Ok, let's fix all of the ridiculous lies and misinformation in this biased article. The case had very littlr to do with ballot "curing". It was about not counting incorrect or uncured ballots. The districts have their own means of ballot "curing", as mentioned. But when the deadline to tally the votes comes, that's it. Any votes not "cured" or submitted correctly prior to that deadline have no business being counted. Period, end of story. THAT is what the case was about. And the racial bias claim? Complete BS. I mean good Lord, it's not like the envelopes or ballots are marked "BLACK VOTER" so people can toss them out.
Our state Supreme Court is majority democrats. There are two republicans. Personally a ballot that is not filled out properly should be sent back to the voter to fix it. If it comes back still not completed then it needs to be pitched. However, I think mail in ballots should end. People need to get off their butts and go to,the polls, unless one is disabled or out of the country.
The Republican controlled legislator in Pennsylvania wrote and passed the mail in voting bill 2 years before the pandemic. And they are so insidious that after they lost they tried to throw out all the mail in votes in pa saying the bill they passed 5 years earlier was unconstitutional
