Leslie Jordan Dead at 67: ‘Call Me Kat’ Actor Dies After Car Crash in Los Angeles

Actor Leslie Jordan, best known for portraying Beverly Leslie in both the original and reboot of Will & Grace, died Monday, October 24, his rep confirmed to Closer Weekly. He was 67 years old. No cause of death has been confirmed.

Leslie reportedly suffered a medical emergency Monday morning while driving in Hollywood and allegedly crashed his BMW into the side of a building, according to TMZ.

“The world is definitely a much darker place today without the love and light of Leslie Jordan. Not only was he a mega talent and joy to work with, but he provided an emotional sanctuary to the nation at one of it’’s most difficult times,” his manager said in a statement to In Touch. “What he lacked in height he made up for in generosity and greatness as a son, brother, artist, comedian, partner and human being. Knowing that he has left the world at the height of both his professional and personal life is the only solace one can have today.”

Leslie was a beloved television actor who had a successful career spanning decades in the entertainment industry, having appeared in a plethora of projects since his first credited role in 1986, including Call Me Kat, American Horror Story, Con Man, Baby Daddy, Raising Hope, Boston Legal, Boston Public, Reasonable Doubts, Hearts Afire and more.

While speaking to AfterBuzzTV in September about his character on Call Me Kat, the comedic actor opened up about the biggest lesson he’s learned while working on the show alongside costars Mayim Bialik, Swoosie Kurtz, Kyla Pratt and Cheyenne Jackson.

“I’m always the scene-stealer,” he told the outlet. “I’m the funny guy that comes in with a zinger and I’m always showing out, but on this, I can’t do that. I have to give. To be a worker among workers has turned into a wonderful thing, and I watch myself now–I didn’t like to watch myself at all, but I can watch myself now because there I am just being normal.”

Friends and fellow celebrities flocked to Jordan’s last Instagram post to offer their condolences and share kind words in memory of the late actor, with Lance Bass writing, “Now that’s how you say good bye. Soar high my friend.” Amber Rose added, “We love you Leslie RIP [red heart emoji],” while singer Talia Oyando wrote, “Rest Peacefully You were such a joy.”