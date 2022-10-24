Read full article on original website
abccolumbia.com
Rep. Clyburn and Midlands residents encourage fellow South Carolinians to vote early
ORANGEBURG, SC (WOLO) — Early voting began in the state yesterday and voters are casting their ballots across South Carolina. Tuesday morning, Congressman Jim Clyburn cast his ballot in Orangeburg and encourages others in the Midlands to do so as well. “Every time I come to vote, I remember...
live5news.com
GOP chairman kicked out of Republican club over school board endorsements
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County Republican Party Chairman Maurice Washington is no longer welcome as a member of the Greater Lowcountry Republican Club. “It was quite a surprise,” Washington said. “You get something in the mail without the opportunity to talk about it or the courtesy of a call. My reaction to it is that it is crazy.”
WYFF4.com
South Carolina: Candidates for US 5th Congressional District
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Voters in the mid-Upstate region of South Carolina are heading to the polls to decide who will represent them on Capitol Hill. Republican Congressman Ralph Norman is being challenged by Democratic candidate Evangeline Hundley. Hundley is a longtime realtor, builder and developer and a newcomer to...
counton2.com
Abortion, inflation among top issues for SC voters
COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) — Republican incumbent Henry McMaster and Democrat challenger Joe Cunningham will face off Wednesday night in their first and only gubernatorial debate. Ahead of Wednesday’s debate, we spoke with voters in Richland County about some of the big issues they hope the candidates talk about.
Charleston City Paper
Thursday headlines: Cunningham, McMaster argue over same-sex marriage, abortion
In Wednesday’s night only gubernatorial debate between Gov. Henry McMaster and Democratic opponent Joe Cunningham, the two argued over same-sex marriage, abortion, gun laws, marijuana and more. McMaster stood firm on his position against same-sex marriage. Cunningham replied: “I don’t care who you are or who you love. I don’t think it’s government’s role to be getting in the middle of that.”
WYFF4.com
South Carolina: Candidates for SC State House District 14
LAURENS COUNTY, S.C. — Voters in the Laurens County region are heading to the polls to decide House District 14. Republican Rep. Stewart Jones is being challenged by Democratic candidate Daniel Duncan. Duncan says he's been a truck driver for the past 10 years and a newcomer to politics.
FACT CHECK: Cunningham claims crime in South Carolina at all-time high, but is it really?
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham has focused some of his campaign ads on South Carolina’s national rankings for crime, education, and roads, while also promoting what he’d like to accomplish as governor. In an ad posted to YouTube on Sept. 28 called “Time to Win,” Cunningham says crime is at […]
abcnews4.com
New development on Charleston peninsula to bring thousands of people to the Lowcountry
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — A new development is coming to the Charleston peninsula, with tens of thousands of new residents and visitors. For decades, the 189-acre magnolia site has sat empty without approval for the change. Recently, the Environmental Protection Agency approved the land for development, becoming the largest...
counton2.com
SC group offering free rides to polls on Election Day
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Coalition for Voter Participation (SCCVP) will offer voters free rides to the polls on Election Day. Voters can call (843) 225-0822 or 1-833-348-7350 to schedule a ride to the polls in Berkeley, Charleston, Colleton, Dorchester, Georgetown, Orangeburg, and Williamsburg counties. Rides will...
live5news.com
Turnout sets new record on first day of early voting
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Election Commission says voters set a new record Monday for early voting ahead of the Nov. 8 election day. SEC spokesman John Catalano said that as of late Monday afternoon, approximately 40,000 people had already voted, nearly doubling the previous single-day early voting record set on June 10, the last day of early voting in statewide primaries.
counton2.com
Funding for affordable housing development available in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Organizations developing affordable housing can now apply for grants from Charleston County. Non-profit and for-profit organizations could receive up to $2 million as part of the Affordable Housing Gap Financing Grant Program. Funds can be put towards the development of both rental and for-sale affordable...
SCDOT planning improvements to US-17A in Berkeley County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) has a public information meeting scheduled for proposed improvements to US-17 Alternate/North Main Street in Berkeley County. SCDOT will hold a meeting on November 3 for citizens to review and confer with state officials about the planned safety improvements to the US-17A/N. Main Street […]
abcnews4.com
Berkeley County voters have to decide on 2 separate penny sale taxes
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — Berkeley County voters have two different referendums on the ballot that could improve roads and schools. Both are a 1 percent sales tax on anything purchased in the county. The first referendum is for roads. It's a continuation of the 2008 and 2014 penny...
live5news.com
Citadel cadet pleads guilty to role in Capitol riots
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A Citadel cadet pleaded guilty Wednesday for his role in the January 6, 2021 Capitol riots. Elias Irizarry, 20, was arrested in March of 2021 after several people who know him identified him to federal officials. Irizarry drove to Washington D.C. the night of January 5., spending the night in a hotel with two friends, according to the Statement of Offense released Wednesday.
WLTX.com
South Carolina early voting begins: Here's where you can vote and when
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina voters don't need to wait until election day in November to cast their ballots for the 2022 general election. The State Election Commission is reminding voters that early voting begins Monday, Oct. 24 across South Carolina in each county. Voting is open from 8:30...
counton2.com
Bosch expanding in Dorchester County
Mt. Pleasant Waterworks planning to remove septic …. Mt. Pleasant Waterworks planning to remove septic tanks from Shem Creek watershed. Coastal Carolina Fair returns Thursday featuring …. Coastal Carolina Fair returns Thursday featuring new layout. Mt. Pleasant Waterworks planning to remove septic …. Mt. Pleasant Waterworks planning to remove septic...
Does Cunningham have any chance of winning the Gubernatorial race?
Joe Cunningham is challenging incumbent Henry McMaster for the Governor’s seat in South Carolina. Will it really be a challenge, is the question?
Coastal Carolina Fair returns Thursday featuring new layout
LADSON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Coastal Carolina Fair is returning to the Lowcountry. Gates will open to the public at 3 p.m. on Thursday, October 27th. Fairgoers can look forward to a brand-new layout and a unique experience. “It was time for a change,” said Gasper Marino, a member of the fair’s safety committee. “We […]
Highest-rated sushi restaurants in Charleston, South Carolina, according to Tripadvisor
Sushi first started gaining popularity in the U.S. in the 1960s, when a restaurant called Kawafuku opened in Los Angeles’ Little Tokyo neighborhood. The restaurant’s sushi bar was frequented by Japanese businessmen, who’d bring their American coworkers for a meal. Eventually, sushi restaurants started cropping up in other Californian cities, like Osho, which opened in […]
GUIDE: Veterans Day events happening across the lowcountry
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Veterans will be celebrated throughout the Lowcountry with different events to honor them this Veterans Day. News 2 has compiled a list of local events happening in support of our Veterans: Charleston County The 2022 Veterans Day Parade will kick off downtown at 1 p.m. on November 6. The parade […]
