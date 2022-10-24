ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

FanSided

3 Chicago Bears that could follow Robert Quinn out the door

The Chicago Bears made a massive trade on Wednesday afternoon. They traded Robert Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles for a fourth-round pick. That is a significant NFL trade for a variety of reasons. For one, the National Football League’s only remaining undefeated team just added a premier pass rusher. Quinn...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

The Chicago Bears make a big trade that shows they have a plan

There is no question that the Chicago Bears changed the conversation around their team after their convincing victory over the New England Patriots on Monday but that victory shouldn’t change the overall direction of the team. Confirmation that the Bears’ front office understands the direction that the team is...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Miami Heat fight hard but come up short to Golden State, 123-110

The Miami Heat came into the Golden State Warriors’Chase Center for the second leg of back-to-back games on the West Coast Wednesday and Thursday. Knocking off the undefeated Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night, the Miami Heat would have the opportunity to get another quality win on Thursday against the Warriors.
MIAMI, FL
FanSided

Watch fan throw drink at Luka Doncic during end of Mavericks-Nets

In overtime between the Mavericks and Nets, a fan at Barclays Center threw a drink, seemingly aimed at Luka Doncic, onto the floor and stopped play. Things have not gone the way of the Brooklyn Nets early in the 2022-23 NBA season. With Ben Simmons afraid to shoot and a litany of other issues, the club fell to 1-4 to begin the yeaer with an overtime loss to the Dallas Mavericks on Thursday night.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

