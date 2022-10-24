Montrey Darrell Robinson, was born in Orange, Texas on November 13, 1989 to Lagatha Polk-Perry and Marcus Robinson. At the age of three, Montrey along with his mother and brother relocated from Orange, Texas to Houston where he was educated in the Houston and FortBend Independent School Districts. At a very young age Montrey enjoyed playing sports and was a member of several youth basketball leagues playing along side of his younger brother Marcus Robinson. Montrey and Marcus were inseparable even up to his untimely death. The two brothers would spend hours playing sports and video games and enjoying their unbreakable bond throughout Montrey’s life.

ORANGE, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO