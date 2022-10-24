Read full article on original website
Macon man in critical condition after car crash with tractor trailer on Pierce Avenue
MACON, Ga. — A 56-year-old man is hospitalized in critical condition after car crash with a tractor trailer on Pierce Avenue near Ingleside Avenue Thursday night. According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, just after 7:30 p.m., a tractor trailer driven by a 50-year-old man was traveling north on Pierce Avenue when a Hyundai Sonata driven by a 56-year-old man crossed the center line. The driver of the car was taken to the Medical Center, Atrium Health Navicent where he is listed in critical condition.
41nbc.com
Centerville Police investigating after body found on Jeanette Place
CENTERVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Centerville Police are investigating after a woman’s body was found in the backyard of a home on the 100 block of Jeanette Place on Monday. According to Houston County Coroner James Williams, Centerville Police conducted a welfare check on an elderly woman around noon...
4 injured in shooting at South Georgia restaurant
Four people were injured in a shooting at a south Georgia restaurant Saturday night, according to police.
wgxa.tv
Rap artist "Swazy Baby" convicted in Dooly County on meth trafficking charges
CORDELE, Ga. (WGXA) -- Well-known Cordele rap artist, Quentavious "Swazy Baby" Nance has been convicted by a Dooly County Jury on meth trafficking and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony among other, lesser, charges. According to a press release from District Attorney Bradford Rigby, the artist,...
3 people hospitalized after plane crash in Crawford County
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. — The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office are investigating after a plane crashed in Crawford County Thursday morning. According to a news release from the sheriff's office, just after 10:15 a.m., a Cessna 172 plane was attempting to land when...
wgxa.tv
Five indicted in Mike's Golf Carts burglary in Perry, three still at large
PERRY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Five men have been indicted in connection to the burglary of a Perry golf cart dealer that happened back in July. 41-year-old Timothy Silas, 35-year-old Arnold Silas, 34-year-old Antwain Swain, 46-year-old Terrance Johnson, and 44-year-old David Powell were all indicted on 20 counts each of felony theft by taking, six counts each of criminal attempt to commit theft, and one count each of felony criminal damage to property on Tuesday.
WALB 10
South Ga. rapper convicted on drug charges
CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - A South Georgia rapper was convicted on drug charges following a two-day trial in Dooly County, according to the Cordele Judicial Circuit. Quentavious Marqurion Nance, aka “Swazy Baby,” 32, from Cordele, was found guilty of trafficking methamphetamine, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony charge.
Houston County man flown to Atlanta for burns after a mobile home fire
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — A man is being treated for burns at an Atlanta hospital after a mobile home fire in Hayneville, according to Houston County Fire Chief Chris Stoner. Two people were inside of a mobile home at 2882 Highway 341 South in Houston County just after 9:30 p.m. on Sunday night.
wgxa.tv
Woman convicted in 2015 Macon murder following years of trial delays
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A woman has been found guilty in a Macon murder seven years after it happened. In a post on Facebook, the Macon Judicial Circuit says a Bibb County jury found Donna Elyse Jackson guilty of the murder of Ricky Smith. Smith was shot and killed...
WJCL
Missing in Georgia: Teenage girl left high school, never returned home
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Authorities in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing teenage girl. Takayla Walker-Lawson was last seen leaving Mary Parsons High School in Monroe County Monday afternoon. Investigators believe she may be traveling to Macon but she also...
southgatv.com
OVERTURNED LOG TRUCK ON HIGHWAY 300 IN CRISP CO..
A traffic accident involving a log truck has been reported on highway 300 south in Crisp County, where local responders are responding to the scene. Georgia State Patrol, Crisp County Sheriff’s Office, Crisp County Fire and Rescue are on the scene. More details to come as the investigation continues.
WRDW-TV
Washington County deputies seek missing 20-year-old
HARRISON, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing person. Domanic Roberson, 20, was last seen on Church Street in Harrison. He’s described as 6 feet tall and weighing 156 pounds. Authorities also released a photo of him.
wgxa.tv
Sandersville Police looking for two group home runaways
SANDERSVILLE, Ga. (WGXA) -- Two teens have run away from a Sandersville group home and the Police Department is looking for your help to find them. The two fifteen-year-old girls were last seen leaving in a red vehicle on October 19th at around 6:00 that evening. Gracie Lynn Madison is...
Officer injured in accident after shots fired, chase in Warner Robins, city says
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Four people were arrested in Warner Robins after a drive-by shooting and chase that ended in an officer-involved accident, according to a release from the Warner Robins Police Department. At just after 12:30 p.m., Warner Robins Police Department responded to shots fired at 303 Peachtree...
'Frustration': Man says Warner Robins won't 'accept responsibility' after breaking water main cover, pipe 3 years ago
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — A former Warner Robins man claims the city made his home unlivable by breaking his water main cover and a pipe in his front yard. The home is located at 214 Madrid Street, just a few miles from Warner Robins City Hall. No one ever...
41nbc.com
Houston County Fire Department investigating Sunday fire
HAWKINSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT)— The Houston County Fire Department is investigating a Sunday night fire. According to the Houston County Fire Chief, Christopher Stoner, the initial call came in at around 9:41 p.m. for a house fire at 2882 South Highway 341. When firefighters arrived on scene they found the...
GBI, Monroe County deputies investigating inmate's suicide death
MONROE COUNTY, Ga. — Deputies are investigating an inmate's death at the Monroe County jail Tuesday evening. According to a news release from the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, just before 6 p.m., a deputy was doing a headcount when he found an inmate that had attempted suicide. Deputies...
Houston County appeals order to pay for transgender deputy's surgery
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — Houston County appealed a judge's order telling them to pay for an investigator's gender-change surgery. The county and Sheriff Cullen Talton filed the appeal last week in federal court in Macon. This spring, the judge ruled that Houston County violated Anna Lange's civil rights by...
wgxa.tv
Man airlifted to hospital for burns after Houston County mobile home fire
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - Crews battled a large fire at a mobile home in Houston County Sunday night. According to Houston County Fire Chief Christopher Stone, the fire was at a home in the 2800 block of Highway 341 shortly after 9:40 p.m. The first calls to 911 indicated the back side and the roof of the mobile home was engulfed in flames. Stoner says everyone was able to get out before firefighters got there, however, one man was treated by EMS for burns and was flown by helicopter to a hospital for further treatment.
41nbc.com
School speed camera questions answered
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – Speed traps. That’s how a lot of people are referring to the photo-enforced school zone cameras now in use in Macon-Bibb County. There’s a lot of misinformation about these cameras including when the cameras are issuing tickets, at what speed and at what time of day.
