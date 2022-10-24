Back doing 'something he loves'

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Marc Weiszer, Athens Banner-Herald
Arik Gilbert missed four straight games for Georgia before returning in a fashion in the Bulldogs’ last game that left his teammates elated.

Gilbert is in line to play in his first game away from Athens—he at least will be available to play--since the Oregon game in week 1 when Georgia plays in Jacksonville against Florida.

Gilbert had his first catch since the 2020 season when he played at LSU and then his first touchdown as a Bulldogs. It came near the end of Georgia’s 55-0 blowout of Vanderbilt on Oct. 15.

The score for Gilbert prompted at least eight players to mob him in the end zone. Stetson Bennett, who was out of the game for Carson Beck with a comfortable lead, came out for the point after and tapped Gilbert on the helmet.

“I was excited for him to score his touchdown,” outside linebacker Nolan Smith said. “We all wanted him to do the Griddy because he came from LSU. I was just excited to see him get out there, get in there knowing what he’s been through and all of his struggles and to have him refocus and lock back in on something he loves.”

Gilbert sat out last season due to personal issues and missed time again this season for the same reason. That’s why his teammates kept the celebration going on the sideline.

“That was awesome,” tight end Brock Bowers said. “We were all fired up on the sideline. We were all screaming and yelling. It was really awesome to see him score.”

Coach Kirby Smart said the open date last week gave Gilbert more time to practice and compete including on special teams.

Gilbert still may have a hard time getting on the field with tight ends Bowers. Darnell Washington and freshman Oscar Delp at the position. Adding a third tight end on the field may not be in the cards.

“Sometimes having similar bodies doesn't cause problems for a defense,” Smart said. “It just sounds good. Everybody likes it because it sounds good. In addition, you have to have space players to create space. Some of our best plays have been space plays like Ladd (McConkey) out in space, Kearis (Jackson) out in space, Dillon Bell and (Marcus) Rosemy-Jacksaint. You have to have space players to play. I'm not saying that tight ends aren't, but you kind of start playing in a phone booth (when you have three tight ends on the field).

