ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
elpasoheraldpost.com

UTEP To Honor Hall of Famer Camilla Carrera

UTEP will honor former softball standout catcher Camilla Carrera this weekend by retiring her No. 12 jersey. UTEP Softball will host the #12 Retirement Ceremony Saturday, Oct. 29, at 9:30 a.m. MT at the Helen of Troy Softball Complex. Media is encouraged to attend, and the event is also open to the public.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Conference USA: Wrong ruling was made on PAT in FAU-UTEP game

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – UTEP picked up its fourth win of the season on Saturday, 24-21, over FAU on a walk-off field goal by Gavin Baechle, but Dana Dimel revealed on Monday that they shouldn’t have even needed his heroics. That’s because Conference USA’s officials incorrectly gave Florida Atlantic a second chance at a […]
EL PASO, TX
nmsuroundup.com

A brief on Softball this past weekend

The NM State softball team played on their home field in an exhibition against UTEP and UNM on Sunday. They met the Miners in the complex twice on the same day. All three games were played with respectful manners, and the score was not announced. The Aggies have 15 returning...
LAS CRUCES, NM
600 ESPN El Paso

UTEP Adds Northwestern to 2023 Football Schedule

With NMSU moving into Conference USA next summer, UTEP has to replace one football game each season. Director of Athletics Jim Senter took care of 2023 with the Miners scheduled to play Northwestern on Saturday, September 9th. FB Schedules reports that UTEP will make $1.2 million for the road game at Ryan Field.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

NMSU vs. San Jose State: Where rescheduling the game stands

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The Aggies game against the Spartans on Saturday, Oct. 22 was postponed due to the death of running back Camdan McWright early Friday morning. Since then NMSU have been working vigorously to either try and reschedule the game or find a replacement team. Whether the...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

El Paso man has throat slashed while at conference in Kentucky

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) An El Paso man had his throat slashed in Louisville Kentucky while attending a conference. “Late the night of October 24th, in Louisville Kentucky, our friend and family member Oscar Sanchez was brutally attacked by an unprovoked mentally ill person and needs our help,” said a GoFundMe organized by Lorena Saenz. […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Las Cruces School Board discussing policy for reporting sports injuries

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - Las Cruces School Board members spoke out about potentially developing a policy of reporting sports injury. The conversation around sports safety, especially for football players, have been thrust to the forefront following tragedy that hit the community earlier this year. Abe Romero, an Organ Mountain High School Football player died The post Las Cruces School Board discussing policy for reporting sports injuries appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
lascrucesbulletin.com

NMSU access road named after Las Cruces icon Barbara ‘Mother’ Hubbard

To mark her lasting impact and legacy, New Mexico State University is honoring Barbara “Mother” Hubbard for her commitment to NMSU and the Las Cruces community by naming an access road north of the Pan American Center, where she spent most of her career, Barbara Hubbard Way in honor of her 95th birthday.
LAS CRUCES, NM
elpasoheraldpost.com

SISD invites community to walk the halls of classic Socorro High School one last time

The Socorro Independent School District is proud to invite the SISD community to the final walkthrough of the classic Socorro High School from 9 to 11 a.m. Oct. 29, 2022. Socorro High School students, teachers, alumni, and all Team SISD stakeholders can take a stroll through the halls of the original school one last time as the area is prepared for the final phase of reconstruction.
SOCORRO, TX
El Paso News

Exclusive 9 day forecast: Cold front heading our way

El Paso is expecting a cold front this week that is expected to produce strong winds and cooler weather. This cold front is expected to arrive Thursday into Friday, producing strong winds Thursday and cooler weather Friday. Temperatures are expected to dip to the 60s Friday and Saturday, before warming...
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Happy Birthday Oscar Winner & El Pasoan F. Murray Abraham

F. Murray Abraham, the Academy Award-winning actor who grew up in El Paso, is celebrating his 83rd birthday today!. Mr. Abraham won his Oscar for his portrayal of Salieri in the 1984 film Amadeus. That movie won not only Best Actor for Murray but also Best Director and Best Picture....
EL PASO, TX
elpasoheraldpost.com

Ysleta ISD wins District of the Year for English-learner achievements

The Ysleta Independent School District took top honors as the 2021-22 Large District of the Year at the annual conference of the Texas Association for Bilingual Educators (TABE), where several Ysleta ISD schools and teachers were also recognized for outstanding work in significantly improving English language development among bilingual students.
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Were You There The Very First Time Metallica Played El Paso

Ok, it wasn't actually El Paso ... and it certainly wasn't one of our biggest venues. Metallica have been to the El Paso area a number of times throughout their career and have played all of our largest venues: the El Paso County Coliseum and the UTEP Don Haskins Center here in EP as well as Aggie Memorial Stadium and the Pan Am Center in Las Cruces.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Centennial High School math teacher dies

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14) — A teacher at Centennial High School teacher passed away. Teacher Bill Gonzalez died Monday morning. He was a math teacher at the high school. Las Cruces Public Schools is providing support and grief counseling to all students. It's unknow how Gonzalez died. Sign up...
LAS CRUCES, NM
thecwtc.com

'Stranger Things' decorated home in Texas goes viral

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX) — "Max Mayfield" and "Eddie Munson" from "Stranger Things" are hanging out in the front yard of a home in west El Paso, Texas. No, not really — but the home is decorated like a scene out of season 4 of "Stranger Things" for Halloween this year.
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy