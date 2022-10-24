Read full article on original website
Get Spooky With Skully's Annual Halloween Costume Ball
3 Great Burger Places in Ohio
Love Your Melon makes an appearance at TENSPACE and shares their heartfelt message and story
Football: No. 2 Ohio State will need 'A-game' at No. 13 Penn State Saturday
Women's Soccer: No. 25 Buckeyes travel to Nebraska for Big Ten Tournament quarterfinal
NFL World Reacts To Surprising Herschel Walker Poll News
Former NFL running back Herschel Walker is the Republican Senate candidate for Georgia this year. He's going up against Democratic Senator Raphael Warnock. For the past few weeks, Warnock has been leading Walker in the polls. That apparently changed on Tuesday, according to the Trafalgar Group and Daily Wire. Walker...
CBS Sports
Texas A&M suspends three freshmen following locker room incident during South Carolina game, per report
Texas A&M has indefinitely suspended three freshmen members of the football program -- cornerback Denver Harris, wide receiver Chris Marshall and offensive lineman PJ Williams -- as a result of a locker room incident last weekend vs. South Carolina, according to The Athletic. The details of the specific incident that led to the suspensions is unclear at this time. TexAgs was first to report the news of Texas A&M suspending the three players.
Student gives up full-ride at Iowa State to become a Buckeye on a pinch of salt
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Getting a full-ride scholarship is something every college student dreams of, especially if it’s in your home state. Adam Baccam, a civil engineering major at Iowa State, gave it all up to come to Ohio State. Why? For a pinch of salt. Baccam visited Columbus after a friend at his church […]
Look: Tennessee Football's New Uniforms Are Going Viral
The Tennessee football hype is reaching sky-high levels as the Volunteers remain undefeated on the year. On Tuesday, the No. 3-ranked program added to this hype with an exciting new uniform release. The official Tennessee Football Twitter account unveiled some all-black uniforms with orange accents for this coming Saturday's matchup against No. 19 Kentucky.
Look: James Franklin Has 5-Word Response To Jim Harbaugh
October 15th's Big Ten battle between Michigan and Penn State featured a conflict in The Big House tunnel. The conference rivals jawed at each other in a standoff as they made their way to their respective locker rooms at halftime. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh feels the conflict was caused...
NFL World Reacts To Unfortunate Ezekiel Elliott News
On Wednesday afternoon, the Dallas Cowboys received some bad news about running back Ezekiel Elliott. Following a tough game against the Detroit Lions, Elliott missed practice today. However, that was just the beginning of the bad news. According to a new report, Elliott is dealing with a sprained MCL and a thigh contusion.
NFL World Reacts To Pete Carroll Unhappy News
Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll came out firing during this Wednesday's press conference. Carroll said the NFL needs to take a "longer, harder look" at artificial turf fields during the offseason. This comment came after star receiver D.K. Metcalf suffered a knee injury in Week 7. Though he didn't...
Paul Finebaum Believes 1 Game Will 'Define' Tennessee's Season
Tennessee might have already solidified the biggest victory of the college football season when defeating Alabama on Oct. 15. However, the Volunteers have yet another major obstacle on their path to the College Football Playoff. Appearing Tuesday on Keyshawn, JWill & Max (h/t Saturday Down South), ESPN's Paul Finebaum looked...
Michigan Reportedly Has Special Plans For Michigan State Game
The Michigan Wolverines are reportedly pulling out all the stops for this weekend's rivalry game against Michigan State. After revealing that there will be a light show accompanying "Mr. Brightside," a Michigan insider is also reporting that there will be a flyover prior to kickoff. Per 247Sports' Alejandro Zúñiga, "There...
Three Texas A&M players suspended after ‘locker room incident’ at USC, reports say
Whatever happened took place after the Gamecocks defeated the Aggies, according to ESPN.
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
College Football World Reacts To Troubling Michigan Player News
Michigan running back Donovan Edwards is under fire this week for sharing an antisemetic tweet. Edwards reposted a tweet that said: "Jewish people will literally tell you that they want you to kill your own and humiliate your women simply because they have children to feed." The Wolverines have not...
Look: 1 School Has Defeated Ohio State Most Since 2005
Ohio State will look to remain undefeated when hosting Penn State this Saturday. While the Buckeyes are 15.5-point favorites to win at Ohio Stadium, FOX College Football provided a small slice of solace for Nittany Lions fans hoping to see an upset. No other team has more victories over Ohio...
Legendary Ohio State Player Reveals Why He Spurned Michigan
In the 1980s, wide receiver Cris Carter emerged as one of the greatest receivers in Ohio State history, setting records and still ranking among the most prolific Buckeyes ever. But despite being born and raised in Ohio, there was a time where Michigan was very much on Carter's radar. Appearing...
College Football World Reacts To Kirk Ferentz Apology News
Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz made a questionable comment during Tuesday's press conference. He referred to the team's media session over the weekend as an interrogation. "I complimented the guys on Sunday during some of the interrogations that I experience on Saturday," Ferentz said. "It dawned on me coming home that as bad as today was it could have been worse. I could have been that guy [a reporter], I could have had his job and acted like he did. Could’ve been a hell of a lot worse, right?”
Urban Meyer Reacts To What He's Seen From Michigan's Quarterback
Michigan starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy has an unlikely fan. That's right, it's former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer. Meyer, who coached at Ohio State from 2012-18, likes the way Jim Harbaugh uses McCarthy as a dual-threat quarterback. “First of all, when you have someone with his skill set, he’s...
Steelers Fans Are Furious With Today's Wide Receiver News
On Wednesday, the Pittsburgh Steelers had some good news and bad news to share with their fans. For starters, T.J. Watt returned to practice. He has been out since Week 1 due to a pectoral injury. Despite returning to the field, he remains on injured reserve. The bad news for...
Nebraska Football Coach Breaks NCAA Rule by Commenting on Commit
Mickey Joseph made a mistake in responding to a reporter's question about a recent commit to the program.
Look: Wisconsin Volleyball's Message For Nebraska Goes Viral
On Wednesday night, No. 1 Nebraska squared off against No. 5 Wisconsin in a highly-anticipated volleyball match. Let's just say the Badgers were relentless all night long. The Badgers swept the Cornhuskers on Wednesday night. This was a rematch of last year's national final. Not only did Wisconsin win Wednesday's...
Kedrick Reescano, No. 7 Running Back, Announces His De-Commitment
One of the top running backs in the 2023 recruiting class has de-committed from Michigan State. Kedrick Reescano, who's one of the 10 best running backs in the class, made the announcement via his Twitter. "First and foremost, I would like to thank Coach Tuck and the entire MSU coaching...
