Read full article on original website
Related
KCRA.com
Sacramento asks residents to choose how to spend $1M for neighborhood projects
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The city of Sacramento wants to hear from residents when it comes to making improvements to certain neighborhoods. There’s $1 million available from Measure U funds for residents to propose ideas and vote on project concepts through the participatory budget program. “This is a wonderful...
goldcountrymedia.com
The Placer County Sheriff's Office ensures safety in the community
Maintaining the quality of life and ensuring that Placer County is a safe place to live, work and visit is the mission of the Placer County Sheriff’s Office, according to its 2021 annual report. The Placer County Sheriff’s Office “serves the people of Placer County by providing law enforcement...
goldcountrymedia.com
1PillCanKillPlacer is working diligently to spread awareness about Placer County's fentanyl epidemic
Virgil Bordner's sentencing to 17 years the morning of Sept. 1 was simply a stepping stone in justice when tackling the fentanyl epidemic Placer County is facing. Zachary Didier, 17, died of fentanyl poisoning on Dec. 27, 2020 after taking a pill he bought from Bordner that he thought was Percocet, according to past Gold Country Media news articles.
Over 6,000 marijuana plants seized in Nevada County
NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — More than 6,000 cannabis plants were seized in a raid of multiple illegal marijuana gardens in Nevada County, according to the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said that they also seized 1,892 pounds of processed plant materials and three illegal firearms. “Throughout the month, our Special Investigations Unit […]
goldcountrymedia.com
Lincoln Police Logs
Andre Kusuma, 28 of Elk Grove was arrested at 1:59 a.m. Oct. 16 for warrants, cited and released on scene at Industrial Avenue/Athens Drive. Hector Salcedo, 21 of Olivehurst was arrested at 2:06 a.m. Oct. 16 for warrants, cited and released on scene at Industrial Avenue/Twelve Bridges Drive. Kenya Salcedo,...
goldcountrymedia.com
Placer County Sheriff's arrest log: Furnishing alcohol to minor, imitation firearm, more
Editor’s note: Arrest reports are released by the Placer County Sheriff’s Department. Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty. Charges can be amended or dismissed. April 2. Ryan Heath Stanphill, 38, was arrested at 1:35 a.m. on suspicion of a felony bench warrant at Thunder Valley Casino. Oct....
'I was terrified' | Research shows Black drivers in Sacramento more likely to be stopped by law enforcement
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Some people call it 'Driving While Black.' Others say it's racial profiling. Whatever you call it -- past and current research shows Black drivers are more likely to be stopped by law enforcement than white drivers. Henry Williams II, a Black man, says he experienced...
Two businesses catch fire in Sacramento overnight
SACRAMENTO - Two fires that happened overnight at Sacramento businesses are under investigation.The first fire happened around 1:30 a.m. on the roof of Morgan Jones Funeral Home Chapel of Chimes along Broadway near 42nd Street. Firefighters say no one was in the building at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. Then, at around 2:30 a.m., firefighters went to a fire at Chat Chai New and Used Tire Service along Marysville Avenue near North Avenue in Del Paso Heights.Firefighters say the fire started in the bathroom of the business. No one was injured in that fire either. A third fire broke out in Sacramento County. This one happened later on Thursday in Folsom at a large home under construction.
Over $3,000 in Nike items stolen from Roseville sporting goods
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A group of women were arrested on Tuesday in Citrus Heights after stealing more than $3,000 in clothing from a Dick’s Sporting Goods store in Roseville, according to the Roseville Police Department. Police said that when the four women entered the store on Stanford Ranch Road they were recognized by employees […]
Roseville restaurant manager allegedly threatened by teen with knife
ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — A Roseville teen was arrested on Oct. 20 after allegedly brandishing a weapon at a restaurant manager, according to the Roseville Police Department. The manager said that a group of teens were loitering behind his restaurant in the 9000 block of Woodcreek Oaks Boulevard. When he went out back to confront […]
rosevilletoday.com
Placer Valley Business Person of the Year goes to Thunder Valley GM, Dawn Clayton
Clayton named Business Person of the Year and “Best of The Best” in Executive Operations. Lincoln, Calif. –Thunder Valley Casino Resort is proud to announce that its General Manager, Dawn Clayton, has been named Placer Valley’s 2022 Business Person of the Year and Bentley Price Associates’ “Best of The Best” in Executive Operations.
KCRA.com
Connecting Folsom to Elk Grove: Ribbon-cutting event held for Folsom segment of Capital Southeast Connector Expressway
FOLSOM, Calif. — A ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the completion of the Folsom segment of the Capital Southeast Connector Expressway is happening on Wednesday. The goal is to make it safer for commuters and transform how people in the community get around in the region. Phase 1 of this connector...
goldcountrymedia.com
Rocklin Police officers say they love what they do
In a time where law enforcement officers might not always get the respect they deserve, Rocklin Police Department’s officers say they’re still dedicated to protect and serve the community. “So many people told me not to become an officer,” said Vincent Howe, a Rocklin Police officer trainee since...
Human remains found in Calaveras County woods
GLENCOE, Calif. — The Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after human remains were found near Glencoe Sunday. According to a news release, deputies were called around 10:30 a.m. for possible human remains. The caller reported he was hunting in the area of Ponderosa Way near the North Fork of the Mokelumne River when he saw remains.
goldcountrymedia.com
Rocklin Fire Department Spotlight
Rocklin Fire Department staff say they love serving the community. “I was inspired by my uncle who was a fire chief,” said Rocklin Fire Department Battalion Chief Robert Molinaro. He has been with the department for 23 years. Molinaro started taking classes to become a firefighter after high school...
Tahoe candidate blames 'bear' for arrest, felony charge
"If this is indeed true, this would be the first time, in 30 years of investigating bears entering homes, that I've ever heard of anything like this."
goldcountrymedia.com
Loomis Costco, minus the gas station, approved by Planning Commission
The Loomis Planning Commission this week approved the adjusted Costco plan, minus the gas station. After five years of planning and two years of litigation, the town of Loomis settled legal disputes earlier this month with the city of Rocklin and the Citizens for Responsible Growth, paving the way for a Costco on Sierra College Boulevard and Brace Road.
beckersasc.com
Kaiser Permanente expands ASC presence: 3 updates this year
From a new Maryland ASC to a potential California addition, here are three ASC updates from Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente that Becker's has reported on this year. 1. Kaiser Permanente opened a Lutherville-Timonium, Md., outpatient-focused medical center with a three-operating-room ASC. 2. Kaiser Permanente may convert a 242,900-square-foot San Jose,...
goldcountrymedia.com
Six compete for three Rocklin Unified School District board seats
Three incumbents will face three challengers for three open seats in the Rocklin Unified School District Board of Trustees election on Nov. 8. Current Rocklin Unified School District trustees Rick Miller, Tiffany Saathoff and Dereck Counter are being challenged by Jen Brookover, Michelle Southerland and Kari Hamilton, according to the Placer County Elections Office.
Person killed in Fruitridge Road hit-and-run
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — At least one person died following a hit-and-run collision along Fruitridge Road on Thursday, according to the Sacramento Police Department. Just before 6:30 a.m., police said that they arrived at the 8000 block of Fruitridge Road to assist responding fire personnel after they located a person with serious injuries. Police said […]
Comments / 0