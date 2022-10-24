Read full article on original website
States where abortion is on the ballot in November
(NEXSTAR) – The Supreme Court’s June ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade and left the question of abortion rights up to the states has produced ballot questions in a handful of states this fall. Three states are asking voters some variation of whether they want to establish a...
Connecticut gubernatorial hopeful appeals to vaccine foes
HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — As part of his campaign to win over blue state voters, the Republican candidate for governor in Connecticut, Bob Stefanowski, is trying to capitalize on any lingering resentment over safety precautions taken at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last week, the businessman pledged to...
Can you afford to be a renter in these cities? Here’s what a new report says
Affording rent in some of the nation's biggest cities could require a six-figure income, a new report suggests.
Health care workers deserve better than to live in fear
“I’m an ICU nurse and this is my biggest fear,” read one of the many messages I received on social media last weekend after a gunman opened fire at Methodist Dallas Medical Center, killing two nurses. Reading these messages made my heart sink and my pulse race at the same time.
