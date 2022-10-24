ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Late TV Icon Leslie Jordan Was a Family Man: Meet His 2 Younger Sisters and Mom Peggy

By Samantha Agate
 3 days ago
Courtesy of Leslie Jordan/Instagram

Television icon Leslie Jordan was a family man. The Call Me Kat actor died on Monday, October 24, 2022, at the age of 67, Closer confirmed. His talent touched the lives of many, including his mom, sisters and costars.

“The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan,” his rep, David Shaul, said in a statement to Closer. “Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of its most difficult times. What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today.”

Who Are Leslie Jordan’s Sisters?

Leslie was the older brother of two sisters, twins Janet and Jana. They were 22 months younger than him. Back in January 2019, Leslie posted a photo with his sisters with a heartfelt caption about their bond after the death of their father.

“My sisters! The Twins! I love them both so much,” he wrote alongside the photo. “We lost our daddy in service to this amazing country when I was 11 and they were 9. We’ve been through so much but as for now it seems to be smooth sailing ahead!”

The twins remained two of his biggest inspirations throughout his career. He revealed in an October 2016 Facebook post that his American Horror Story: Roanoke character, Cricket Marlowe, was a tribute to Jana, whose nickname is “Cricket.”

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Leslie gained even more fans after making everyone smile with his Instagram videos and skits. He credited his family for helping him embrace his fun-loving personality.

“I love being by myself,” he told People in January 2021. “I think that has a lot to do with my twin sisters. Growing up, they were so close, and then there was me. I played by myself a lot. I’m very a quiet person and very much a loner. But today I am more comfortable with who I am than ever. Every day is like gravy.”

In April 2022, the Will & Grace alum announced on Instagram that Janet passed away.

“The world lost a great person today and I lost a sister and a best friend,” he wrote. “But I have peace knowing she and Daddy are together again. Janet Ann courageously fought death, but I prefer to remember the way she lived. This world will be a duller place without her.”

Who Was Leslie Jordan’s Mom?

Leslie and his two siblings were born and raised in Chattanooga, Tennessee. His mother, Peggy Ann, was one of his biggest supporters.

In May 2022, the American Horror Story alum announced in an Instagram video that his mom had died.

“We lost Mama but she will live on forever in our memories and stories,” he captioned the video. “Love you, Mama, and always will. Love. Light. Yours, Leslie.”

