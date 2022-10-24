ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

Comments / 0

Related
Hays Post

Police consider self defense in deadly Kan. shooting of 81-year-old

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities continue their investigation of a shooting that killed 81-year-old Donald L. Woolridge of Arizona on Monday at a home in Topeka. Just after 7:30 p.m., Monday, police were dispatched to the the shooting in the 3300 block of SE Fremont Street, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks Eubanks.
TOPEKA, KS
Hays Post

Kan. GOP seize on false report about drag show to attack Governor

TOPEKA — Kansas Republicans were so excited by a drag performance, they didn’t bother to question false reporting that said the state provided funding for the event. Instead, they seized an opportunity provided by the U.K. Daily Mail to bash Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly during the final stretch of a tightly contested race for governor.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Sheriff IDs constrution worker who died in KC-area bridge collapse

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A construction worker identified as 22-year-old Connor Ernst from California, Missouri, died when a bridge collapsed on Wednesday. The bridge was under construction when it fell in a rural area near Kearney, about 27 miles northeast of Kansas City. Clay County sheriff's officials initially said...
KEARNEY, MO
Hays Post

Reward for information in deadly Kansas City highway shooting

KANSAS CITY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal interstate shooting have identified the victim as 34-year-old Cameta Glenn, according to police Captain Leslie Foreman. Just after 12:30p.m. Friday, police were called to report of a shooting at Interstate 135 and Interstate 70, according to Foreman. Officers located Glenn suffering...
KANSAS CITY, KS
Hays Post

LETTER: Republican or Democrat, vote for Ed Hammond

In these ridiculously partisan times, it may be a stretch to expect voters to look to the issues when checking a ballot box in the upcoming weeks, but that’s exactly what I’m asking you to do. And when you look closely at the key issues of the economy,...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Former Kansas City Mayor Charles Wheeler dies at 96

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Former Kansas City Mayor Charles Wheeler, who oversaw a period of rapid expansion in the 1970s and whose name adorns the city's downtown airport, has died at age 96. Current Mayor Quinton Lucas praised Wheeler in a statement as a “statesman that all Kansas...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Hays Post

NW Kan. roofer among two banned from doing business

TOPEKA — Two Wisconsin men and their company have been banned from doing business in Kansas and ordered to pay $230,000 in penalties for alleged violations of state roofing and consumer protection laws, Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said Thursday in a news release. Benjamin Thayer, of Cambridge, Wisconsin,...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Kansas man accused of slashing tires on law enforcement vehicles

GEARY COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating vandalism involving police vehicles in Geary County. During the early morning hours Thursday Geary County Sheriff's Office vehicles were the target of vandalism when tires were slashed on 11 patrol units while parked in the lot at 9th and Franklin streets, according to a media release.
GEARY COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

LETTER: Protecting females in sports a crucial issue

While Ed Hammond says he supports students, comments made during a debate with state Rep. Barb Wasinger earlier this month suggests that his commitment to protecting girls leaves something to be desired. Specifically, Hammond refused to say that he would support a ban on biological males competing in girls’ sports....
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Sheriff: Worker dead after bridge collapse near Kansas City

KEARNEY, Mo. (AP) — One construction worker died and two others were injured Wednesday when a bridge under construction in northwest Missouri collapsed, officials said. Workers were pouring concrete for the deck of the bridge when it fell, Clay County officials said. The bridge, which was replacing an older...
KEARNEY, MO
Hays Post

Police release suspect after 81-year-old died in Kan. shooting

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting and have identified the victim as 81-year-old Donald L. Woolridge of Arizona, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks. Just after 7:30 p.m., Monday, police were dispatched to the 3300 block of SE Fremont Street Topeka in reference to a shooting, according...
TOPEKA, KS
Hays Post

LETTER: The importance of voting

It is that time of year again– election season. Kansas is a beautiful state–full of wonderful places to explore and people to meet. But during election season it is easy to become distracted and forget the good that is in front of us. Endless negativity can cause us to forget that we have much to be proud of.
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Police: Kansas teen allegedly sold marijuana near school

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas teen on drug allegations. On Friday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 1100 Block SE 33rd Street related to an ongoing investigation, according to Police Lt. Ronnie Connell.
TOPEKA, KS
Hays Post

KDHE reports increase in COVID cases; 5 more deaths

TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Health reported 2,107 new coronavirus cases in Kansas from Wednesday October 19, to Wednesday October 26, for a total of 887,076 cases. The state reported less than 2000 new cases last week. On Wednesday, the state reported 5 additional COVID-19 deaths since the...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Options awarded more than $500K grant for crime victim assistance

TOPEKA – Governor Laura Kelly this week announced more than $22 million will help groups including law enforcement organizations and sexual assault crisis centers that support crime victims and survivors. The funding is provided by the federal Victims of Crime Act Victim Assistance grant program. “Survivors of crime deserve...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Hays Post

Hays, KS
16K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hayspost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy