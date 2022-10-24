Jurnee Smollett Channels 1950s Inspiration in Embellished Dress and Voluminous Hat for Wearable Art Gala
Jurnee Smollett made a dazzling entrance on Saturday in Santa Monica, California, for the fifth annual Wearable Art Gala.
Smollett arrived in a two-toned ensemble at the soiree, opting for a style that reflected the evening's "Harlem Nights"-inspired theme. The red and black piece featured a leaflet motif in a deep red hue throughout its silhouette with tulle finishes across its bodice and hemline.
She coordinated with Christian Louboutin strappy platform pumps and a voluminous wide-brim hat, sheer opera gloves and diamond necklaces. The “Lovecraft Country” actress wore her hair in a wavy, curled style.
The star of Netflix movie “Lou” has attended a slew of events throughout the year, showcasing her lively, red carpet style. For Armani Beauty’s April launch party to celebrate the brand’s collaboration with Tessa Thompson, she wore a sparkling black suit with a plunging neckline and exaggerated lapels, matching wide-leg pants adorned with sequins, Nouvel Heritage drop earrings, a diamond Sara Weinstock necklace and tiered rings by Effy Jewelry.
In June, she stepped out for the premiere of Netflix’s “Spiderhead” in a vibrant, similarly dazzling red crystal-embellished Alexandre Vauthier dress from the designer’s fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection and Christian Louboutin pumps in black.
Recently, she attended Louis Vuitton's Paris Fashion Week presentation for its spring 2023 collection in an abstract, geometric plated top, beige balloon trousers with a moto-inspired leather composition fused across the waist, and black boots in the same textile. On Oct. 21 at Chanel's High Jewelry Dinner, she wore a cropped cardigan, sequined miniskirt and sleek platforms and accessorized with the brand's mini top handle bag.
