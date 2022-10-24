Select GameTimePA's YAIAA athletes of the week for Oct. 17-22

It's time to select YAIAA Athletes of the Week.

Each week readers select their top boy and girl athlete in an online poll at ydr.com/gametimepa and eveningsun.com/gametimepa.

The polls will run from 5 p.m. Monday to 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Last week, Northeastern soccer player Ryann Bumsted won the girls' poll, Littlestown soccer player Christopher Meakin won the boys' poll and York Suburban running back Mikey Bentivegna won the football poll.

If you'd like to nominate a local athlete for future polls, email Matt Allibone at mallibone@ydr.com or Shelly Stallsmith at mstallsmith@ydr.com. To vote for this week's Athlete of the Week, see the polls below.

Trouble seeing the polls? Refresh your browser.

Track the postseason:District 3 playoff brackets and results for soccer, field hockey, volleyball

This York County teen does it all:He sings. He plays violin. He runs fast.