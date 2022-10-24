ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

US News and World Report

South Dakota Prosecutor: No Charges for Noem's Airplane Use

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota prosecutor who was overseeing an investigation into Gov. Kristi Noem's use of state government aircraft announced Tuesday that the investigation found nothing to support a criminal prosecution. Hughes County State's Attorney Jessica LaMie said in a short statement that there was...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
NewsChannel 36

NY State leaders announce expansion of Red Flag laws

ALBANY, NY (WENY)-- After the Buffalo mass shooting in May, Gov. Kathy Hochul issued an executive order requiring state police to expand their use of the Red Flag Law, also called the Extreme Risk Protection Order Law. Monday, Gov. Hochul and Attorney General Letitia James announced a $4.6 million increase in funding to support extreme protection orders.
BUFFALO, NY
Field & Stream

Bowmars Strike Plea Deal in Largest Poaching Case in Nebraska History

Josh and Sarah Bowmar, a celebrity husband-and-wife hunting duo, recently made a plea deal in a high-profile poaching case. The team was charged in 2020 with five counts of hunting violations, including hunting wild turkeys without a valid permit, illegally transporting game across state lines, and baiting wildlife. The couple initially pleaded not-guilty on all counts. On October 19, the Bowmars withdrew pleas of not guilty on all charges and pleaded guilty to conspiracy to violate the Lacey Act, as first reported by Gear Junkie. As part of the plea deal, all remaining charges were dropped.
NEBRASKA STATE
WWEEK

Jury Awards $6 Million to Oregon Jack in the Box Workers

A jury has awarded over $6 million to Oregon employees of Jack in the Box who had filed a class action lawsuit accusing the fast food chain of years of wage theft. The case has been litigated for the past 12 years before coming to an end in the Portland federal courthouse on Monday.
OREGON STATE
KX News

Investigation uncovers theft ring targeting meatpacking plants in North Dakota, other Midwestern states

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — An investigation into the theft this summer of several semitrailers loaded with frozen beef from Nebraska has led to arrests and uncovered a multimillion-dollar theft ring targeting meatpacking plants in North Dakota and five other Midwestern states, federal authorities said. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security reported Tuesday that the discovery […]
NEBRASKA STATE
US News and World Report

Editorial Roundup: North Carolina

Winston-Salem Journal. October 25, 2022. The current method of evaluating North Carolina public schools with simplistic and often stigmatizing letter grades is both too narrow and narrow-minded. So, it’s encouraging to see that the state, finally, may be considering a better way. In a statewide survey conducted by the...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
KDRV

Local sheriffs respond to potential impacts from Measure 114

MEDFORD, Ore- Local Oregonians are now just a few weeks away from casting their votes at the ballot box, to not only decide who the state's next governor will be, but also whether to pass controversially measures like Measure 114. According to the Oregon ballot, Measure 114 is a firearm...
OREGON STATE
arizonasuntimes.com

Lake Announces She Will Declare Southern Border ‘Invasion’ on Day One as Governor

SCOTTSDALE, Arizona – Speaking to a packed crowd of several hundred at the headquarters of ammunition company Dillon Precision on Wednesday, Kari Lake received loud cheers when she announced, “I will declare an invasion on the border on day one when I get into office.” She added, “I want us to be known as The Grand Canyon State, not the fentanyl cartel state.”
ARIZONA STATE
KOAT 7

3.0 magnitude earthquake reported in New Mexico

OTERO COUNTY, N.M. — TheU.S. Geological Survey has reported a 3.0 magnitude earthquake in southern New Mexico. According to USGS data, the earthquake happened north of Alamogordo near the community of La Luz. The quake happened early Tuesday morning. USGS data indicates only a few people reported that the...
ALAMOGORDO, NM

