Jackson, MS

mississippiscoreboard.com

PriorityOne Bank High School Pick ‘Em

Veteran sportswriter and high school football expert Robert Wilson is doing the PriorityOne Bank predictions column each week during the high school football season on teams from Hinds, Madison, and Rankin County. Robert had a 24-3 record (88.9 percent) last week – the best record this season – and has a 205-60 record overall (77.3 percent) this season.
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
mississippiscoreboard.com

ESPN College Gameday Comes To Jackson – Ricky Nobile Toons

ESPN College Gameday will be in Jackson, MS, this weekend as Jackson State takes on Southern University. Tune in to ESPN Saturday morning at 8 AM CT to see the crew live from Jackson!. RICKY NOBILE has been drawing editorial cartoons on Mississippi sports and politics since 1972. His political...
JACKSON, MS
WTOK-TV

JSU football receives championship rings

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson State University football program received its Southwestern Athletic Conference Championship rings Thursday. The Tigers beat the Prairie View A&M Panthers 27-10 in the 2021 SWAC Championship last December to earn the rings and finished last season with eleven wins and just two losses. “I’m...
JACKSON, MS
mississippiscoreboard.com

Junction Deli Metro Jackson Player of the Week

Lanier High has been known for decades as a boys basketball powerhouse with an MHSAA record 17 state titles and plenty of Division I players who have been stars at the Maple Street school in mid-town Jackson. Now, there’s a rising young star on Lanier’s football team and if he...
JACKSON, MS
brproud.com

Southern prepares for toughest SWAC test yet at Jackson State

The Jags are preparing for a trip to Jackson State in their toughest SWAC test yet. The Tigers are leading the conference in both points and yards per game. Eric Dooley’s defense is playing it’s best football, on a streak of five straight games without allowing a second half touchdown.
JACKSON, MS
brproud.com

No tickets bought via third-party for JSU vs. SU game will be accepted

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Days before kickoff, football fans are told that tickets bought through a third-party site will not be accepted for the upcoming Jackson State University vs. Southern University football game. Jackson State Athletics said tickets must be purchased through Impact Tickets to be honored. Tickets...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAPT

Trespassers on Hillcrest Christian campus lead to virtual learning for students

JACKSON, Miss. — Hillcrest Christian students have been learning virtually this week because of incidents with trespassers on the campus of the school in Jackson. Hillcrest Head of School Charlie Jackson said students were virtual Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday this week. The school has hired a security company that will have two officers on campus each day, in addition to the security guard the school already has.
JACKSON, MS
kentuckytoday.com

Waiting List Grows for Mill Street Studios

JACKSON, Miss. - October 27, 2022 - ( Newswire.com ) As the waiting list continues to grow with sign-ups from film producers and distributors, the long-awaited dream of Monte and Charlotte Reeves comes closer to fruition. Yes, the twelve solid steel structures of industrial-riveted construction have been abandoned for decades....
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Meet Jaden Ford: A young man with a mighty voice

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – WJTV 12 News met Jaden Ford earlier this month at a Jackson neighborhood National Night Out. Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church hosted the outdoor event, and Jaden was busy helping to set up the event. One of our reporters asked him why he thought this crime prevention program was so important. […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Hal & Mal’s in Jackson under new ownership

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Hal & Mal’s, a longtime staple in downtown Jackson, has new owners. Malcolm White announced Damien Cavicchi and Mary Sanders Ferriss Cavicchi will take the reins of the restaurant beginning November 1, 2022. White said he will have continued involvement and dedication for the business. For 37 years, Hal & Mal’s […]
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Chase that reached 156 mph on Mississippi interstate ends with arrest of Louisiana, Texas felons

A high-speed chase Saturday that reached a top speed of 156 mph ended with the arrest of two Louisiana men on Brookway Boulevard in Brookhaven. A Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop M officer was running radar on vehicles on the northbound side of I-55 near mile marker 24 Saturday afternoon, when he clocked a 2014 Chevrolet Corvette traveling 99 mph in the 70 mph zone.
BROOKHAVEN, MS
WLBT

Sonic Boom of the South to compete in Boom Box Battle of the Bands

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Jackson State University’s decorated band, the “Sonic Boom of the South,” is set to perform in the Boom Box Battle of the Bands Friday night. Sonic Boom will compete against the Southern University “Human Juke Box” at Smith Wills Stadium at 7 p.m., Hank Aaron Sports Academy said in a statement.
JACKSON, MS
Madison County Journal

Frame shop flourishing in Madison

MADISON — Eric Norris loves having his Image Gallery Frame Shop here because it’s a family affair and he loves his customers. Norris originally opened his frame shop in October 1984 next to Madison Cellars on Highway 51. In February, he move down the shopping center next to...
MADISON, MS

