elpasoheraldpost.com
UTEP To Honor Hall of Famer Camilla Carrera
UTEP will honor former softball standout catcher Camilla Carrera this weekend by retiring her No. 12 jersey. UTEP Softball will host the #12 Retirement Ceremony Saturday, Oct. 29, at 9:30 a.m. MT at the Helen of Troy Softball Complex. Media is encouraged to attend, and the event is also open to the public.
Conference USA: Wrong ruling was made on PAT in FAU-UTEP game
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP picked up its fourth win of the season on Saturday, 24-21, over FAU on a walk-off field goal by Gavin Baechle, but Dana Dimel revealed on Monday that they shouldn’t have even needed his heroics. That’s because Conference USA’s officials incorrectly gave Florida Atlantic a second chance at a […]
nmsuroundup.com
A brief on Softball this past weekend
The NM State softball team played on their home field in an exhibition against UTEP and UNM on Sunday. They met the Miners in the complex twice on the same day. All three games were played with respectful manners, and the score was not announced. The Aggies have 15 returning...
UTEP Adds Northwestern to 2023 Football Schedule
With NMSU moving into Conference USA next summer, UTEP has to replace one football game each season. Director of Athletics Jim Senter took care of 2023 with the Miners scheduled to play Northwestern on Saturday, September 9th. FB Schedules reports that UTEP will make $1.2 million for the road game at Ryan Field.
KVIA
NMSU vs. San Jose State: Where rescheduling the game stands
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The Aggies game against the Spartans on Saturday, Oct. 22 was postponed due to the death of running back Camdan McWright early Friday morning. Since then NMSU have been working vigorously to either try and reschedule the game or find a replacement team. Whether the...
New Mexico State looking at options to reschedule San Jose State or find replacement game
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – New Mexico State’s game vs. San Jose State on Oct. 22 was unexpectedly postponed after the tragic death of Spartans’ running back Camdan McWright. No make-up date for the game was announced along with the postponement and with no mutual bye weeks the rest of the season, the Aggies are […]
El Paso man has throat slashed while at conference in Kentucky
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) An El Paso man had his throat slashed in Louisville Kentucky while attending a conference. “Late the night of October 24th, in Louisville Kentucky, our friend and family member Oscar Sanchez was brutally attacked by an unprovoked mentally ill person and needs our help,” said a GoFundMe organized by Lorena Saenz. […]
Las Cruces School Board discussing policy for reporting sports injuries
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Las Cruces School Board members spoke out about potentially developing a policy of reporting sports injury. The conversation around sports safety, especially for football players, have been thrust to the forefront following tragedy that hit the community earlier this year. Abe Romero, an Organ Mountain High School Football player died The post Las Cruces School Board discussing policy for reporting sports injuries appeared first on KVIA.
Top 5 Reasons Why El Paso Stands Out From The Rest Of Texas
El Paso is unique in a number of ways. here are 5 of them. KLAQ wants to send you to Las Vegas to see Five Finger Death Punch. In honor of that, I've been putting together "top 5" lists. Here's are 5 ways El Paso is WAY different from the rest of Texas.
lascrucesbulletin.com
NMSU access road named after Las Cruces icon Barbara ‘Mother’ Hubbard
To mark her lasting impact and legacy, New Mexico State University is honoring Barbara “Mother” Hubbard for her commitment to NMSU and the Las Cruces community by naming an access road north of the Pan American Center, where she spent most of her career, Barbara Hubbard Way in honor of her 95th birthday.
elpasoheraldpost.com
SISD invites community to walk the halls of classic Socorro High School one last time
The Socorro Independent School District is proud to invite the SISD community to the final walkthrough of the classic Socorro High School from 9 to 11 a.m. Oct. 29, 2022. Socorro High School students, teachers, alumni, and all Team SISD stakeholders can take a stroll through the halls of the original school one last time as the area is prepared for the final phase of reconstruction.
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: First freeze of the season for parts of the region
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Many areas tonight in Southern New Mexico are expected to experience their first freeze of the season. El Paso and Juarez are expected to stay above freezing tonight. The cold dense air from Monday’s cold front is expected to bring a cold overnight and...
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Cold front heading our way
El Paso is expecting a cold front this week that is expected to produce strong winds and cooler weather. This cold front is expected to arrive Thursday into Friday, producing strong winds Thursday and cooler weather Friday. Temperatures are expected to dip to the 60s Friday and Saturday, before warming...
Happy Birthday Oscar Winner & El Pasoan F. Murray Abraham
F. Murray Abraham, the Academy Award-winning actor who grew up in El Paso, is celebrating his 83rd birthday today!. Mr. Abraham won his Oscar for his portrayal of Salieri in the 1984 film Amadeus. That movie won not only Best Actor for Murray but also Best Director and Best Picture....
elpasoheraldpost.com
Ysleta ISD wins District of the Year for English-learner achievements
The Ysleta Independent School District took top honors as the 2021-22 Large District of the Year at the annual conference of the Texas Association for Bilingual Educators (TABE), where several Ysleta ISD schools and teachers were also recognized for outstanding work in significantly improving English language development among bilingual students.
Were You There The Very First Time Metallica Played El Paso
Ok, it wasn't actually El Paso ... and it certainly wasn't one of our biggest venues. Metallica have been to the El Paso area a number of times throughout their career and have played all of our largest venues: the El Paso County Coliseum and the UTEP Don Haskins Center here in EP as well as Aggie Memorial Stadium and the Pan Am Center in Las Cruces.
KFOX 14
Centennial High School math teacher dies
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — A teacher at Centennial High School teacher passed away. Teacher Bill Gonzalez died Monday morning. He was a math teacher at the high school. Las Cruces Public Schools is providing support and grief counseling to all students. It's unknow how Gonzalez died. Sign up...
thecwtc.com
'Stranger Things' decorated home in Texas goes viral
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX) — "Max Mayfield" and "Eddie Munson" from "Stranger Things" are hanging out in the front yard of a home in west El Paso, Texas. No, not really — but the home is decorated like a scene out of season 4 of "Stranger Things" for Halloween this year.
The Monster Trucks Are Coming Back To El Paso Early Next Year
Every year the Sun Bowl explodes with the sound of roaring engines & the crunching of steel beneath giant wheels. Monster Jam is returning to the annual stop at Sun Bowl, however with a little twist. In the past Monster Jam comes during the month of March, usually around the...
El Paso News
West Texas gets new historic site with designation of former segregated school
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – West Texas has a new national historic site in Marfa. The Blackwell School has been designated as a national historic site that will be part of the National Parks System. President Biden signed legislation last week giving the school that special designation. Blackwell School,...
