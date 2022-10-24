Read full article on original website
wvua23.com
Tuscaloosa funding Bowers Park upgrades, school coaches, Chamber consulting
TUSCALOOSA – The city of Tuscaloosa had some great news this week for three local agencies. The Tuscaloosa City Council approved nearly $1 million in funding Tuesday between the Tuscaloosa County Park and Recreation Authority, Tuscaloosa City Schools and the Chamber of Commerce of West Alabama. PARA is getting...
wvua23.com
Tuscaloosa puts a pause on short-term rental license applications
TUSCALOOSA -Tuscaloosans or companies looking at offering short-term rentals in the city are out of luck at least through the end of January. On Tuesday, the Tuscaloosa City Council voted 6-0 to suspend short-term rental licenses. District 4 Council Member Lee Busby recused himself from the vote. Current short-term rental...
wvua23.com
Local schools, childcare centers read together with United Way of West Alabama
The United Way of West Alabama is encouraging childhood literacy by inviting West Alabamians to participate in the 13th annual Read for the Record on Thursday, Oct. 27. Read for the Record, a collaboration with UWWA’s Success by 6 initiative and Jumpstart, is a national event where children across the country all read the same book. This year’s book is “Nigel and the Moon,” a story of a boy who dreams about his future during his school’s career week.
wvua23.com
West Alabama CEOs come together, build with Habitat for Humanity
TUSCALOOSA– When you think CEOs of large companies you probably think of people who never get their hands dirty. Wednesday was an exception for plenty of local business leaders. Each year, Habitat for Humanity Tuscaloosa invites CEOs from some of the area’s largest and best-known companies to help build...
wvua23.com
Commuters dread bridge repair closing lanes on 20/59
TUSCALOOSA – The Alabama Department of Transportation has temporarily closed Covered Bridge Road and two westbound lanes of Interstate 20/59 in Tuscaloosa County after a bridge inspection revealed a structural issue. Repairs are under way. Wednesday was the first day of the I-20/59 lane closures, and residents who commute...
wvua23.com
Cleaning out your house? Tuscaloosa County dropping dumpsters for residents’ use
This weekend is an excellent time to clean out your closets, attic, basement or garage. The Tuscaloosa County Commission and Waste Management are teaming up for their annual fall clean-up on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Collection containers will be available at the following locations:. Camp...
wvua23.com
Northport discusses medical marijuana dispensaries
NORTHPORT – The Northport City Council is moving forward with an ordinance authorizing medical cannabis dispensaries within city limits once medical marijuana is up and running in the state. Every council member was on board for further discussions. District 5 Council Member Jeff Hogg said it’s about ensuring residents...
wvua23.com
After fire displaces mom, 6 children, VFW steps up to help
Until last week, Rita Saxon lived in a mobile home in Coaling with her six children. But on Oct. 18, their lives changed forever. “Last Tuesday, my home was lost to a dryer fire,” Saxon said. Several of her children were inside at the time, but no one was injured.
