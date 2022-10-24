ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Parade

A 'Dancing with the Stars' Shocker! Cheryl Burke Reveals She Won't Be Returning

It feels like Dancing with the Stars has almost always been synonymous with Cheryl Burke. The dancing pro made a name for herself immediately when she appeared back on season 2 in 2006. And in the years since, she's become a mainstay of the show, appearing in 26 out of 31 seasons. But that streak ends now, as Burke has declared this past season will be her last on DWTS.
wrestlinginc.com

Buff Bagwell Faces Possible Amputation

Buff Bagwell is still feeling the effects of an August 2020 car accident, and it could lead to amputation for the former WCW star. He had been driving in Cobb County, Georgia when the crash occurred. While Bagwell was initially optimistic about his recovery, he revealed the damage suffered during a recent appearance on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet."
COBB COUNTY, GA
wrestlinginc.com

The Rock's Daughter Makes Shocking On-Screen Debut On WWE NXT

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's daughter Ava Raine made her "NXT" TV debut during the October 25 episode. Raine was revealed as the fourth member of Joe Gacy's stable Schism. During the segment, Raine said that "the love and acceptance" Schism has given her has defied any preconceived notions she had. She also said that the three men complete her. At the end of the segment, all of the members hugged. Schism also consists of The Dyad (Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid).
FLORIDA STATE
Reality Tea

The Bachelorette’s Gabby Windey Wants To Quit Dancing With The Stars “Every Day”

Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars is in full swing, and although she and her partner are kind of killing it, former Bachelorette Gabby Windey has opened up about how she really feels about the competition. Spoiler alert: She wants to quit. In an interview with E! News, the nurse-turned-reality star admitted she’s ready to […] The post The Bachelorette’s Gabby Windey Wants To Quit Dancing With The Stars “Every Day” appeared first on Reality Tea.
Cinemablend

Kevin Hart Gets Real About Will Smith’s Oscars Slap And How The World Should Treat His Situation With Chris Rock

It’s been a little over six months since Will Smith infamously slapped Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars, and many are still discussing the polarzing incident. While the general public has had plenty of thoughts on the matter, plenty of celebrities have weighed in as well. One of the high-profile stars that chimed in with thoughts is Kevin Hart, who’s good friends with both Smith and Rock. Hart has never been one to shy away from giving honest thoughts and, not too long ago, he got real about the slap and how the world should be treating the situation at this point.
WASHINGTON STATE
digitalspy.com

Dancing with the Stars host Alfonso Ribeiro responds to backlash for 'inappropriate question'

Dancing with the Stars host Alfonso Ribeiro has addressed the backlash over a question he posed on the show. During the latest episode of the US dancing contest, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star asked pro dancer Emma Slater and actor Trevor Donovan if there was more to their rumba. The pair danced to Elvis Presley's 'Always on My Mind' and their chemistry was so intense, even the host fell for it.
TVLine

Leslie Jordan's Surprising Will & Grace Origin Story Revealed: He Was an 11th Hour Replacement for Joan Collins!

Will & Grace fans have Joan Collins to thank for the gift that was Beverley Leslie. In the wake of Leslie Jordan‘s sudden death this week, former Will & Grace exec producer Jeff Greenstein is revealing the surprising story behind the creation of the late actor’s signature, Emmy-winning role. “I’ve been thinking a lot about Leslie Jordan, obviously, reflecting upon his brilliance, marveling that I got to spend a few years in the company of such an extraordinary comedic talent — and realized that some of y’all may not know the story of how Beverley Leslie came to be,” Greenstein shared on...
digitalspy.com

Dwayne Johnson's daughter Simone makes WWE debut on NXT

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's daughter Simone has made her WWE TV debut on NXT - in a very unexpected way. Simone, who now goes by the name Ava Raine, has been training at the WWE Performance Center since she signed with the company in February 2020. She made her NXT live debut back in July.
Outsider.com

Major ‘Chicago Med’ Star To Exit the Series

Brian Tee, who is one of the major cast members of the NBC procedural drama Chicago Med, will be leaving the series after eight seasons. Tee’s final appearance will be in a December 7 episode titled Could Be The Start Of Something New. Yet the actor will return to the series for his directorial debut in the 16th episode this season. Deadline would report that this departure was solely Tee’s decision. He wants to spend more time with his family. After all, daughter Madelyn was just 5 weeks old when he started on Chicago Med. The actor is married to Mirelly Taylor.
People

Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Jokes About Crashing Patrick Mahomes' 'Business Trip,' Poses on Sidelines

Brittany Mahomes — who will welcome her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes early next year — posed in a chic outfit on the sidelines as she cheered her husband on Brittany Mahomes is continuing to document her maternity fashion. The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner joined husband Patrick Mahomes on the road this week as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Florida on Sunday evening. "Showed up to my Husbands business trip today🥰," she captioned a series of photos on Instagram in...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Deadline

Fox‘s ’Call Me Kat‘ Pauses Production Following Leslie Jordan’s Death; Mayim Bialik & Co-Stars React

Production on Fox’s Call Me Kat has been halted following the death of Leslie Jordan. Jordan, who portrayed Phil in the series since Season 1, completed work on a total of 9 episodes. Thursday night’s episode titled “Call Me Uncle Dad” will air as scheduled and will include an in-memorium. Jordan died in a single-car crash in Hollywood today. He was 67. According to the LAPD, a driver, likely suffering a medical emergency, drove a car into a wall at the intersection of Cahuenga Boulevard and Romaine Street around 9:45 a.m. today. “There aren’t words to convey the loss we are experiencing as...

