ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wheatland, IN

UPDATE: Crews continue to work multiple-structure fire in Wheatland

By Sky Christian, Matt Coutu, Brandyn Benter
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 3 days ago

WHEATLAND, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Crews continue to battle a blaze in Wheatland where multiple structures have been reported to be on fire.

The fire is reportedly in the 600 block of E. Old Highway 50. The call for the fire came in just before 5:00 p.m.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZJRUr_0il0hjV100
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31zaV6_0il0hjV100

Tim Yochum, assistant chief of the Steen Township Volunteer Fire Department, reported Tuesday morning that fire officials are continuing to contain the fire. Yochum said the crews “were still putting out hotspots” and that the structures were a “total loss.”

The structures were built with metal roofing and other materials that made it difficult for crews to break through and ventilate the fire. It took around 2 hours to contain the embers. Yochum commented that there were a total of 8 surrounding departments were involved to help contain the fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Knox County Dispatch has confirmed that multiple structures caught fire.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
vincennespbs.org

Wind likely played a role in Monday house fire

The Steen Township Fire Department says wind played a major role in a Monday house fire. First City News spoke with the Steen Township Fire Department’s Chief Tim Smith. He says the state fire marshal’s office has been called in to investigate the fire that destroyed a home in Wheatland.
WHEATLAND, IN
wevv.com

Morton Avenue warehouse fire still has some hotspots

It's been 10 days since the Morton Avenue warehouse fire destroyed the 420-thousand foot warehouse but as of today, a few hotspots still remain. Despite the recent rainfall, crews will be out there for a few more days to monitor the hotspots and to make sure everything is safe so crews can get in and continue to investigate.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Crash shuts down rail line in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A single-vehicle crash shut down train traffic on one rail in Terre Haute for a time. The crash occurred around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning near the intersection of E. Haythorne Avenue and N 35th Street. Vigo County Dispatch said as of 9:15 a.m. the roadway is back open, however, CSX […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
MyWabashValley.com

Busy Terre Haute intersection now a 4-way-stop until further notice

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Drivers are asked to be cautious of work crews repairing a broken traffic light at the intersection of 25th Street and Poplar Street. Terre Haute Street Commissioner, Ernie Meeks, said that on Saturday morning a car crashed into the traffic signal pole and signal control cabinet.
TERRE HAUTE, IN
vincennespbs.org

Wheatland home destroyed after fire

A Knox County home is a total loss after a fire. It happened around 4:30 Monday afternoon at a home in Wheatland. Fire crews from around the area responded to the fire on the 600th block of E. Old Highway 50. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire;. however,...
WHEATLAND, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Power outage affects 5K for a time in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Duke Energy crews are working to restore power after two squirrels got into the Allendale Substation on Terre Haute’s south side and caused a power outage Thursday afternoon. According to Rick Burger with Duke, power is expected to be restored by 3 p.m. As of 2:49 p.m., Duke Energy’s outage […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Area Firefighters Battle Fire for 5 Hours in Washington

Authorities from all area departments were dispatched to an abandoned house and field fire on Maxwell Avenue at 50 North and County Road 1875 West last night behind the Victory Church. According to the police report, the gas company was notified and made aware of a possible gas leak. No...
WASHINGTON, IN
14news.com

Oak Hill Road closing for road repair

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Oak Hill Road will be closed between Bergdolt Road and Eastbrook Drive for road repair, according to officials. That road closure is expected for Wednesday, October 26 from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. According to a press release, detour signs and flaggers will be in place.
EVANSVILLE, IN
wbiw.com

Intoxicated man causes tree line fire and is arrested

BEDFORD – On Thursday, October 20th, 2022, at approximately 10:53 p.m. a Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department deputy was en route to a 911 call hang up from Spring Mill State Park campgrounds when he noticed a fire in the 3000 block of Mitchell Road. The fire was in...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, IN
vincennespbs.org

Power to be out in parts of Daviess Co.

Washington Power and Light will have a planned power outage to replace a damaged pole on the East Side of The Roundabout along Highway 50. Power will be out from the east side of the roundabout east along Highway 50 to Montgomery. All Washington Power and Light customers in this area will be affected, including the town of Montgomery.
MONTGOMERY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Life-saving devices make their way to local first responders

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Wednesday, dozens of local first responders and emergency organizations received donations that could help further save lives. Deaconess’ ‘”HeartSaver” program donated 150 AED’s to the agencies. In total, the Evansville Police Department were given 17 AED’s and the Henderson Police Department received 34. Officials with Henderson Police say they now have […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wevv.com

Jasper man hurt in head-on crash

A Jasper, Indiana man was taken to the hospital with injuries after a head-on crash that happened early Tuesday morning. The Jasper Police Department says it was called to a crash in the area of East 3rd Avenue near South A Street just before 6 a.m. Tuesday. JPD says 39-year-old...
JASPER, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Update: 3-vehicle crash injures 3 at Third and College

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Update: Three people were injured as the result of a three-vehicle wreck in Terre Haute Monday evening. According to the Terre Haute Police Department, the crash occurred at approximately 6:21 p.m. at the intersection of College Avenue and S 3rd Street (US 41). Investigating officers said failure to yield by […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Beware of animals in cars as colder weather approaches

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – As cold weather approaches, small animals may look to your car for warmth and shelter. However, if you start up your car with an animal inside, this could be dangerous for the animal and your car as well. Terre Haute Humane Society Executive Director Charles Brown said that they’ve seen […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy