Read full article on original website
Related
A 'Dancing with the Stars' Shocker! Cheryl Burke Reveals She Won't Be Returning
It feels like Dancing with the Stars has almost always been synonymous with Cheryl Burke. The dancing pro made a name for herself immediately when she appeared back on season 2 in 2006. And in the years since, she's become a mainstay of the show, appearing in 26 out of 31 seasons. But that streak ends now, as Burke has declared this past season will be her last on DWTS.
wrestlinginc.com
Buff Bagwell Faces Possible Amputation
Buff Bagwell is still feeling the effects of an August 2020 car accident, and it could lead to amputation for the former WCW star. He had been driving in Cobb County, Georgia when the crash occurred. While Bagwell was initially optimistic about his recovery, he revealed the damage suffered during a recent appearance on "Insight with Chris Van Vliet."
Late TV Icon Leslie Jordan Was a Family Man: Meet His 2 Younger Sisters and Mom Peggy
Television icon Leslie Jordan was a family man. The Call Me Kat actor died on Monday, October 24, 2022, at the age of 67, Closer confirmed. His talent touched the lives of many, including his mom, sisters and costars. “The world is definitely a much darker place today without the...
wrestlinginc.com
The Rock's Daughter Makes Shocking On-Screen Debut On WWE NXT
Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's daughter Ava Raine made her "NXT" TV debut during the October 25 episode. Raine was revealed as the fourth member of Joe Gacy's stable Schism. During the segment, Raine said that "the love and acceptance" Schism has given her has defied any preconceived notions she had. She also said that the three men complete her. At the end of the segment, all of the members hugged. Schism also consists of The Dyad (Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid).
The Bachelorette’s Gabby Windey Wants To Quit Dancing With The Stars “Every Day”
Season 31 of Dancing with the Stars is in full swing, and although she and her partner are kind of killing it, former Bachelorette Gabby Windey has opened up about how she really feels about the competition. Spoiler alert: She wants to quit. In an interview with E! News, the nurse-turned-reality star admitted she’s ready to […] The post The Bachelorette’s Gabby Windey Wants To Quit Dancing With The Stars “Every Day” appeared first on Reality Tea.
Kevin Hart Gets Real About Will Smith’s Oscars Slap And How The World Should Treat His Situation With Chris Rock
It’s been a little over six months since Will Smith infamously slapped Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars, and many are still discussing the polarzing incident. While the general public has had plenty of thoughts on the matter, plenty of celebrities have weighed in as well. One of the high-profile stars that chimed in with thoughts is Kevin Hart, who’s good friends with both Smith and Rock. Hart has never been one to shy away from giving honest thoughts and, not too long ago, he got real about the slap and how the world should be treating the situation at this point.
digitalspy.com
Dancing with the Stars host Alfonso Ribeiro responds to backlash for 'inappropriate question'
Dancing with the Stars host Alfonso Ribeiro has addressed the backlash over a question he posed on the show. During the latest episode of the US dancing contest, the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star asked pro dancer Emma Slater and actor Trevor Donovan if there was more to their rumba. The pair danced to Elvis Presley's 'Always on My Mind' and their chemistry was so intense, even the host fell for it.
Leslie Jordan's Surprising Will & Grace Origin Story Revealed: He Was an 11th Hour Replacement for Joan Collins!
Will & Grace fans have Joan Collins to thank for the gift that was Beverley Leslie. In the wake of Leslie Jordan‘s sudden death this week, former Will & Grace exec producer Jeff Greenstein is revealing the surprising story behind the creation of the late actor’s signature, Emmy-winning role. “I’ve been thinking a lot about Leslie Jordan, obviously, reflecting upon his brilliance, marveling that I got to spend a few years in the company of such an extraordinary comedic talent — and realized that some of y’all may not know the story of how Beverley Leslie came to be,” Greenstein shared on...
Carmelo Anthony's Ex-Wife La La Anthony Breaks Her Silence On Why Things Never Worked Out With Former Knicks Star ''When We Lived Here In New York... That's When Things Got Complicated.''
La La Anthony gets real on her marriage with Carmelo Anthony during their time in New York.
