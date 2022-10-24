Read full article on original website
cnyhomepage.com
Jefferson, St. Lawrence counties in Top 10 NY counties for animal crashes
NEW YORK (WWTI) – Road crash data analyzed by AAA shows that peak months for animal crashes are October, November and December in New York, especially for deer, according to a press release from the organization. There were 34,064 animal crashes last year, of which 1,515 involved injuries and...
wwnytv.com
VTC needs volunteer drivers
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - “Volunteer” is in the name and the Volunteer Transportation Center is always in need of them. The VTC’s Jeremiah Papineau was on 7 News This Morning to spread the word. You can watch his interview in the video above. Volunteers are reimbursed...
wwnytv.com
4 public bus routes planned in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson County is on its way to setting up public bus routes and we now have a better sense of where they’ll be. “People are excited. There’s a lot of excitement building and, you know, people need to get to jobs. They need to get to classes and education and of course food sources,” said Jon Exford, Jefferson County Mobility manager.
flackbroadcasting.com
North Country pair faced with burglary charges in Lewis County: NYSP
DIANA- A North Country pair is faced with burglary charges in Lewis County, authorities say. Courtney E. Skaggs, 23, of Carthage, NY and Devin J. Stiles, 26, of Watertown, NY were both arrested Wednesday morning by the New York State Police (Lowville). Skaggs is officially charged with one misdemeanor count...
flackbroadcasting.com
Local woman charged with intoxicated driving in Lewis County: Troopers
WEST TURIN- A local woman is accused of intoxicated driving in Lewis County, authorities say. Jolene S. Sullivan, 55, of Constableville, NY was arrested Tuesday late afternoon by the New York State Police (Lowville). She is officially charged with one count each of DWI (first-offense) and operating a vehicle (w/a .08 of 1% BAC).
wwnytv.com
National Grid to close Arsenal Street in Watertown overnight
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Part of Arsenal Street will be closed overnight Wednesday and into Thursday morning as National Grid upgrades its natural gas delivery network. The street will be closed between Sherman and Arcade streets from 6 p.m. Wednesday to 6 a.m. Thursday as crews replace an existing gas line.
flackbroadcasting.com
Larceny complaints lead to charges filed against North Country woman, State Police say
LERAY- A North Country woman is faced with charges that trace back to complaints of a Jefferson County larceny early Wednesday. Regina B. Drake, 25, of Carthage, NY Regina B. Drake, 25, of Carthage, NY was arrested by Wednesday afternoon by the New York State Police (Watertown). She is officially charged with one felony count of burglary in the third-degree; along with one misdemeanor count each of obstructing governmental administration in the second-degree and resisting arrest.
flackbroadcasting.com
Man driving truck in West Turin tractor trailer roll-over arrested for aggravated DWI; registered a .38% BAC during processing
WEST TURIN- Authorities say an arrest has been made in the wake of a tractor trailer rollover wreck last Tuesday in Lewis County. Jose L. Sevilla, 41, of Fort Drum, NY is officially charged by the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office with counts of aggravated DWI and DWI. It was...
New York State Police Look for Stolen Delaware County Turbine Water Pump
New York State Police are looking for someone who stole some very heavy and specialized equipment in the Town of Masonville in Delaware County. Authorities say they are looking for a huge “Buffalo” turbine water pump that was stolen from a building being demolished on State Route 8 sometime between July and this month.
mynbc5.com
Missing Tupper Lake man found dead
HARRIETSTOWN, N.Y. — A Tupper Lake man who was reported missing earlier this month has been found dead, according to police. The Tupper Lake Police Department reported that the body of 32-year-old Jordan Beaulieu was found by Forest Rangers on Tuesday at 5 p.m. in a wooded area off of Corey's Road in Harrietstown.
wwnytv.com
Gouverneur apartment complex gears up for ‘Trunk or Treat’
GOUVERNEUR, New York (WWNY) - It’ll be a happy haunting in Gouverneur this Halloween. Parkstead Apartments is holding its 3rd annual “Trunk or Treat.”. Organizer Sean Peck says more than 700 people took part in last year’s event. He says Trunk or Treat makes for a safer...
Missing Upstate NY Man Found in the Woods Illegally Harvesting This
What started off as a mystery, has now ended with the victim in handcuffs. This is the type of story that you'd expect to read about in books or see in the movies. But believe it or not, it's happening right here in your backyard. Recently, multiple police agencies were...
wwnytv.com
Jordan Beaulieu, 32, of Tupper Lake
TUPPER LAKE, New York (WWNY) - A Memorial Service for Jordan Beaulieu, age 32, of Tupper Lake, NY and formerly of Black Lake, NY, will be held on Friday, October 28, 2022 at 3:00PM at Frary Funeral Home in Ogdensburg with Deacon Mark Lalonde officiating. Calling hours will be held on Friday from 2:00PM up until the time of the service. Jordan passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.
NY State police searching in lake for Frederick Mayock of Springfield
New York State officials are searching for a missing Springfield man after he went kayaking in the Canadarago Lake area Saturday, according to a press release by New York State Police. Frederick Mayock, 47, went kayaking in the Canadarago Lake area, just south of Richfield Springs, on Saturday, police said....
mynbc5.com
Former North Country legislator arrested after violating order of protection
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. — Former North Country legislator Simon Conroy was arrested on Wednesday after New York State Police said he violated an order of protection. Troopers said they were called to Conroy Road in Beekmantown on Sunday after Conroy allegedly went to a person's home where an order of protection had been filed against him. Conroy then fled to Canada.
informnny.com
Man accused of fleeing police during traffic stop in Potsdam
POTSDAM, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man was arrested on Sunday after allegedly fleeing police in Potsdam, according to a press release from the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say 21-year-old Dillon M. St. Ann-Spinner, of Fort Covington, fled from St. Lawrence County Sheriff Deputies when they attempted to perform a traffic stop on U.S. Highway 11 in the in the town of Potsdam on October 23.
wwnytv.com
No signs of repairs as Hotis Motel deadline nears
TOWN OF PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - The 30-day deadline to make repairs to the Hotis Motel in the town of Pamelia is Friday. Last month, Jefferson County Code Enforcement condemned the property for more than half a dozen code violations. Tenants were given 30 days to vacate unless the...
flackbroadcasting.com
Local man accused of trespass in the North Country, authorities say
LERAY- A local man is accused of trespass in the North Country, authorities say. Joshua F. Constance, 37, of Carthage, NY was arrested Monday night by the New York State Police (Watertown). He was officially charged with one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass in the third-degree. According to Troopers, the...
wwnytv.com
Man allegedly flees police in stolen vehicle
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A Canton man is accused of evading police and crashing a stolen vehicle he was allegedly driving. St. Lawrence County sheriff deputies say 37-year-old Ian Johns Sr. was driving the stolen vehicle when they tried to pull him over on Irish Settlement Road in the town of Oswegatchie.
wwnytv.com
The tale of the gruesome trunk murder of Paddy Hill
HOUNSFIELD, New York (WWNY) - In 1908, the small town of Hounsfield became home to one of the most gruesome murders of the time. And it all starts with identity theft. The story starts when Mary Farmer went into Watertown to a lawyer’s office and claimed she was Sarah Brennan, who was her landlady at the time,” Jefferson County historian Toni Engleman said. “She said she wanted to deed the property to Mary Farmer, which was her.”
