Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
mississippiscoreboard.com
PriorityOne Bank High School Pick ‘Em
Veteran sportswriter and high school football expert Robert Wilson is doing the PriorityOne Bank predictions column each week during the high school football season on teams from Hinds, Madison, and Rankin County. Robert had a 24-3 record (88.9 percent) last week – the best record this season – and has a 205-60 record overall (77.3 percent) this season.
utv44.com
Events and more leading up to Jackson State vs. Alabama A&M HBCU game at Ladd-Peebles
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Ultimate HBCU Experience will be taking place in Mobile in two weeks on Saturday, Nov. 12. The 2022 game with feature the Jackson State Tigers against the Alabama A&M Bulldogs in the Southwestern Athletic Conference showdown. Officials are expecting the financial impact to be...
mississippiscoreboard.com
ESPN College Gameday Comes To Jackson – Ricky Nobile Toons
ESPN College Gameday will be in Jackson, MS, this weekend as Jackson State takes on Southern University. Tune in to ESPN Saturday morning at 8 AM CT to see the crew live from Jackson!. RICKY NOBILE has been drawing editorial cartoons on Mississippi sports and politics since 1972. His political...
WTOK-TV
JSU football receives championship rings
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson State University football program received its Southwestern Athletic Conference Championship rings Thursday. The Tigers beat the Prairie View A&M Panthers 27-10 in the 2021 SWAC Championship last December to earn the rings and finished last season with eleven wins and just two losses. “I’m...
mississippiscoreboard.com
Junction Deli Metro Jackson Player of the Week
Lanier High has been known for decades as a boys basketball powerhouse with an MHSAA record 17 state titles and plenty of Division I players who have been stars at the Maple Street school in mid-town Jackson. Now, there’s a rising young star on Lanier’s football team and if he...
WLBT
Fewer than 1,200 tickets left for JSU v. Southern University matchup at Veteran Memorial Stadium
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tickets are going fast for the highly anticipated matchup between Jackson State and Southern University this weekend at Veterans Memorial Stadium. On Wednesday, 2,000 tickets remained for the SWAC showdown. Now, the number of available tickets has fallen to under 1,200. ESPN’s College Gameday will be...
Southern vs. Jackson State is the 'Michigan-Ohio State' of the South
In this excerpt from Real Talk, Ken Clark from TigerTalk1400 and BJ Jones from InsideHBCU discuss how intense the rivalry of Jackson State and Southern University really is.
brproud.com
Southern prepares for toughest SWAC test yet at Jackson State
The Jags are preparing for a trip to Jackson State in their toughest SWAC test yet. The Tigers are leading the conference in both points and yards per game. Eric Dooley’s defense is playing it’s best football, on a streak of five straight games without allowing a second half touchdown.
Clinton, October 27 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Clinton. The Ridgeland High School basketball team will have a game with Clinton High School on October 27, 2022, 14:00:00. The Ridgeland High School basketball team will have a game with Clinton High School on October 27, 2022, 16:15:00.
brproud.com
No tickets bought via third-party for JSU vs. SU game will be accepted
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Days before kickoff, football fans are told that tickets bought through a third-party site will not be accepted for the upcoming Jackson State University vs. Southern University football game. Jackson State Athletics said tickets must be purchased through Impact Tickets to be honored. Tickets...
WAPT
Trespassers on Hillcrest Christian campus lead to virtual learning for students
JACKSON, Miss. — Hillcrest Christian students have been learning virtually this week because of incidents with trespassers on the campus of the school in Jackson. Hillcrest Head of School Charlie Jackson said students were virtual Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday this week. The school has hired a security company that will have two officers on campus each day, in addition to the security guard the school already has.
kentuckytoday.com
Waiting List Grows for Mill Street Studios
JACKSON, Miss. - October 27, 2022 - ( Newswire.com ) As the waiting list continues to grow with sign-ups from film producers and distributors, the long-awaited dream of Monte and Charlotte Reeves comes closer to fruition. Yes, the twelve solid steel structures of industrial-riveted construction have been abandoned for decades....
Meet Jaden Ford: A young man with a mighty voice
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – WJTV 12 News met Jaden Ford earlier this month at a Jackson neighborhood National Night Out. Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church hosted the outdoor event, and Jaden was busy helping to set up the event. One of our reporters asked him why he thought this crime prevention program was so important. […]
Bo Jackson Says Whether Deion Sanders Would Be Good Fit at Auburn
Jackson State is 7–0 under Sanders to start the year while Auburn is 3–4.
Former Gov. Haley Barbour airlifted to UMMC after Yazoo County crash
YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Former Mississippi Governor Haley Barbour was airlifted to a Jackson hospital after an accident in Yazoo County. Yazoo County Sheriff Jake Sheriff said the crash happened Wednesday evening near Wolf Lake. According to Sheriff, Barbour dodged a dog in the road, lost control of his vehicle and overturned. Barbour had […]
Hal & Mal’s in Jackson under new ownership
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hal & Mal’s, a longtime staple in downtown Jackson, has new owners. Malcolm White announced Damien Cavicchi and Mary Sanders Ferriss Cavicchi will take the reins of the restaurant beginning November 1, 2022. White said he will have continued involvement and dedication for the business. For 37 years, Hal & Mal’s […]
Chase that reached 156 mph on Mississippi interstate ends with arrest of Louisiana, Texas felons
A high-speed chase Saturday that reached a top speed of 156 mph ended with the arrest of two Louisiana men on Brookway Boulevard in Brookhaven. A Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop M officer was running radar on vehicles on the northbound side of I-55 near mile marker 24 Saturday afternoon, when he clocked a 2014 Chevrolet Corvette traveling 99 mph in the 70 mph zone.
WLBT
Sonic Boom of the South to compete in Boom Box Battle of the Bands
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University’s decorated band, the “Sonic Boom of the South,” is set to perform in the Boom Box Battle of the Bands Friday night. Sonic Boom will compete against the Southern University “Human Juke Box” at Smith Wills Stadium at 7 p.m., Hank Aaron Sports Academy said in a statement.
Former Mississippi Governor airlifted to hospital after crash in Yazoo County
Former Mississippi Governor Haley Barbour is in stable condition Wednesday night following a car crash. According to Mississippi Highway Patrol, Barbour was traveling near his home in Yazoo County when he was involved in a single-vehicle accident. Barbour reportedly swerved his vehicle to avoid striking an animal crossing the road....
Madison County Journal
Frame shop flourishing in Madison
MADISON — Eric Norris loves having his Image Gallery Frame Shop here because it’s a family affair and he loves his customers. Norris originally opened his frame shop in October 1984 next to Madison Cellars on Highway 51. In February, he move down the shopping center next to...
Comments / 0