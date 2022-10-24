ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Resources issued for severe weather conditions in Texas

By David Gay
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oA9kb_0il0jEP200

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the office of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Monday that Abbott has activated state emergency resources ahead of severe storms and potential flash flooding across the state Monday and Tuesday.

According to a news release from Abbott’s office, officials expect severe storms with damaging winds, large hail and potential flash flooding to occur throughout the state.

“The State of Texas is working closely with local emergency management officials to ensure our communities have access to critical resources ahead of severe weather threats,” Abbott said in the release. “We urge Texans to remain vigilant and follow the guidance of their local officials and first responders to keep themselves and their loved ones safe through these storms.”

According to the release, the Texas Division of Emergency Management has deployed the Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service Boat Squads along with urban search and rescue packages, to help support severe weather response operations across the state. The following resources are on standby:

  • Texas A&M Forest Service: Saw Crews and Incident Management Teams
  • Texas Parks and Wildlife Department: Boat Teams to support water rescue operations
  • Texas National Guard: Transportation platoons and helicopters with hoist capability
  • Texas Department of State Health Services: Texas Emergency Medical Task Force Severe Weather Packages
  • Texas Department of Public Safety (Texas Highway Patrol): Helicopters with hoist capability
  • Public Utility Commission of Texas: Power outage monitoring/coordination with utility providers in the threat area.
  • Texas Commission on Environmental Quality
  • Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service: Disaster Assessment and Recovery Agents
  • State Mass Care Coordination

For more information, visit TDEM’s website.

Comments / 0

Related
natureworldnews.com

Severe Thunderstorms Unleash a Destructive Tornado in a Texas Town

Severe thunderstorms packed with strong winds and heavy rain struck Texas earlier this week, leaving thousands of residents without power overnight from Monday to Tuesday, October 24 to October 25. US meteorologists said the series of severe storms was fueled by a fast-moving cold front, which also prompted the issuance...
JARRELL, TX
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Governor Abbott activates state resources ahead of severe storm threats

AUSTIN, Texas – On Monday, Governor Abbott activated state emergency resources ahead of severe storms and potential flash flooding. The severe weather is expected to move across Texas on Monday through early Tuesday morning. The storms are forecasted to bring damaging winds, large hail and potential flash flooding throughout the state. State officials encourage Texans to remain aware of local...
TEXAS STATE
abc7amarillo.com

Dynamic storm system to impact Texas Panhandle

AMARILLO, Texas (KVII) - A 2nd storm system is aimed to impact the Texas Panhandle just 3 days after record-setting rain fell on Monday. This next storm system does not look to be as potent as the one experienced earlier in the week and the track doesn't appear to be as favorable for widespread significant rainfall but heavy rain and strong to severe storms are still anticipated for at least the Southeastern Texas Panhandle.
NEW MEXICO STATE
horseandrider.com

Three Texas Horses Euthanized Due to EIA

On Oct. 25, the Texas Animal Health Commission (TAHC) reported that three Quarter Horses were euthanized after testing positive for equine infectious anemia in Bexar, Jasper, and Wilson counties. An official quarantine is in place on all three premises. The TAHC is working with owners and local veterinarians to monitor potentially exposed horses and implement biosecurity measures.
TEXAS STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

US Department of Agriculture accepting water and waste disposal grant applications

WASHINGTON (KAMR/KCIT) – According to an October announcement to stakeholders, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Rural Development will be accepting applications for the Water and Waste Disposal Technical Assistance and Training Grants program until Nov. 13 as part of an effort to help improve water treatment and waste systems for rural people living in manufactured […]
TEXAS STATE
Outsider.com

WATCH: 100-Year-Old Pecan Tree Explodes After Being Struck by Lightning

A cold front sweeping through Texas earlier this week was responsible for causing a century-old pecan tree to explode as if someone had decorated it with multiple fireworks. Texans hold the pecan tree in great esteem. For the past 103 years, it’s been the state tree for the Lone Star State. So within months of Gov. James Hogg declaring the pecan as the state tree of Texas in 1919, someone planted this one outside Dallas. It was one of thousands in the state. But after getting through freezes, droughts, thunderstorms and other assorted weather events for decades, a lightning strike destroyed this mighty tree. Now it’s become a viral video.
TEXAS STATE
Terry Mansfield

Texas' Most Dangerous Highways

Highways are a necessary part of life – they help us get where we need to go. But, unfortunately, they can also be dangerous places. Highways are particularly treacherous in Texas, with a high number of accidents yearly.
TEXAS STATE
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

27K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

MyHighPlains.com offers breaking local, state, and national news alongside leading weather, sports, lifestyle, and entertainment coverage for the Texas Panhandle.

 https://MyHighPlains.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy