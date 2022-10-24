ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

cbs4indy.com

Police: Juvenile shot at Speedway apartments

INDIANAPOLIS — Police said a juvenile was shot and critically injured at Eagle Creek Court apartments in Speedway on Thursday afternoon. According to the Speedway Police Department, the shooting occurred just before 2:40 p.m. on Eagleview Court. The apartments are located near W. 21st Street and Cunningham Road. Police...
SPEEDWAY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Appeals court drops attempted murder conviction for man accused of shooting at Bargersville officer

INDIANAPOLIS — A state appellate judge has overturned an attempted murder conviction for a man accused of shooting at a Bargersville police officer in 2020. According to a ruling in the Court of Appeals of Indiana, the trial court in the 2021 trial of Andrew McQuinn gave the jury instructions “that invaded the province” to “determine the weight of the evidence.” The court said the instruction also undermined McQuinn’s defense that he did not have specific intent for attempted murder.
BARGERSVILLE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Conspiracy to move large amounts of heroin, fentanyl from California to Indianapolis lands 4 suspects in federal prison

INDIANAPOLIS — A conspiracy to move large amounts of heroin mixed with fentanyl from California to Indianapolis lands four suspects in federal prison. Three of the suspects from California and Mexico, identified as Elias Parada-Borquez, Javier Lopez-Juarez, and Denice Cardenas, were previously sentenced to just over three years in prison.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

‘Identify Indiana’ hopes to gives names to the state’s 600+ unidentified people

INDIANAPOLIS — There is believed to be more than 600 unidentified people sitting in evidence boxes at coroner’s offices and police department’s across Indiana. A team of investigators and coroners are now trying to get that number to zero through a new initiative called Identify Indiana. It’s a partnership between the Indiana Coroner’s Association, the Human Identification Center at the University of Indianapolis and the Indiana State Police laboratory.
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Sheriff’s deputy claims demotion over Delphi murders investigation

A Carroll County Sheriff’s deputy has filed a federal civil rights lawsuit against Sheriff Tobias Leazenby and the sheriff’s office claiming that he was the victim of political retaliation for his unsuccessful attempt to campaign in next month’s general election. Sheriff’s deputy claims demotion over Delphi murders...
CARROLL COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man wanted for murder in Georgia arrested at Indiana gas station

CAMBRIDGE CITY, Ind. — A Massachusetts man wanted for murder was arrested following a joint operation with Indiana State Police and the US Marshall Fugitive Task Force. Troopers in ISP’s Pendleton District were tipped off Wednesday about Jason Palmer, 45, being parked at a Sinclair gas station on State Road 1 just south of the I-70 interchange in Cambridge City.
CAMBRIDGE CITY, IN
cbs4indy.com

1 dead after officer-involved shooting

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is dead after an officer-involved shooting involving the Lawrence Police Department Thursday. Lawrence Police Department Chief Gary Woodruff confirms the shooting happened in the area of 30th and Shadeland around 3:14 p.m. Initial information indicates just after 3 p.m. a Lawrence police officer spotted a...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Woman describes terrifying carjacking, robbery in Lawrence where she was forced to withdraw money from ATM

Woman describes terrifying carjacking, robbery in Lawrence where she was forced to withdraw money from ATM. Woman describes terrifying carjacking, robbery in …. Woman describes terrifying carjacking, robbery in Lawrence where she was forced to withdraw money from ATM. Thousands arrive in Indy for FFA convention. There will be several...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

2 shot, 1 dead on east side

INDIANAPOLIS – One person died in a double shooting on the east side, police say. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 5800 block of East 21st Street. Dispatchers received multiple calls about the shooting beginning after 1 p.m., according to William Young, a public information officer for IMPD.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

Man’s death ruled homicide on Indy’s near east side

INDIANAPOLIS — What began as a death investigation Wednesday morning is now being investigated as a homicide, police say. According to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1000 block of East Washington Street around 8 a.m. Wednesday. Officers found a man suffering from what appeared...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
cbs4indy.com

IMPD: Woman hits pole in deadly accident on Shadeland Ave.

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman died in a crash overnight on Shadeland Avenue, IMPD says. Just before 11 p.m. Wednesday, a witness to the crash said he was passed by a car going south on S. Shadeland near Fall Creek Road. He told police that driver appeared to be speeding.
MARION COUNTY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Following the general election in Marion County

BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY, Ind. — On November 8, voters in Marion County will decide who will take six contested county-wide positions. They will also vote on some state-wide, national, and township-level positions. Among the county-wide elections are the circuit court judge, and the county prosecutor, clerk, recorder, sheriff, and clerk....

