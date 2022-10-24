ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Copenhagen, NY

WKTV

Oneida County shuts down 'tent city'

A local church set up tents on property it owns in West Utica to help the homeless. On Thursday, the county health department shut it down. Oneida County Health Department shuts down 'tent city' in west Utica. The Oneida County Health Department shut down a small tent city in west...
wwnytv.com

United Helpers unveils housing for developmentally disabled adults

HEUVELTON, New York (WWNY) - United Helpers is opening up new housing for adults with developmental disabilities in Heuvelton. After months of renovations, the Independent Residential Alternative Living home is set to open. According to worker Colleen Aldridge, before this larger facility was renovated, residents used to either live in...
HEUVELTON, NY
wwnytv.com

Lowville school project gets voters’ go-ahead

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Lowville Central School’s capital project got the green light from district taxpayers Tuesday. By a vote of 277-174, the school can spend $14.9 million to build a new track with lights and a parking area near Bostwick Street. Existing sports fields will be upgraded,...
LOWVILLE, NY
wwnytv.com

Watertown church invites public to Trunk-Or-Treat

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown’s First Presbyterian Church is gearing up for its Trunk-Or-Treat event. The Rev. Dr. Andrew Long, the church pastor, appeared on 7 News at Noon on Thursday to talk about it. Watch his interview above. The Trunk-Or-Treat is happening on Friday from 4 p.m....
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Pistol permit applications offered again in Jefferson County

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - After a month-long hiatus, Jefferson County is offering pistol permit applications once again. The applications themselves will look a bit different. They now reflect the latest requirements under the state’s new gun laws which began on September 1. Some new requirements include 16 hours...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Oswego Hospital to pay over $98,000 for improper Medicare and Medicaid billing

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — $98,694.36 will be paid by Oswego Hospital for wrongly billing Medicare and Medicaid mental healthcare services. According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Oswego Hospital has violated the following False Claims Act by: Improperly billing Medicare and Medicaid for outpatient mental healthcare services that were rendered by an unsupervised LMSW Improperly billing […]
OSWEGO, NY
WKTV

Oneida County Conservative Party status

NYS Conservative Party chair sets record straight on Oneida County Conservative Party Committee. Republican Assembly Candidate, John Zielinski, says the Oneida County Conservative Party dissolved, following a criminal investigation. State Conservative Party head, Jerry Kassar, says the party didn't dissolve; it chose not to reorganize.
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

4 public bus routes planned in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson County is on its way to setting up public bus routes and we now have a better sense of where they’ll be. “People are excited. There’s a lot of excitement building and, you know, people need to get to jobs. They need to get to classes and education and of course food sources,” said Jon Exford, Jefferson County Mobility manager.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Gas leak prompts evacuation in Carthage

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - People were evacuated for a time in the village of Carthage due to a natural gas leak, according to Jefferson County officials. Officials said a Department of Public Works crew struck a gas line at the intersection of South Washington and West streets Wednesday afternoon.
CARTHAGE, NY
wwnytv.com

Ellisburg water main leaks send students home, prompt state of emergency

TOWN OF ELLISBURG, New York (WWNY) - A broken water main line in Ellisburg sent students from Belleville Henderson Central School home early on two occasions. “We have a section of line on our Belleville district, which feeds the Belleville district, which has sprung leaks numerous times in the last year and a half,” said Ellisburg Town Supervisor Doug Shelmidine.
ELLISBURG, NY
wwnytv.com

National Grid to close Arsenal Street in Watertown overnight

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Part of Arsenal Street will be closed overnight Wednesday and into Thursday morning as National Grid upgrades its natural gas delivery network. The street will be closed between Sherman and Arcade streets from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday as crews replace an existing gas line.
WATERTOWN, NY
wwnytv.com

Lowville school capital project up for vote Tuesday

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Voting is underway Tuesday for the $14.9 million capital project at Lowville Academy and Central School. If approved, the project will improve HVAC systems for better ventilation. It will also modernize restrooms. Athletic facilities will receive minor touch-ups, but a major addition will be the...
LOWVILLE, NY
wwnytv.com

Janet B. Bentley, of Canton

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Janet B. Bentley died on Friday, October 21, 2022, biding goodbye to this world to go to her God. Janet is survived by her sister-in-law Jan Bentley of Portland, Oregon; and their daughters Jordan Bentley of Weston, Massachusetts; Allison Bentley and her son Ian of Portland, Oregon; cousins: Anne (Gerry) Brown of England and Pauline (Alan) Parfill of England; and Eli.
CANTON, NY
wwnytv.com

Gouverneur apartment complex gears up for ‘Trunk or Treat’

GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - It’ll be a happy haunting in Gouverneur this Halloween. Parkstead Apartments is holding its 3rd annual “Trunk or Treat.”. Organizer Sean Peck says more than 700 people took part in last year’s event. He says Trunk or Treat makes for a safer...
GOUVERNEUR, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Go Big: These Are The 7 Fattest Counties In New York State

One thing is true about New Yorkers, we LOVE to eat. I mean, how could we not? We have the most amazing restaurants in our state and such a variety. I'm not even just talking about New York City. In Buffalo, for instance, we have really good restaurants - everything from Italian to Asian to Indian to American and everything in between. And can we talk about pizza? New York has the best pizza, hands down (don't @ me to argue either).
WYOMING COUNTY, NY
wwnytv.com

Lewis County officials: drunk tractor trailer driver blew a .38

TOWN OF WEST TURIN, New York (WWNY) - The driver of a tractor-trailer that overturned in Lewis County last week allegedly had a blood alcohol content nearly 10 times the legal limit. The county sheriff’s office said 41-year-old Jose Sevilla failed sobriety tests after his rig went off State Route...
LEWIS COUNTY, NY

