Tuscaloosa area high school football schedule for Week 10
We've reached the final week of the Alabama high school football regular season and the remaining undecided region races will soon be decided. Sipsey Valley and Hale County are fighting for the final playoff spot in 4A-Region 3. Hale County is still on the outside looking in despite beating Sipsey Valley 32-24 last week.
The top four finishers in each region qualify for the AHSAA playoffs . The first round of the AHSAA playoffs is Nov. 4. The Super 7 state championships are in Auburn Nov. 30-Dec. 2.
Here's the Week 10 schedule for the entire Tuscaloosa area .
Thursday
- Gordo at Hale County
- Winfield at Lamar County
- Morgan Academy at Pickens Academy
- Marion County at Pickens County
Friday
- Sumiton Christian at Berry
- Tuscaloosa County at Brookwood
- Fayette County at Hamilton
- Holt at Tuscaloosa Academy
- Fayetteville at Holy Spirit
- Hubbertville at Lynn
- Linden at Mars Hill Bible
- Alma Bryant at Northridge
- Sipsey Valley at Northside
- Southern Academy at South Choctaw Academy
- South Lamar at Brilliant
- Sulligent at Colbert County
- University Charter School at Choctaw County