GMA’s Michael Strahan left stunned by major reveal on show as fans reveal they cried over his reaction
GOOD Morning America fans have been left emotional after Michael Strahan was gifted a blanket with his dog's face on it. Michael, 50, touched many hearts after posting a snippet of Thursday's episode. During a segment of Shop: GMA, the former football player turned host opened a gift of a...
wrestlingworld.co
The Rock’s Daughter Debuts on WWE NXT as Ava Raine, Revealed as the New Member of The Schism
Ava Raine, the daughter of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, made her NXT debut this week as part of Joe Gacy’s faction, The Schism. For the past couple of weeks, a mysterious person with the red hood has been seen with and around The Schism, which includes the tag team The Dyad. On this week’s show, it was revealed to be Raine.
‘Dancing With the Stars’ Witney Carson Fell For Her Husband in High School
Witney Carson and her husband, Carson McAllister, have known one another since they were kids. She reveals how they started dating.
Vanessa Bryant Parties With Daughter Natalia At USC Family Weekend: Cute Photos & Video
Vanessa Bryant, 40, and her daughter, Natalia, 19, are total mother-and-daughter goals! The businesswoman and brunette beauty took to Instagram on Oct. 9 to share that she was partying with her daughter at USC Parents Weekend. Vanessa captioned the adorable selfie, “1 Sorority and 3 Frats later….. Fight On @usc.fb @nataliabryant #ParentsWeekend.”
Broken Heart: Kevin Hart Reveals Death of His Father, Henry Robert Witherspoon
Kevin Hart has made a career out of joking about his family — and especially his father, Henry Robert Witherspoon. On Thursday, Oct. 13, the Philadelphia comedian, who has used his father and his antics as fodder for some of his jokes, announced his father’s death and posted a tribute to the man who helped give him life.
digitalspy.com
Dwayne Johnson's daughter Simone makes WWE debut on NXT
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson's daughter Simone has made her WWE TV debut on NXT - in a very unexpected way. Simone, who now goes by the name Ava Raine, has been training at the WWE Performance Center since she signed with the company in February 2020. She made her NXT live debut back in July.
Major ‘Chicago Med’ Star To Exit the Series
Brian Tee, who is one of the major cast members of the NBC procedural drama Chicago Med, will be leaving the series after eight seasons. Tee’s final appearance will be in a December 7 episode titled Could Be The Start Of Something New. Yet the actor will return to the series for his directorial debut in the 16th episode this season. Deadline would report that this departure was solely Tee’s decision. He wants to spend more time with his family. After all, daughter Madelyn was just 5 weeks old when he started on Chicago Med. The actor is married to Mirelly Taylor.
‘Gunsmoke’: James Arness’ Matt Dillon Was Killed off in a Script to Make Him Lower His Salary Expectations
CBS killed off James Arness' Matt Dillon in a 'Gunsmoke' script when he tried to negotiate for a huge raise in his salary.
‘Chicago Fire’ Fans React to Heartbreaking Death of Major Character
Chicago Fire promos teased all week that someone may not survive Wednesday’s episode. And now… The post ‘Chicago Fire’ Fans React to Heartbreaking Death of Major Character appeared first on Outsider.
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Jokes About Crashing Patrick Mahomes' 'Business Trip,' Poses on Sidelines
Brittany Mahomes — who will welcome her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes early next year — posed in a chic outfit on the sidelines as she cheered her husband on Brittany Mahomes is continuing to document her maternity fashion. The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner joined husband Patrick Mahomes on the road this week as the Kansas City Chiefs took on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Florida on Sunday evening. "Showed up to my Husbands business trip today🥰," she captioned a series of photos on Instagram in...
Fox‘s ’Call Me Kat‘ Pauses Production Following Leslie Jordan’s Death; Mayim Bialik & Co-Stars React
Production on Fox’s Call Me Kat has been halted following the death of Leslie Jordan. Jordan, who portrayed Phil in the series since Season 1, completed work on a total of 9 episodes. Thursday night’s episode titled “Call Me Uncle Dad” will air as scheduled and will include an in-memorium. Jordan died in a single-car crash in Hollywood today. He was 67. According to the LAPD, a driver, likely suffering a medical emergency, drove a car into a wall at the intersection of Cahuenga Boulevard and Romaine Street around 9:45 a.m. today. “There aren’t words to convey the loss we are experiencing as...
Comments / 2