Lower Saucon Township, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WFMZ-TV Online

Person shot while driving on Route 22 in Whitehall Twp., state police say

WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Police in Whitehall Township are investigating a shooting on Route 22 Wednesday afternoon. Troopers responded to the area of Route 22 East near MacArthur Road in Whitehall Township around 3:15 p.m. for the report of a vehicle struck by gunfire, according to a news release from state police.
Daily Voice

Route 22 Shooting Hospitalizes Driver

A driver was hospitalized after being shot at on Route 22 in Whitehall Township on Wednesday, Oct. 26, authorities said. PA State troopers responding to the eastbound lanes around 3:15 p.m. found the driver of a white Dodge Charger injured after an unknown occupant in the right lane fired shots, police said.
LehighValleyLive.com

School bus driver was texting when he crashed in Lower Saucon, police allege

A 46-year-old Palmer Township man faces charges after Lower Saucon Township police say he was texting on a handheld cellphone when he crashed a school bus on Aug. 29. Steven M. Rivera, of the 2600 block of Hermitage Avenue, was driving a Colonial Intermediate Unit 20 bus at 3:31 p.m. that day, a Monday, when he hit a utility pole along Lower Saucon Road at Easton Road, police said Thursday in a news release.
LOWER SAUCON TOWNSHIP, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Police: 2 men stole electrical devices from multiple Lehigh Valley stores

BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Bethlehem Township police are asking for the public's help in their search for two thieves. The men stole electrical devices from multiple Lowe’s and Home Depot stores in Bethlehem Township and Whitehall Township, according to Bethlehem Township Police. The men filled large bags with electrical devices and left the stores without paying, police said.
BETHLEHEM, PA
sauconsource.com

Driver Who Crashed School Bus Was Using Handheld Device: Police

A 46-year-old man from Easton is facing child endangerment charges after police say it was determined that he was “using a handheld cellular device” while operating a Colonial Intermediate Unit bus which struck a telephone pole in Lower Saucon Township on Aug. 29, which was the first day of school in Saucon Valley and most other area districts.
EASTON, PA
sanatogapost.com

NorCo Police Seek Identity in Alleged Hit-Run

NORTH COVENTRY PA – North Coventry police are looking to identify a man, whose image and that of a truck (at top) were captured in video footage, regarding what they said was a hit-and-run accident that occurred Tuesday (Oct. 25, 2022) at about 5 p.m. at the CVS Pharmacy, 351 W. Schuylkill Rd.
NORTH COVENTRY TOWNSHIP, PA
WBRE

Missing 6-year-old Pennsylvania girl found safe

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police say 6-year-old Zoe Moss has been found safe after a multi-day Amber Alert was in place. According to Pennsylvania State Police Moss was seen in the area of East Ward Elementary School in Downington, Chester County, at 6:10 p.m. on Oct. 25. On Oct. 27, State Police said “she […]
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Man who wore clown mask, carried sword to rob store north of Lehigh Valley is arrested, police say

A 39-year-old Monroe County man is charged with robbing a convenience store Oct. 13 while wearing a clown mask and brandishing a samurai sword, Pennsylvania State Police report. William Clancy, of the Albrightsville section of the township, was arrested Saturday after an investigation that included interviews and search warrants, police...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Apparent Motive Revealed In Workplace Murder Of Bucks County Dad

Prosecutors have revealed new details in the fatal shooting of a Bucks County dad at the Delaware County FedEx warehouse where worked. Bart Masciulli, 51, of Levittown, was sitting in his car at a FedEx distribution center near the airport in Tinicum Township on Friday, Oct. 7 when a pedestrian approached and shot him several times, as Daily Voice reported. The suspect, 59-year-old Keith Blount of Philadelphia, was arrested after a brief shootout with city police hours later.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
wrnjradio.com

Man accused of shoplifting from Walmart in Mount Olive Twp.

MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Sussex County man is accused of shoplifting multiple times from the Walmart in Mount Olive Township, police said. On October 21, police responded to the Walmart, located at 40 International Drive South, in Flanders for a report of an individual in the custody of loss prevention for shoplifting, police said.
MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ
local21news.com

Drunk woman crashes car into house after police chase in Dauphin Co.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A woman has been arrested early this morning after drunkenly crashing her car into a residence following a police chase, according to Lower Paxton Township Police Department. Police say that on Oct. 22 at around 3 a.m., 22-year-old Kennedy Jackson-Foucher attempted to evade authorities...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA

