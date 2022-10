Expectations were high for Drake basketball’s Tucker DeVries last season. He entered his first year of college basketball fresh off a state championship with Waukee, was named Iowa’s Mr. Basketball and the Gatorade Boys Basketball Player of the Year. DeVries was the highest-rated recruit to choose the Bulldogs since 1989. Oh, and he’s the...

DES MOINES, IA ・ 29 MINUTES AGO