurant Depot warehouse in Salina open?
TOWN OF SALINA, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Our latest Your Stories Q&A took us to the Town of Salina regarding the big build on Buckley Road. When will the Restaurant Depot store open on Buckley Road?. We first reported in July, that a Restaurant Depot was under construction on Buckley...
localsyr.com
Second Chance Dog Rescue readies for annual fundraiser
(WSYR-TV) — The local dog rescue is getting ready for its annual “An Evening for Second Chances” fundraiser November 11 from 6pm-9pm at the Marriott Syracuse Downtown in the grand ballroom. It is the shelter’s largest fundraiser of the year. Second Chance runs completely on donations and...
localsyr.com
Mayor Walsh announces another road reconstruction project
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh has announced another road reconstruction project that will begin on October 27. The reconstruction is centered on Hood Ave. on the Northside. Crews will begin to pave Hood Ave. from Court St. to Butternut St. The road will remain open to...
CNY Restaurant Closes One Year After Getting $500,000 COVID Relief
A year after receiving almost half a million dollars in COVID relief, a restaurant in Central New York is closing its doors. Stone’s Steakhouse opened in 2015 in the ShoppingTown mall. It closed and reopened on Erie Boulevard in 2017. On Thursday, October 27 Stone's Steakhouse will close for good. April Stone made the sad announcement on the restaurant's website.
localsyr.com
Bridge Street Host Chat – October 27, 2022
(WSYR-TV) — Tim and Erik discuss President Biden’s trip to Syracuse and what it means for CNY. Plus, how long can you hold your breath? The new James Cameron film, “Avatar: The Way of Water” was filmed underwater and the actors had to hold their breath for minutes at a time. And do you still own a VCR? The two talk about a popular VHS auction that is giving people a chance to own rare horror video tapes.
localsyr.com
Witty Wicks celebrates 11th anniversary
(WSYR-TV) — With the fall season ongoing and the holiday season on its way, now is as great a time as any to do some shopping. Witty Wicks may be just the place to get those gifts for friends, family, coworkers and more. In fact, they’re celebrating their 11th...
Rosalie’s Cucina, Burger King have restaurant inspection violations; 50 satisfactory
Here are the food service inspections reported by the Onondaga County Health Department from Oct. 2 to 8:. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
First Look: A vacant Syracuse gas station comes back to life as a premium deli
(In First Look, we visit to a new restaurant or bar in Central New York to give readers an idea of what to expect. Our food critics might visit these places eventually and give us their take, but we want to highlight what’s new in our area. If you know of a new place, email me at cmiller@syracuse.com or call/text me at 315-382-1984. If I take your suggestion, I just might buy you a meal.)
