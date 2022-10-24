Read full article on original website
wtoc.com
Savannah Asian Festival
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The sights and sounds, flavors and fun of the Savannah Asian Festival are making a return this year. The festival is coming up next weekend at Eastern Wharf. You still have a chance to get involved. Whitney Gilliard, from the AAPI Task Force joined WTOC on...
wtoc.com
INTERVIEW: SCAD film student Kayli Carter
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - SCAD Film Students have been soaking up the atmosphere here the 25th Anniversary celebration. WTOC’S Becky Sattero sat down with SCAD film student Kayli Carter.
AdWeek
Gray Promotes Marsha Fogarty to General Manager of WTOC in Savannah
The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Marsha B. Fogarty has been promoted to general manager of Gray owned Savannah, Ga., CBS affiliate WTOC. Fogarty joined WTOC in 1998...
wtoc.com
Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship Fall Festival
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The fastest way to enhance a community is to bring that community together. That’s what Kingdom Life Christian Fellowship will be trying to do for Savannah’s Southside this weekend with its Fall Festival. Pastor Charles Roberson is here this morning with a look ahead...
South Georgia State Fair returns to Savannah this week
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – The South Georgia State Fair is returning to Savannah on Thursday, October 27 and will run until November 6 at 105 Fort Argyle Road. The fair will have dozens of rides, games and food. This year’s shows will feature Magic Mark, 5-star Petting Zoo (includes pony rides), Master of Chainsaws, Rosaire’s […]
Savannah Tribune
Yusuf Shabazz Honored With Outstanding GA Citizen Award
Yusuf Shabazz is a 2022 recipient of the Outstanding Georgia Citizen Award, the state’s highest citizen honor. Although he has operated successful businesses for more than 30 years, served in public office, taught school, and preached in Georgia churches; the Georgia Secretary of State bestowed the award upon Shabazz because of his life-long devotion to Georgia’s disenfranchised communities and his work as a social crusader.
WXIA 11 Alive
New movie studio announced in Georgia at historic site
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — One of Georgia's Historic Army bases will be repurposed into a "state-of-the-art" movie production campus, according to the film company. BlueStar Studios announced plans on Wednesday for a 53-acre campus where Fort Gillem Army Base stood in Forest Park. It will include "purpose-built stages available in the Atlanta metropolitan area starting Summer 2023."
wtoc.com
Kia America donates $300,000 to Family Promise in Bryan County
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - After losing their home in Richmond Hill back in July, Family Promise will soon be able to have a physical presence in Bryan County again, thanks to a $300,000 donation from Kia America. “They said they wanted to make a donation, so for us, we were...
Statesboro STEAM Academy’s Beta Club is awarded National Qualifiers
Statesboro STEAM College, Careers, Arts and Technology Academy’s mission is to evoke a sense of pride and ownership in the love for learning and the adventure of growing beyond self to enhance individual success by putting students first and encouraging them to push past all perceived limits to reach their ultimate goals, through experiences with Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math.
Statesboro native moves on to knockout rounds on The Voice
STATESBORO, Ga. (WSAV) — Statesboro native Bryce Leatherwood performed on NBC’s The Voice Tuesday night. He’s on Team Blake. Leatherwood sang “Red Dirt Road” by Brooks and Dunn, along with a group from North Carolina. It was part of what the show calls The Voice Battle. “It’s where I first saw mary, on that roadside […]
wtoc.com
Top Teacher: Austin Jackson
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Every child is gifted. They just unwrap that gift at different times. and nobody knows that better than a special needs educator. Meet this week’s WTOC Top Teacher, Austin Jackson. “I come from a family of teachers. They pretty much guided me. So I walked...
wtoc.com
Construction on Broughton Street expected to end in November
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Construction along Broughton Street has been going on for two years now but an end to the downtown eye sore is in sight. Mayor Johnson says the long overdue end to this construction on Broughton Street should be wrapped up before Thanksgiving. For one business owner just up the street, that’s music to her ears.
Read Glenn Burns’ letter to Channel 2 viewers about his retirement, career
Severe Weather Team 2 Chief Meteorologist Glenn Burns announced his retirement after 40 years at WSB-TV. His final day will be Nov. 22. Read a special message from Glenn as WSB-TV celebrates his 40 years of service to the people of north Georgia. A letter from Chief Meteorologist Glenn Burns:
wtoc.com
McIntosh Co. sees large turnout for early voting
DARIEN, Ga. (WTOC) - We are more than a week and a half into early voting here in Georgia, and voters continue to hit record breaking numbers. As of this morning, more than 1.1 million Georgia voters had cast their ballot. State election officials say people are also returning their absentee ballots at a faster rate.
Ambulance collides with tractor-trailer en route to Savannah
HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — An ambulance crashed into a tractor-trailer on its way to Savannah early Wednesday morning. A Golden Isles ambulance carrying a patient was enroute to Savannah from Waycross when it collided with the rear of a tractor-trailer in Hinesville just before 1 a.m. According to the Hinesville Police Department (HPD) Traffic Accident […]
wtoc.com
Annual Turpentine Festival returns to Portal
PORTAL, Ga. (WTOC) - One small town festival that celebrates rural history returns this weekend in Bulloch County. The annual Portal Turpentine Festival makes its return. Say the word “turpentine” to many people these days and its just something smelly you get at the hardware store. They don’t know that it spawned an industry in the rural south that got a generation through tough economic times.
Savannah teacher administratively reassigned following student altercation
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A teacher at Sol C. Johnson High School has been administratively reassigned following his involvement in an altercation between students on Wednesday. According to a statement released by the Savannah Chatham County Public School System (SCCPSS), a male teacher became involved in a student altercation while attempting to diffuse a fight […]
wtoc.com
200 Club of the Coastal Empire holds annual Community Heroes Golf Tournament
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - First responders are not called to the golf course often, but Wednesday, several have been invited there as the guests of honor at the 200 Club of the Coastal Empire’s annual Community Heroes Golf Tournament. This is a fundraising event for the 200 Club, but...
wtoc.com
Make-A-Wish grants wish for Savannah teenager
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Make-A-Wish Georgia has made a big impact across our area. granting life-changing wishes for kids with critical illnesses. Today, they teamed up with Enmarket to grant a local teen’s wish of going to Disney World!. 18-year-old DeMichael has epilepsy and cerebral palsey. They say he...
wtoc.com
Savannah council to vote on removing name of Calhoun Square
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Change history or keep it?. Those are the questions the community has been asking for more than a year and what Savannah City Council will decide Thursday for Calhoun Square. Is it changing history or correcting a wrong?. “Today, Calhoun would probably be thought of as...
