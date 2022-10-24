UPDATE: Crews continue to work multiple-structure fire in Wheatland

WHEATLAND, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Crews continue to battle a blaze in Wheatland where multiple structures have been reported to be on fire.

The fire is reportedly in the 600 block of E. Old Highway 50. The call for the fire came in just before 5:00 p.m.

Tim Yochum, assistant chief of the Steen Township Volunteer Fire Department, reported Tuesday morning that fire officials are continuing to contain the fire. Yochum said the crews “were still putting out hotspots” and that the structures were a “total loss.”

The structures were built with metal roofing and other materials that made it difficult for crews to break through and ventilate the fire. It took around 2 hours to contain the embers. Yochum commented that there were a total of 8 surrounding departments were involved to help contain the fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Knox County Dispatch has confirmed that multiple structures caught fire.

