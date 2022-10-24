Tucson ranks as one of the best cities in America for getting sleep

Decluttr.com is calling Tucson one of the best cities in America for getting a good night's rest.

According to data found through the Sleep Foundation , Tucson ranks as the fourth best city for getting sleep.

Decluttr.com findings rank these cities as the top ten :



Virginia Beach, Va. Colorado Springs, Colo. Lexington, Ky. Tucson New Orleans Jacksonville, Fla. Albuquerque, N.M. Austin, Texas Stockton, Calif. Toledo, Ohio

"Named one of the sunniest places in the U.S, this desert town has an extremely low night light score - once the sun goes down, there’s not much light in sight," a Decluttr.com spokesperson told KGUN 9. "In addition, Tucson has everything you need for a good night’s rest with limited road noise and high rates of healthy residents. Here you have plenty of space to relax and recharge."

Decluttr.com

"As we know, environmental factors, like light, noise, and temperature, significantly impact sleep quality as well as health conditions," Decluttr.com Chief Marketing Officer Liam Howley said. "Interestingly, some cities like Tucson provide a more optimal environment to help achieve a good night's sleep, while others like Newark, with elevated road traffic, light exposure, and even plane noise, make it more challenging."

Analysts found Tucson to have a night light score of 15.72, traffic noise score of 39.55 and a health score of 74.1.

——-

Caleb Fernández is a digital content producer for KGUN 9 . After earning his bachelor's degree from Penn State in Advertising/Public Relations, Caleb went to New York where he learned production assistance, photography and art direction. Share your story ideas and important issues with Caleb by emailing caleb.fernandez@kgun9.com or by connecting on LinkedIn , Instagram , and Twitter .