Arizona State football coach Shaun Aguano confirms QB competition before Colorado game

By Jenna Ortiz, Arizona Republic
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic
 3 days ago
Shaun Aguano wanted to give it time before making any sort of change at starting quarterback.

But now after a 15-14 loss against Stanford in which ASU was shut out in the second half, he's decided it's time for a competition.

Emory Jones, the starter for the last seven games, will compete against redshirt junior Trenton Bourguet until Friday to determine who will start at Colorado (1-6, 1-3) on Saturday.

"Going forward, it’s an open competition, a true open competition for both of those guys," Aguano said. "I still will say this, I’m going to pick the best guy that will get us that win."

Saturday's loss at Stanford in which the Cardinal won by only scoring on five field goals became the tipping point in changing the offense. Jones had a promising start with a 39-yard touchdown pass to Elijhah Badger in the opening minute of the second quarter. However, the Sun Devils were held scoreless in the second half.

“There’s some good things that he did, there’s some decision-making that was questionable," Aguano said. "There was some inconsistency in the second half a little bit. Overall, I thought he did OK. Do I think we should’ve won that game? Absolutely. I’m still in a jar about it and we got to move forward."

When looking over the film the next day, Aguano noticed that Stanford's defense didn't change its schematics. There was a little extra attention on Badger who had four catches and 87 in the first half, but there wasn't an overhaul done on its defense.

“We should have been able to take advantage of that. Not scoring in the second half is absolutely unacceptable," Aguano said.

Bourguet earned experience under center this season when he replaced Jones after he entered concussion protocol during the second quarter in Week 6 against Washington. The former walk-on dazzled in his showing and went 15-for-21 to lead ASU to its only conference win so far.

Aguano said the evaluation process will likely go until the day before Saturday's game as he's looking for several factors in the starter.

“The execution is part of it. The confidence part of it," Aguano said. "I want to see how the team reacts to it. Just the overall moxie of the quarterback in the field. The good thing about it is that the kids trust both of them."

Aguano also said he will be more involved in play calling this week alongside offensive coordinator Glenn Thomas.

Henderson to miss more time

Aguano confirmed that left guard LaDarius Henderson will be out one to two more weeks with a hand injury sustained in Week 6 against Washington. Henderson's absence had Chris Martinez move from right guard to left guard.

Following the game, Aguano does not think other players will be sidelined.

“Surprisingly, we came out of it very healthy," Aguano said. "Besides LaDarius, everybody else was pretty healthy. When I talk pretty healthy, I mean there’s some bumps and bruises that will take a day or so. Everybody else is ready to go.”

Start time vs. UCLA undecided

ASU's home game against UCLA on Nov. 5 will be a six-day selection, the Pac-12 announced Monday.

The Pac-12 will announce the start time six days before the game and will choose between the following time windows of 12:30 p.m. on ABC or ESPN, 4:30 p.m. on Pac-12 Network, or 7:30 p.m. PT on FS1.

Reach the reporter at jenna.ortiz@arizonarepublic.com or 602-647-4122. Follow her on Twitter @jennarortiz.

AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

