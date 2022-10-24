Read full article on original website
Shenandoah looks to 2023 to begin long-awaited David Memorial Drive extension
Shenandoah City Council met Oct. 26 to discuss items, including a David Memorial Drive extension. (Screenshot via city of Shenandoah) Officials in the city of Shenandoah announced the expected successful funding of a long-planned project to extend David Memorial Drive to Hwy. 242 with cooperation from other governmental bodies in the area.
Tomball e-commerce business Kinsley Armelle goes from garage to global
Amazonite is one of the natural stones used in Kinsley Armelle’s jewelry. (Lizzy Spangler/Community Impact) The journey of e-commerce jeweler Kinsley Armelle began in 2016 with owner Crystal Habel’s desire to save money, she said. “I’m super crafty, but I’m super cheap,” Crystal said. “And so I saw...
Start date for FM 1488 median project pushed back
Here's the latest from the Texas Department of Transportation on two projects along FM 1488. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Here's the latest from the Texas Department of Transportation on two projects along FM 1488. 1. FM 1488 widening through Magnolia. The Texas Department of Transportation is 10% complete with a project...
Read more details on an upcoming transportation project in Richmond Plaza
Construction is set to start in early 2023. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Construction is expected to start in early 2023 on a $20.2 million paving and drainage project in the Richmond Plaza community near the city of Bellaire. Work will include the design and construction of stormwater drainage and paving improvements and necessary utility upgrades on parts of Alder Drive and Jessamine, Aspen, Huisache, Evergreen, Grand Lakes and Mapleridge streets.
Montgomery County Precinct 4 completes Community Drive expansion project
Montgomery County Precinct 4 finished construction in July on a project expanding Community Drive into two lanes with a continual turning lane between Hwy. 59 and Loop 494. (Ronald Winters/Community Impact) Montgomery County Precinct 4 finished construction in July on a project expanding Community Drive into two lanes with a...
Harris County Precinct 3 studying project to expand Spring Stuebner Road
Planned improvements include upgrading Spring Stuebner Road from a two-lane roadway to a four-lane concrete road from west of Leitner Lane to the Grand Parkway. (Ronald Winters/Community Impact) This project is in the study phase; however, Harris County Precinct 3 is seeking to kick off construction in the third quarter...
Oak Ridge North approves underground power lines for Plaza District
All electrical utilities in the proposed Plaza District will be underground to improve walkability and accessibility. (Community Impact staff) Entergy will move forward with placing electrical services in the city of Oak Ridge North’s proposed Plaza District underground following City Council approval at the council’s Oct. 24 meeting.
Missouri City City Council approves new signage for Gammill, Quail Green West parks
New signage is coming to Gammill and Quail Green West parks. (Hunter Marrow/Community Impact) With a 7-0 unanimous vote, Missouri City City Council approved nearly $69,000 in signage for both Gammill and Quail Green West parks during its Oct. 17 meeting. City Council approved a contract with Rosenberg-based construction company...
