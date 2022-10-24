ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Centre Daily

Russell Wilson Sends Message to Broncos Amid Rampant Trade Rumors

Denver Broncos GM George Paton probably didn't want to be thrust back into the spotlight less than halfway through the season. However, as the NFL trade deadline approaches, Paton is weighing the pros and cons of keeping his squad intact or dealing away key pieces of the team’s roster.
DENVER, CO
Centre Daily

Why the 49ers’ Loss to the Chiefs was their Little Big Horn

General George Custer didn't make it out alive and the 49ers season may not either. They rushed to bring back Trent Williams, Nick Bosa, Jimmie Ward, Mike McGlinchey, Charvarius "Mooney" Ward and Dre Greenlaw. None of them played up to their standard. The absences of Arik Armstead, Azeez Al-Shaair and Javon Kinlaw have shown up prominently in the form of a lack luster run defense.
Centre Daily

Tuesday Dolphins Mailbag: Tua, Edmonds, Punt Return, Trading for Quinn, and More

Hello Alain, you may find me bugging you regularly after your blog posted your email point of contact. Anyway, what is wrong with the defense's tackling? How do you fix it during the season? Tua looked great on the first drive, then out of sync most of the rest of the way. Was it Steelers adjustments or lack of real practice time with his receivers? Or did his early scramble knock some sense out of him? The relative urgency to make any play seemed to return quickly.
OREGON STATE
Centre Daily

Tom Brady’s Bucs Lose vs. Ravens; Falcons Playing For NFC South Lead

OCT 27 FIRST PLACE FALCONS? After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3-5) lost to the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday Night Football, the Atlanta Falcons (3-4) will play the Carolina Panthers (2-5) at home on Sunday with a chance to take sole possession of first place in the NFC South after eight weeks with a manageable schedule ahead.
ATLANTA, GA
Centre Daily

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott Reveals ‘The Standard’ - And His Only ‘Care’

Dak Prescott was, for some, in a no-win situation against the Lions at AT&T Stadium last Sunday. Some wanted huge yards and multiple touchdowns, while others were more conservative - maybe even more reasonable - in what they anticipated. But the man himself doesn't care if his game isn't aesthetically...
DALLAS, TX
Centre Daily

Bills Coach Leslie Frazier on ‘Dreamy’ LB Matt Milano: ‘Never a Mismatch’

Through their rise back to the NFL over the past few years, the Buffalo Bills have continued to boast some of the league's biggest names. In that process, some players haven't exactly fallen under the spotlight. But that's beginning to change for Buffalo linebacker Matt Milano. He's beginning to show the league what defensive coordinator Leslie Fraizer has seen day in and day out, something that will need to continue if Buffalo wants to hand the Green Bay Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers their fourth straight loss on Sunday night at Highmark Stadium.
BUFFALO, NY
Centre Daily

Lamar Jackson, Ravens Focused on Buccaneers, Not Tom Brady

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was flattered when Tom Brady posted on Instagram, “You’re Next” in reference to his pending retirement, which never happened. Jackson was hoping the post meant championship rings and not MVPs. "I saw it. I would say, hopefully, I’m...
BALTIMORE, MD
Centre Daily

Cowboys Trade Rumors at WR: Jerry Jeudy, DJ Moore, Chase Claypool

Defense has been the winning formula for the Dallas Cowboys this season. Currently, Dallas has the No. 2 scoring defense, allowing just 14.9 points per game. The main strength of the Dallas defense has been against the pass, as it ranks No. 4 in the NFL in passing yards per game allowed (185.1), while also leading the league in sacks (29). Meanwhile, the run defense has been just average, ranking No. 15 in yards per carry allowed (4.4).
DALLAS, TX
Centre Daily

Why the 49ers Don’t Seem as Confident as Last Season

After the 49ers got completely emasculated at home by Kansas City this Sunday, a reporter asked Jimmy Garoppolo if he's confident the 49ers can turn their season around like they did last season. Remember, the 49ers were 3-4 last season too, then they went to the NFC Championship game. Surely they believe they can do that again, right?
Centre Daily

Tua Off Dolphins Injury Report; Two New Players On

There were a whole lot of changes on the Miami Dolphins injury report Thursday, most of them for the better. Not that there ever was major reason for concern, but perhaps the most noteworthy development involved quarterback Tua Tagovailoa getting removed from the injury report after being listed Wednesday with a hand injury (though he was a full participant).
Centre Daily

Rodgers Could Have Been Throwing to This Receiver Corps

GREEN BAY, Wis. – On Sunday in Washington, Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers failed to convert a single third down. Still, they had a chance to steal a victory if only the defense could get a stop. However, on third-and-9, Taylor Heinicke completed a pass to his top receiver, Terry McLaurin, against star cornerback Jaire Alexander for what essentially was the clinching first down.
GREEN BAY, WI
Centre Daily

Giants Week 8 Injury Report: Who’s In, Who’s Out to Start the Week

The Week 9 bye week can't come fast enough for the New York Giants, who are looking at quite the lengthy injury report ahead of their Week 8 game against the Seattle Seahawks. Receivers Kenny Golladay (knee) and Kadarius Toney (hamstring) are among those who will not practice Wednesday, head coach Brian Daboll confirmed. Golladay has not played since Week 4, and Toney hasn't played since Week 2, so it's probably safe to say that both will not be back until after the bye.
Centre Daily

Detroit Lions Waive DT Demetrius Taylor

The Detroit Lions announced a roster decision Thursday afternoon following practice. Undrafted rookie free agent defensive tackle Demetrius Taylor has been waived, according to the team. Taylor was the only undrafted rookie who was able to earn a spot on the team's initial 53-man roster after training camp. If other...
DETROIT, MI
Centre Daily

Bills the Best: NFL Power Rankings - Who’s As Good As Buffalo?

After spending this past Sunday on the couch, the Buffalo Bills still find themselves atop Sports Illustrated’s power rankings. “Here’s something wild about the Bills: They are 18th in red zone efficiency and third in the NFL in turnovers, and they are still, far and away, the best team in the more competitive conference,” SI writes. “Imagine when those numbers trend back toward neutral.”
BUFFALO, NY

