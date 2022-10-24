Read full article on original website
Ohio elections chief: Precincts can’t take absentee ballots
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio law does not permit voters to return absentee ballots at their precincts on Election Day, the state’s elections chief is cautioning amid a misinformation campaign around the security of voting machines that’s urging them to do so. Republican Secretary of State Frank...
Lawsuit alleges ‘coordinated campaign of vigilante voter intimidation’ in Arizona
A new lawsuit filed in an Arizona federal court alleges an organization called Clean Elections USA has engaged in a “coordinated campaign” to intimidate voters from depositing ballots at drop boxes in Maricopa County through the use of armed vigilantes. The Arizona Alliance for Retired Americans and the...
Kentucky lawmakers seeking voter OK to call special sessions
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky’s electorate will soon cast decisive votes on something state lawmakers have craved, a ballot measure fiercely resisted by the governor that would let the legislature call itself into special session on topics of its choosing. If the proposed constitutional amendment is ratified Nov....
Amendment 4 driving voters to polls for Missouri's no-excuse absentee voting
The amount of police funding a Missouri city is required to provide is on November's ballot. Amendment 4 ask Missouri voters if the state constitution should increase the minimum funding for police.
US News and World Report
South Dakota Prosecutor: No Charges for Noem's Airplane Use
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota prosecutor who was overseeing an investigation into Gov. Kristi Noem's use of state government aircraft announced Tuesday that the investigation found nothing to support a criminal prosecution. Hughes County State's Attorney Jessica LaMie said in a short statement that there was...
University of Florida to enforce protest ban after anti-Sasse rally
The University of Florida is going to start enforcing a decades-old prohibition against indoor protests following a raucous demonstration earlier this month against the selection of U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse as a finalist for the school president’s job. Sasse, a Republican in his second Senate term, has drawn criticism...
WTAP
Gov. DeWine announces $10.2 million in Ohio court backlog reduction program awards
COLUMBUS, OHIO (WTAP) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that 51 local courts will receive a total of $10.2 million in grant funding to help reduce accumulated backlogs of pending court proceedings. Governor DeWine is awarding the funding as part of the Ohio Court Backlog Reduction Program, which launched earlier...
NewsChannel 36
NY State leaders announce expansion of Red Flag laws
ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- After the Buffalo mass shooting in May, Gov. Kathy Hochul issued an executive order requiring state police to expand their use of the Red Flag Law, also called the Extreme Risk Protection Order Law. Monday, Gov. Hochul and Attorney General Letitia James announced a $4.6 million increase in funding to support extreme protection orders.
Bowmars Strike Plea Deal in Largest Poaching Case in Nebraska History
Josh and Sarah Bowmar, a celebrity husband-and-wife hunting duo, recently made a plea deal in a high-profile poaching case. The team was charged in 2020 with five counts of hunting violations, including hunting wild turkeys without a valid permit, illegally transporting game across state lines, and baiting wildlife. The couple initially pleaded not-guilty on all counts. On October 19, the Bowmars withdrew pleas of not guilty on all charges and pleaded guilty to conspiracy to violate the Lacey Act, as first reported by Gear Junkie. As part of the plea deal, all remaining charges were dropped.
WWEEK
Jury Awards $6 Million to Oregon Jack in the Box Workers
A jury has awarded over $6 million to Oregon employees of Jack in the Box who had filed a class action lawsuit accusing the fast food chain of years of wage theft. The case has been litigated for the past 12 years before coming to an end in the Portland federal courthouse on Monday.
A new law has made a change to this year's ballot
If you are going to vote early, you will notice that this year's ballot will look a little different.
Investigation uncovers theft ring targeting meatpacking plants in North Dakota, other Midwestern states
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — An investigation into the theft this summer of several semitrailers loaded with frozen beef from Nebraska has led to arrests and uncovered a multimillion-dollar theft ring targeting meatpacking plants in North Dakota and five other Midwestern states, federal authorities said. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security reported Tuesday that the discovery […]
garnett-ks.com
Kansas Gov. Kelly, Lt. Gov. Toland groom kids with state-funded drag shows
Hurry moms and dads – there’s still time to take your kids to Wichita this weekend to see a Halloween drag queen show paid for by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, Lt. Governor David Toland and their Kansas Department of Commerce – oh, and your tax dollars. Are...
Indiana Attorney General calls EPA policy ‘unlawful,’ warns against ‘California wokeism’
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is speaking out against a new clean-air policy, calling it “unlawful” while warning against “California wokeism.” AG Rokita filed a brief on Thursday asking a US appeals court to invalidate a part of a new Clean Air Act from the Environmental Protection Agency. In a news release sent […]
California Gov attacks Texas again saying they are "doubling down on stupid"
“I love all this energy stuff. They pay higher electricity bills in Texas, in Florida, in Indiana than they do in the state of California. We’ve seen energy costs go through the roof in those states. They’re doubling down on stupid.” California Gov. Gavin Newsom.
US News and World Report
Editorial Roundup: North Carolina
Winston-Salem Journal. October 25, 2022. The current method of evaluating North Carolina public schools with simplistic and often stigmatizing letter grades is both too narrow and narrow-minded. So, it’s encouraging to see that the state, finally, may be considering a better way. In a statewide survey conducted by the...
KDRV
Local sheriffs respond to potential impacts from Measure 114
MEDFORD, Ore- Local Oregonians are now just a few weeks away from casting their votes at the ballot box, to not only decide who the state's next governor will be, but also whether to pass controversially measures like Measure 114. According to the Oregon ballot, Measure 114 is a firearm...
arizonasuntimes.com
Lake Announces She Will Declare Southern Border ‘Invasion’ on Day One as Governor
SCOTTSDALE, Arizona – Speaking to a packed crowd of several hundred at the headquarters of ammunition company Dillon Precision on Wednesday, Kari Lake received loud cheers when she announced, “I will declare an invasion on the border on day one when I get into office.” She added, “I want us to be known as The Grand Canyon State, not the fentanyl cartel state.”
thecentersquare.com
Texas pastors offer blistering rebuke of Newsom’s ad quoting Jesus to promote abortion
(The Center Square) – Texas pastors across the state are offering blistering rebukes of California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s billboard campaign in Texas quoting Jesus to promote abortion. After the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, returning the issue to the states, Texas’ Heartbeat bill became law Sept. 1....
KOAT 7
3.0 magnitude earthquake reported in New Mexico
OTERO COUNTY, N.M. — TheU.S. Geological Survey has reported a 3.0 magnitude earthquake in southern New Mexico. According to USGS data, the earthquake happened north of Alamogordo near the community of La Luz. The quake happened early Tuesday morning. USGS data indicates only a few people reported that the...
