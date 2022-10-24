Read full article on original website
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
Indianapolis Cop Indicted Grand Jury After Bodycam Footage Showed Him Stamp Black Man’s Face: REPORTSShameel ShamsIndianapolis, IN
Student from Lebanon arrested after making 'joke' threat against Western Boone SchoolsShamsBoone County, IN
Father found not guilty of neglect, after accused of abandoning adopted daughter
LAFAYETTE, Ind. – Michael Barnett, the father accused of abandoning his adopted daughter in Lafayette before moving from Westfield to Canada has been found not guilty of neglect. Jurors deliberated for about two hours before reaching the verdict Thursday. Michael and Kristine Barnett were charged in 2019 after their...
DOJ: Indy man who robbed same Circle K three times sentenced to 25 years
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis man was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison after he confessed to six armed robberies committed within a six-week span in 2018, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday. Devonte Bailey, age 24, pleaded guilty to robbery, brandishing a firearm in furtherance of a...
Police: Juvenile shot at Speedway apartments
INDIANAPOLIS — Police said a juvenile was shot and critically injured at Eagle Creek Court apartments in Speedway on Thursday afternoon. According to the Speedway Police Department, the shooting occurred just before 2:40 p.m. on Eagleview Court. The apartments are located near W. 21st Street and Cunningham Road. Police...
Appeals court drops attempted murder conviction for man accused of shooting at Bargersville officer
INDIANAPOLIS — A state appellate judge has overturned an attempted murder conviction for a man accused of shooting at a Bargersville police officer in 2020. According to a ruling in the Court of Appeals of Indiana, the trial court in the 2021 trial of Andrew McQuinn gave the jury instructions “that invaded the province” to “determine the weight of the evidence.” The court said the instruction also undermined McQuinn’s defense that he did not have specific intent for attempted murder.
Kokomo PD: Would-be robber beaten up, held at gunpoint by apartment residents
KOKOMO, Ind. — Kokomo police said a would-be robber bit off more than he could chew when the residents of an apartment fought back and ended up bloodying the robber, disarming him, and holding him at gunpoint until police officers arrived. According to the Kokomo Police Department, the attempted...
Delaware County Prosecutor blasts recent predator catcher group confrontation
MUNCIE, Ind. — After a recent viral confrontation between a Muncie teacher’s aide and a predator catchers group, Delaware County’s prosecutor is once again speaking out against what he calls “vigilante” investigations. Over the weekend, a group known as the Muncie Predator Catchers livestreamed its...
Conspiracy to move large amounts of heroin, fentanyl from California to Indianapolis lands 4 suspects in federal prison
INDIANAPOLIS — A conspiracy to move large amounts of heroin mixed with fentanyl from California to Indianapolis lands four suspects in federal prison. Three of the suspects from California and Mexico, identified as Elias Parada-Borquez, Javier Lopez-Juarez, and Denice Cardenas, were previously sentenced to just over three years in prison.
‘Identify Indiana’ hopes to gives names to the state’s 600+ unidentified people
INDIANAPOLIS — There is believed to be more than 600 unidentified people sitting in evidence boxes at coroner’s offices and police department’s across Indiana. A team of investigators and coroners are now trying to get that number to zero through a new initiative called Identify Indiana. It’s a partnership between the Indiana Coroner’s Association, the Human Identification Center at the University of Indianapolis and the Indiana State Police laboratory.
Sheriff’s deputy claims demotion over Delphi murders investigation
A Carroll County Sheriff’s deputy has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against Sheriff Tobias Leazenby and the sheriff’s office claiming that he was the victim of political retaliation for his unsuccessful attempt to campaign in next month’s general election. Sheriff’s deputy claims demotion over Delphi murders...
Indianapolis serial bank robber arrested once again after robbing 2 more banks with her daughter
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis serial bank robber is under arrest once again after robbing two more banks on Tuesday, only this time the woman brought her daughter along for the crime spree resulting in both being handcuffed and placed behind bars. Sierra Hunt, 55, was previously arrested in April...
Man wanted for murder in Georgia arrested at Indiana gas station
CAMBRIDGE CITY, Ind. — A Massachusetts man wanted for murder was arrested following a joint operation with Indiana State Police and the US Marshall Fugitive Task Force. Troopers in ISP’s Pendleton District were tipped off Wednesday about Jason Palmer, 45, being parked at a Sinclair gas station on State Road 1 just south of the I-70 interchange in Cambridge City.
1 dead after officer-involved shooting
INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting involving the Lawrence Police Department Thursday. Lawrence Police Department Chief Gary Woodruff confirms the shooting happened in the area of 30th and Shadeland around 3:14 p.m. Initial information indicates just after 3 p.m. a Lawrence police officer spotted a...
Woman describes terrifying carjacking, robbery in Lawrence where she was forced to withdraw money from ATM
Woman describes terrifying carjacking, robbery in Lawrence where she was forced to withdraw money from ATM. Woman describes terrifying carjacking, robbery in …. Woman describes terrifying carjacking, robbery in Lawrence where she was forced to withdraw money from ATM. Thousands arrive in Indy for FFA convention. There will be several...
2 shot, 1 dead on east side
INDIANAPOLIS – One person died in a double shooting on the east side, police say. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 5800 block of East 21st Street. Dispatchers received multiple calls about the shooting beginning after 1 p.m., according to William Young, a public information officer for IMPD.
Man’s death ruled homicide on Indy’s near east side
INDIANAPOLIS — What began as a death investigation Wednesday morning is now being investigated as a homicide, police say. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of East Washington Street around 8 a.m. Wednesday. Officers found a man suffering from what appeared...
Kokomo PD uncover multi-state auto theft ring that targeted high-performance vehicles
KOKOMO, Ind. — A multi-month investigation into the theft of two Dodge Chargers in March led the Kokomo Police Department to discover a larger auto theft ring that spanned multiple states and targetted high-performance vehicles. According to the Kokomo Police Department, the investigation began after two Dodge Chargers were...
IMPD: Woman hits pole in deadly accident on Shadeland Ave.
INDIANAPOLIS — A woman died in a crash overnight on Shadeland Avenue, IMPD says. Just before 11 p.m. Wednesday, a witness to the crash said he was passed by a car going south on S. Shadeland near Fall Creek Road. He told police that driver appeared to be speeding.
2 taken to hospital after vehicle carrying students from Pennsylvania crashes on I-465
INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were taken to a hospital after a crash on I-465 Thursday. Indiana State Police confirmed the crash involved at least two vehicles. It happened around 8 a.m. on I-465 South near S. Arlington Avenue on the southeast side of Indianapolis. The vehicle was carrying students...
Following the general election in Marion County
BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — On November 8, voters in Marion County will decide who will take six contested county-wide positions. They will also vote on some state-wide, national, and township-level positions. Among the county-wide elections are the circuit court judge, and the county prosecutor, clerk, recorder, sheriff, and clerk....
