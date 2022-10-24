Read full article on original website
Related
News Channel 25
Horton Fitness issues recall after treadmills unexpectedly accelerate or stop
A recall has been issued for 192,000 treadmill units sold across the U.S. after the treadmills “can unexpectedly accelerate, change speed, or stop without user input.”. The Consumer Product Safety Commission said there have been 874 reports of the treadmill unexpectedly changing speeds. Those incidents have caused 71 injuries involving bruises, abrasions and broken bones.
Comments / 0