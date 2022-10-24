RSV: why doctors say some parents need to treat this like early COVID

NEW YORK (PIX11) — There continues to be a startling rise in cases of children and older adults being hospitalized with a common respiratory virus.

Respiratory Syncytial Virus, or RSV, is not new, but it is packing a particularly powerful punch across the Northeast right now, including in the tri-state region.

“Tuesday or Wednesday alone I had seven RSV positive cases, so it is rampant right now,” Dr. Hai Cao with South Slope Pediatrics told concerned parents during an Instagram Live Sunday night.

As PIX11 showed last week in the case of 7-month-old Charlotte , in its most severe form, the virus can make it tough to breathe.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Respiratory Syncytial Virus presents with normal cold like symptoms for most people. It spreads through coughing and sneezing, or directly touching an infected person.

Young children and older adults are more vulnerable of developing a complication like a respiratory infection or difficulty breathing. However, most at risk are children under the age of one who could develop a serious infection, such as bronchiolitis or even pneumonia.

“It basically inflames your lower airways to make it look like you’re having an asthma attack,” Dr. Cao said. “I would be really cautious, I would almost as cautious as where you were… in the early-mid part of 2020. It’s not something you want to deal with.”

Doctors generally believe RSV is spreading so quickly because masks are coming off, temperatures are coming down and children and back in school.

Health authorities in Connecticut are working with the National Guard and considering using tents to expand pediatric ICU capacity.

But for now, city officials say resources are not strapped. They’re urging people to remain calm, and seek medical help if they need.

“It is a disease that with appropriate support children recover,” said Dr. Mitchell Katz with NYC Health + Hospitals. “Our job is to make sure we are there to take care of any sick kid. Right now we have been able to keep up with demand, things are busy but we are not overwhelmed.”

Doctors said the worst part about RSV is that people do not seem to be able to build up any sort of long-term immunity against it, which means as far as we know, they can get it again and again.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.