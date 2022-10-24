ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centerville, GA

13WMAZ

Macon man in critical condition after car crash with tractor trailer on Pierce Avenue

MACON, Ga. — A 56-year-old man is hospitalized in critical condition after car crash with a tractor trailer on Pierce Avenue near Ingleside Avenue Thursday night. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just after 7:30 p.m., a tractor trailer driven by a 50-year-old man was traveling north on Pierce Avenue when a Hyundai Sonata driven by a 56-year-old man crossed the center line. The driver of the car was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent where he is listed in critical condition.
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

Centerville Police investigating after body found on Jeanette Place

CENTERVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Centerville Police are investigating after a woman’s body was found in the backyard of a home on the 100 block of Jeanette Place on Monday. According to Houston County Coroner James Williams, Centerville Police conducted a welfare check on an elderly woman around noon...
CENTERVILLE, GA
13WMAZ

3 people hospitalized after plane crash in Crawford County

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a plane crashed in Crawford County Thursday morning. According to a news release from the sheriff's office, just after 10:15 a.m., a Cessna 172 plane was attempting to land when...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Five indicted in Mike's Golf Carts burglary in Perry, three still at large

PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Five men have been indicted in connection to the burglary of a Perry golf cart dealer that happened back in July. 41-year-old Timothy Silas, 35-year-old Arnold Silas, 34-year-old Antwain Swain, 46-year-old Terrance Johnson, and 44-year-old David Powell were all indicted on 20 counts each of felony theft by taking, six counts each of criminal attempt to commit theft, and one count each of felony criminal damage to property on Tuesday.
PERRY, GA
WALB 10

South Ga. rapper convicted on drug charges

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A South Georgia rapper was convicted on drug charges following a two-day trial in Dooly County, according to the Cordele Judicial Circuit. Quentavious Marqurion Nance, aka “Swazy Baby,” 32, from Cordele, was found guilty of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony charge.
DOOLY COUNTY, GA
southgatv.com

OVERTURNED LOG TRUCK ON HIGHWAY 300 IN CRISP CO..

A traffic accident involving a log truck has been reported on highway 300 south in Crisp County, where local responders are responding to the scene. Georgia State Patrol, Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, Crisp County Fire and Rescue are on the scene. More details to come as the investigation continues.
CRISP COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Washington County deputies seek missing 20-year-old

HARRISON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing person. Domanic Roberson, 20, was last seen on Church Street in Harrison. He’s described as 6 feet tall and weighing 156 pounds. Authorities also released a photo of him.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Sandersville Police looking for two group home runaways

SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two teens have run away from a Sandersville group home and the Police Department is looking for your help to find them. The two fifteen-year-old girls were last seen leaving in a red vehicle on October 19th at around 6:00 that evening. Gracie Lynn Madison is...
SANDERSVILLE, GA
41nbc.com

Houston County Fire Department investigating Sunday fire

HAWKINSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Houston County Fire Department is investigating a Sunday night fire. According to the Houston County Fire Chief, Christopher Stoner, the initial call came in at around 9:41 p.m. for a house fire at 2882 South Highway 341. When firefighters arrived on scene they found the...
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Man airlifted to hospital for burns after Houston County mobile home fire

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Crews battled a large fire at a mobile home in Houston County Sunday night. According to Houston County Fire Chief Christopher Stone, the fire was at a home in the 2800 block of Highway 341 shortly after 9:40 p.m. The first calls to 911 indicated the back side and the roof of the mobile home was engulfed in flames. Stoner says everyone was able to get out before firefighters got there, however, one man was treated by EMS for burns and was flown by helicopter to a hospital for further treatment.
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
41nbc.com

School speed camera questions answered

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Speed traps. That’s how a lot of people are referring to the photo-enforced school zone cameras now in use in Macon-Bibb County. There’s a lot of misinformation about these cameras including when the cameras are issuing tickets, at what speed and at what time of day.
BIBB COUNTY, GA
