Charleston County, SC

GOP chairman kicked out of Republican club over school board endorsements

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County Republican Party Chairman Maurice Washington is no longer welcome as a member of the Greater Lowcountry Republican Club. “It was quite a surprise,” Washington said. “You get something in the mail without the opportunity to talk about it or the courtesy of a call. My reaction to it is that it is crazy.”
South Carolina: Candidates for US 5th Congressional District

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Voters in the mid-Upstate region of South Carolina are heading to the polls to decide who will represent them on Capitol Hill. Republican Congressman Ralph Norman is being challenged by Democratic candidate Evangeline Hundley. Hundley is a longtime realtor, builder and developer and a newcomer to...
Abortion, inflation among top issues for SC voters

COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) — Republican incumbent Henry McMaster and Democrat challenger Joe Cunningham will face off Wednesday night in their first and only gubernatorial debate. Ahead of Wednesday’s debate, we spoke with voters in Richland County about some of the big issues they hope the candidates talk about.
Thursday headlines: Cunningham, McMaster argue over same-sex marriage, abortion

In Wednesday’s night only gubernatorial debate between Gov. Henry McMaster and Democratic opponent Joe Cunningham, the two argued over same-sex marriage, abortion, gun laws, marijuana and more. McMaster stood firm on his position against same-sex marriage. Cunningham replied: “I don’t care who you are or who you love. I don’t think it’s government’s role to be getting in the middle of that.”
South Carolina: Candidates for SC State House District 14

LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — Voters in the Laurens County region are heading to the polls to decide House District 14. Republican Rep. Stewart Jones is being challenged by Democratic candidate Daniel Duncan. Duncan says he's been a truck driver for the past 10 years and a newcomer to politics.
SC group offering free rides to polls on Election Day

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Coalition for Voter Participation (SCCVP) will offer voters free rides to the polls on Election Day. Voters can call (843) 225-0822 or 1-833-348-7350 to schedule a ride to the polls in Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester, Georgetown, Orangeburg, and Williamsburg counties. Rides will...
Turnout sets new record on first day of early voting

BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Election Commission says voters set a new record Monday for early voting ahead of the Nov. 8 election day. SEC spokesman John Catalano said that as of late Monday afternoon, approximately 40,000 people had already voted, nearly doubling the previous single-day early voting record set on June 10, the last day of early voting in statewide primaries.
Funding for affordable housing development available in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Organizations developing affordable housing can now apply for grants from Charleston County. Non-profit and for-profit organizations could receive up to $2 million as part of the Affordable Housing Gap Financing Grant Program. Funds can be put towards the development of both rental and for-sale affordable...
SCDOT planning improvements to US-17A in Berkeley County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) has a public information meeting scheduled for proposed improvements to US-17 Alternate/North Main Street in Berkeley County. SCDOT will hold a meeting on November 3 for citizens to review and confer with state officials about the planned safety improvements to the US-17A/N. Main Street […]
Citadel cadet pleads guilty to role in Capitol riots

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Citadel cadet pleaded guilty Wednesday for his role in the January 6, 2021 Capitol riots. Elias Irizarry, 20, was arrested in March of 2021 after several people who know him identified him to federal officials. Irizarry drove to Washington D.C. the night of January 5., spending the night in a hotel with two friends, according to the Statement of Offense released Wednesday.
Bosch expanding in Dorchester County

Mt. Pleasant Waterworks planning to remove septic …. Mt. Pleasant Waterworks planning to remove septic tanks from Shem Creek watershed. Coastal Carolina Fair returns Thursday featuring …. Coastal Carolina Fair returns Thursday featuring new layout. Mt. Pleasant Waterworks planning to remove septic …. Mt. Pleasant Waterworks planning to remove septic...
Coastal Carolina Fair returns Thursday featuring new layout

LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Coastal Carolina Fair is returning to the Lowcountry. Gates will open to the public at 3 p.m. on Thursday, October 27th. Fairgoers can look forward to a brand-new layout and a unique experience. “It was time for a change,” said Gasper Marino, a member of the fair’s safety committee. “We […]
Highest-rated sushi restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina, according to Tripadvisor

Sushi first started gaining popularity in the U.S. in the 1960s, when a restaurant called Kawafuku opened in Los Angeles’ Little Tokyo neighborhood. The restaurant’s sushi bar was frequented by Japanese businessmen, who’d bring their American coworkers for a meal. Eventually, sushi restaurants started cropping up in other Californian cities, like Osho, which opened in […]
