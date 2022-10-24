ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PIX11

Cancer survivors celebrate their recovery

By Michelle Ross
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3J3VjE_0il0jmDc00

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) – Breast cancer survivors are raising a glass to what’s behind them – days of treatment and medication – and now they’re being recognized for it at Brookdale Hospital.

“To see so many beautiful faces here enjoying the celebration, it just really brings home what I do, my commitment to this community and seeing the hospital give back,” Dr. Simone Mays, a breast surgical oncologist said.

This day is meant for the survivors to relax and be pampered. New wigs were also provided to the women. Martha Surgener, an 82-year-old breast cancer survivor, loves her new hairdo.

“I feel good today,” Surgerner said. “Matter of fact, I feel good every day I wake up. Before I put my feet on the floor, I thank God that I put my [feet] on the floor to see another day.”

Post-mastectomy bras with silicone inserts were also given out, which Inga Kuzmenko, a certified orthotic and mastectomy fitter, says has helped many women regain their confidence.

“Once their breasts come off, most of them become depressed and become upset and once they have this and we put them in, it’s like having your own back again,” Kuzmenko said.

Many of the vendors supplying the services are survivors themselves, including Maureen Brody. She gave facials to the survivors with an oncology-friendly skincare line she created called Legend of the Spa Skincare,which has raw ingredients.

“Going through radiation, you need to hydrate constantly on your skin and I couldn’t find anything that was chemical-free,” Brody said.

Sophia Taylor and other survivors also addressed the crowd to encourage and motivate others for their new life ahead.

“I’m going to always make it my business to come and reach out to the people with breast cancer to show them there is life after breast cancer,” Taylor said.

Dr. Mays is reminding all women to get their annual exams.


“You don’t have to have a family history,” Dr. Mays added. “You don’t have to have a laundry list of risk factors. Just being a woman and having breasts and getting older, you’re at risk.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

Related
PIX11

Cancer survivor uses art therapy to inspire others

BROOKLYN (PIX11) — An artist in Brooklyn is using her talent to help those battling breast cancer. Julia Kirtley leaned on art when she learned she had breast cancer. Now she hopes it inspires others and helps them heal. She brought her art journal along with pencils and crayons to every medical appointment. It gave Kirtley […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Man repeatedly punched aboard Brooklyn subway train: NYPD

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — Police are looking for the man who repeatedly punched a fellow passenger without provocation aboard a subway train in Bushwick earlier this month. The victim, 21, was aboard a southbound L train on the way to the Jefferson Street station around 7:30 p.m. Oct. 13 when the assailant started to argue […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Upworthy

He was a 'dumpster baby,' abandoned by his birth mom. Now, he is the CEO of a $62 million company.

Editor's note: This article was originally published on June 9, 2021. It has since been updated. Computer science educator Randy Pausch once said: "It's not about the cards you're dealt, but how you play the hand." Some people just know how to make the best out of the situation they are in and emerge with flying colors. Freddie Figgers was not dealt the best cards in life but he turned his fate around through passion and determination. Abandoned by his birth mother as an infant near a dumpster in rural Florida, Freddie was left to die before he was discovered by a passerby who alerted the police. He was then placed in foster care with an elderly couple who decided to adopt the 2-day-old child.
FLORIDA STATE
Tyla

23-year-old woman with 42 kids says it’s not easy

A young mum has spoken out about the realities of having 42 children to take care of. Now, I don't know about you, but I can barely look after myself and my dog, let alone having a human baby to take care of - so I can't even begin to imagine the willpower and determination it must take to not only raise one, but a whopping 42 children.
PIX11

Woman suffers broken back in random NYC subway assault: police

JACKSON HEIGHTS, Queens (PIX11) – A woman suffered a broken back when she was randomly assaulted at a New York City subway station, police said. The attack happened at the 82nd Street-Jackson Heights station in Queens around 5:20 a.m. on Oct. 23, according to the NYPD. The 22-year-old victim was standing on the northbound 7 […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn man arrested in shooting death of teen girl: NYPD

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A Brooklyn man is accused of fatally shooting a teenage girl inside an apartment building earlier this month, police said. Javone Duncan, 22, was arrested and charged with murder and criminal possession of a weapon in connection to the death of 17-year-old Raelynn Cameron, NYPD officials announced Wednesday. Cameron […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

5 sought in Staten Island shooting that wounded student, 14: NYPD

HUGUENOT, Staten Island (PIX11) — Investigators are asking for the public’s help finding five people wanted in connection to a shooting near Tottenville High School that injured a 14-year-old boy, now believed to be an unintended victim of the attack. The victim was leaving the school around 1:50 p.m. Tuesday when one person from among […]
STATEN ISLAND, NY
PIX11

Man stabbed in Manhattan subway station trying to break up fight

LOWER MANHATTAN (PIX11) — A man was stabbed while trying to break up a fight between two women at a Lower Manhattan subway station early Wednesday, according to authorities. The women were waiting for the No. 4 train at the Brooklyn Bridge – City Hall station shortly before 6 a.m. when they got into a […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Woman shot in neck on Brooklyn street dies of her injuries: NYPD

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A woman shot on an East New York street earlier this month has succumbed to her wounds, officials said early Tuesday. Danielle Parker, 29, was struck in the neck when shots rang out on Dumont Avenue near Vermont Street around 8:05 p.m. Oct. 16, according to authorities. First responders […]
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Car slams into Long Island home, driver seriously injured: police

HICKSVILLE, N.Y. (PIX11) — A driver slammed into a Long Island home late Tuesday, leaving him seriously injured, according to authorities. The East Meadow man, 54, was driving a 2010 Nissan Rogue near Newbridge Road and Elmira Street in Hicksville around 11 p.m. when the SUV jumped the curb while turning, then crashed into a […]
HICKSVILLE, NY
PIX11

Man found fatally shot in hall of Manhattan NYCHA building: NYPD

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (PIX11) — A man was found fatally shot in the hallway of a NYCHA apartment building in East Harlem early Tuesday, according to authorities. Officers responding to a 911 call around 2:40 a.m. found the victim, 37, unresponsive with gunshot wounds to the head and chest in the fourth-floor hallway of the […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

Unarmed guards at 6 NYC subway stations combating fare evasion

NEW YORK (PIX11) — The MTA deployed unarmed guards at six subway stations in a pilot effort to combat fare evasion, transit officials said at a Wednesday board meeting. It was launched in “the last few months without much fanfare,” NYC Transit President Richard Davey said. He said there’s been a “dramatic increase” in fares […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Student, 14, shot near Staten Island school; 2 suspects flee: NYPD

HUGUENOT, Staten Island (PIX11) — A 14-year-old student was shot near Tottenville High School on Tuesday afternoon, police said. The victim was shot in the right leg just before 2 p.m. on Luten Avenue, officials said. He was taken to a hospital for treatment. Two suspects fled the scene, police said. They were wearing ski […]
STATEN ISLAND, NY
PIX11

PIX11

51K+
Followers
13K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy