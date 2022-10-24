Read full article on original website
Related
laconiadailysun.com
Democrats blame Sununu for torpedoing federal rental relief funding
(The Center Square) – New Hampshire Democrats are blaming Republican Gov. Chris Sununu for the federal government’s decision to choke off rental assistance funds as the state prepares to wind down the relief program. The U.S. Treasury announced last week that New Hampshire wasn't among the 28 states...
nhbr.com
End of federal rental relief funding sparks pleas for New Hampshire backup plan
A year-and-a-half-long rental relief program is likely coming to an end soon, state officials announced last week, after the U.S. Treasury left New Hampshire out of the latest round of funding. Now, housing advocates are urging the state to develop and present a backup plan – before the federal funding...
manchesterinklink.com
Shaheen talks with local experts on home heating prices
MANCHESTER, N.H. – U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH) gathered at a senior citizens’ apartment complex with New Hampshire home heating oil company representatives and state government experts to discuss rising home heating prices and efforts to address the issue. Shaheen’s primary hope for the roundtable, hosted by Southern...
thepulseofnh.com
First Lady Jill Biden Returning To New Hampshire This Weekend
First Lady Jill Biden is going to be making a return trip to the Granite State this weekend. She’ll be appearing at an event in Manchester on Saturday with Doctor Tom Sherman, the Democrat who is hoping to defeat Republican Governor Chris Sununu, and Senator Maggie Hassan who is facing a challenge for her seat from GOP nominee Don Bolduc. Biden will also be in Portsmouth where she will campaign for both Hassan and First District Congressman Chris Pappas. The First Lady last visited New Hampshire in July 2021.
laconiadailysun.com
New Hampshire Democrats target Leavitt over Social Security privatization
(The Center Square) – Democrats are targeting New Hampshire Republican congressional candidate Karoline Leavitt and her position on privatizing Social Security. Leavitt, who has picked up the endorsement of former President Donald Trump, is polling neck-and-neck against incumbent Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas in the 1st Congressional District race. Election Day is less than two weeks away, and this race has captured national attention in the party battle for control of Congress.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire sees 5th highest year-over-year rent increase in U.S.
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire came in with the fifth-highest rent increase over last year. A report from Rent.com said New Hampshire’s rent went up 19.1% from September 2021. The median rent in New Hampshire is $1,894. Jon Leckie with Rent.com said rent trends follow housing market trends....
WMUR.com
Increase in write-in votes may delay New Hampshire election results
DERRY, N.H. — Some New Hampshire towns are staffing up for Election Day to deal with an anticipated increase in write-in votes, sometimes for candidates who are already on the ballot. The trend could lead to results being reported later than normal on Election Night. In the state primary...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire 1st Congressional District race candidates tout new endorsements
MANCHESTER, N.H. — With just two weeks to go until election day, the 1st Congressional District race is taking center stage with the candidates touting new endorsements. The Manchester Police Patrolman's Association and the Manchester Association of Police Supervisors are endorsing Republican nominee Karoline Leavitt. “There is one person...
whdh.com
New Hampshire senate candidates react as 7NEWS/Emerson College poll shows tightening race
The New Hampshire U.S. Senate race is shaping up to have a photo finish with just two weeks left until voters head to the polls. “Five weeks ago it looked like Hassan was in a much stronger position – and now it’s pretty much a toss-up,” Executive Director of Emerson College Polling Spencer Kimball said.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire COVID-19 hospitalizations hover between close numbers over past couple days
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire COVID-19-positive hospitalizations decreased slightly Wednesday, still hovering around 130 people for the past couple of days. There are 131 patients in New Hampshire hospitals who have tested positive for COVID-19, slightly down from 138 people Tuesday. There were also 131 patients who were positive for COVID-19 in hospitals Monday. Of those 131 people, 32 are receiving specific treatment for the virus, the same number as Tuesday.
WMTW
Maine Rep. Jared Golden receives U.S. Chamber award for small business advocacy
LEWISTON, Maine — Seeking a third term in Washington representing Maine’s 2nd Congressional District, Democratic Rep. Jared Golden is trying to burnish his business credentials. On Tuesday, Golden visited small businesses in his hometown of Lewiston, toured high-tech metal manufacturer Elmet Technologies, a locally owned, 175-employee company that...
WMUR.com
First Lady Jill Biden to visit New Hampshire on Saturday
MANCHESTER, N.H. — First Lady Jill Biden will pay a visit to the Granite State this weekend. The first lady will first appear at an event with Sen. Maggie Hassan in Manchester and will deliver remarks there, according to the Office of the First Lady. Biden will also deliver...
3,500 acres of southern Vermont’s Glebe Mountain to join federal conservation refuge
The forestland in the towns of Londonderry and Windham will help anchor a new U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service management area. Read the story on VTDigger here: 3,500 acres of southern Vermont’s Glebe Mountain to join federal conservation refuge.
These Two Brothers Should Be New Hampshire’s Most Famous Natives
When you think of fast food chains that started out in New England, it’s likely that three come to mind. In recent years, Wahlburgers has become a national phenomenon, thanks not just to its food, but its reality show of the same name. With franchises located as far south as Florida and as far north as Canada, it won’t belong until there are as many Wahlburgers as Wahlbergs.
Healey Rejects Third Massachusetts Gubernatorial Debate With Diehl
There will not be another debate between Republican Geoff Diehl and Democrat Maura Healey in the Massachusetts gubernatorial race that will be decided on November 8. Diehl and Healey sparred for a second time last Thursday, but Diehl wants one more debate. Healey said no. Healey, believed by most political...
Maine and New Hampshire Towns Make Top 5 List for Prettiest U.S. Cities in Winter
Sure, the winters here can be rough. Summers boast gorgeous, comfortable days in the high 70s, salt breezes on the water, and cold beers on the deck, but as the temperature starts to dip in the fall, we all start to panic a little bit. “Winter is Coming” is a...
Maine housing officials say House candidate's story is false
LEWISTON, Maine — A Republican congressional hopeful in a highly competitive Maine race is spreading misinformation about the state's housing policies, public housing directors said. Former Rep. Bruce Poliquin is challenging Democratic Rep. Jared Golden, who narrowly defeated the Republican in 2018. During his campaign, Poliquin has relayed a...
mainepublic.org
Northern Maine transmission line gets key vote from state regulators
State regulators gave initial approval Wednesday to new transmission line that would connect a massive renewable energy project in Aroostook County to New England's power grid. The Maine Public Utilities Commission stopped short of finalizing an agreement with the two project developers – LS Power Base and wind power developer...
wabi.tv
Maine regulators approve wind power, transmission project
HALLOWELL, Maine (AP) — The Maine Public Utilities Commission on Wednesday approved a pair of energy projects that would generate enough wind power for up to 900,000 homes along with construction of a new transmission corridor to get the electricity to the regional power grid. The PUC was required...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire COVID-19 hospitalizations drop over weekend
MANCHESTER, N.H. — New Hampshire hospital patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 dropped over the weekend. According to the New Hampshire Hospital Association, there were 131 people in hospitals Monday who tested positive for COVID-19. On Saturday, there were 158 people and on Saturday, there were 149 people.
Comments / 0