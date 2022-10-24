INDIANAPOLIS — A state appellate judge has overturned an attempted murder conviction for a man accused of shooting at a Bargersville police officer in 2020. According to a ruling in the Court of Appeals of Indiana, the trial court in the 2021 trial of Andrew McQuinn gave the jury instructions “that invaded the province” to “determine the weight of the evidence.” The court said the instruction also undermined McQuinn’s defense that he did not have specific intent for attempted murder.

BARGERSVILLE, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO