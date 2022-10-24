Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Governor Abbott Announces the One Pill Kill CampaignTom HandyTexas State
ELI MONTANNA Talks New Song, Getting Music Featured in a TV Show, Upcoming Project, and MoreMeikhel PhilogeneBeaumont, TX
Texas Nonprofit Helping Those Leaving Prison Restart Their LivesLarry LeaseTexas State
31 years ago, Kristin Smith's husband gave her "permission" to go shopping. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajBeaumont, TX
Related
kogt.com
Charlton “Chuck” Doyle Webb
Charlton “Chuck” Doyle Webb, age 61, of Orange, Texas, passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022, in Orange, Texas. The family will be holding a private ceremony to honor Carlton’s life. Charlton was born to parents Gerald and Marweeda Web in Pascagoula, Mississippi on April 7, 1961....
kogt.com
Montrey Darrell Robinson
Montrey Darrell Robinson, was born in Orange, Texas on November 13, 1989 to Lagatha Polk-Perry and Marcus Robinson. At the age of three, Montrey along with his mother and brother relocated from Orange, Texas to Houston where he was educated in the Houston and FortBend Independent School Districts. At a very young age Montrey enjoyed playing sports and was a member of several youth basketball leagues playing along side of his younger brother Marcus Robinson. Montrey and Marcus were inseparable even up to his untimely death. The two brothers would spend hours playing sports and video games and enjoying their unbreakable bond throughout Montrey’s life.
kogt.com
Betty Sue Alcorn
Betty Sue Alcorn passed away peacefully on October 25, 2022 surrounded by those who loved her dearly. Visitation will be from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, October 28, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. A graveside service will be held at 10:000 a.m. Saturday, October 29, 2022, at...
kogt.com
Football Games Moved, Volleyball Playoffs Set (Updated)
Update: Thursday morning Bridge City (at Silsbee) and LCM (at Lumberton) have joined the list of games moving to Thursday night. In an attempt to beat some bad weather that is predicted for Friday into Friday night, some football teams have moved their varsity games to Thurday. That includes Deweyville...
kogt.com
Oct. 25 Volleyball Scores
The regular season wrapped up Tuesday with two district champions and three more making the playoffs. The Bridge City Lady Cardinals beat WOS in straight sets to finish undefeated in district play for the second straight year. Leading BC: Demi Carter 12 kills 3 aces, Taryn Doiron 9 kills 3 aces 13 assists, Anna Kelly 5 kills 4 aces, Cambree LaComb 15 assists 2 aces, Lexi Nugier 6 aces 6 digs. The Cards will open the playoffs vs. Liberty at East Chambers at 6:00pm on Tuesday.
kogt.com
OHS Debate Competes
On Saturday, October 22, 2022, six members of the OHS Debate team competed at Nederland High School’s Annual Fright Night Invitational Meet. The students competed in UIL Congressional Debate for five hours. Congratulations to all who competed, especially Major Copeland, who earned a 6th place medal. The team is coached by Bridget Trawhon.
kogt.com
Accident on FM1136 Claims Life
DPS Troopers are investigating an accident on FM1136 near Linscomb Rd. after a truck was found in the woods and a person was found inside. Tuesday morning a passerby noticed a 2016 Dodge truck off in the woods. Authorities found a 31 year old white male inside. He was pronounced deceased by Judge Chad Jenkins.
kogt.com
Two Confess To Vandalism At LCM (Update)
Update: The second suspect, Johnney Davis III (below), was arrested Wednesday night. Following an extensive investigation, investigators with the Orange County Sheriff’s Dept. have obtained confessions from two individuals responsible for the vandalism at LCM High School, including spray painting the newly finished field turf. The damage was reported early Sunday morning.
Comments / 0