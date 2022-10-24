Read full article on original website
Person shot while driving on Route 22 in Whitehall Twp., state police say
WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - Police in Whitehall Township are investigating a shooting on Route 22 Wednesday afternoon. Troopers responded to the area of Route 22 East near MacArthur Road in Whitehall Township around 3:15 p.m. for the report of a vehicle struck by gunfire, according to a news release from state police.
Route 22 Shooting Hospitalizes Driver
A driver was hospitalized after being shot at on Route 22 in Whitehall Township on Wednesday, Oct. 26, authorities said. PA State troopers responding to the eastbound lanes around 3:15 p.m. found the driver of a white Dodge Charger injured after an unknown occupant in the right lane fired shots, police said.
School bus driver was texting when he crashed in Lower Saucon, police allege
A 46-year-old Palmer Township man faces charges after Lower Saucon Township police say he was texting on a handheld cellphone when he crashed a school bus on Aug. 29. Steven M. Rivera, of the 2600 block of Hermitage Avenue, was driving a Colonial Intermediate Unit 20 bus at 3:31 p.m. that day, a Monday, when he hit a utility pole along Lower Saucon Road at Easton Road, police said Thursday in a news release.
Police: 2 men stole electrical devices from multiple Lehigh Valley stores
BETHLEHEM TWP., Pa. - Bethlehem Township police are asking for the public's help in their search for two thieves. The men stole electrical devices from multiple Lowe’s and Home Depot stores in Bethlehem Township and Whitehall Township, according to Bethlehem Township Police. The men filled large bags with electrical devices and left the stores without paying, police said.
NorCo Police Seek Identity in Alleged Hit-Run
NORTH COVENTRY PA – North Coventry police are looking to identify a man, whose image and that of a truck (at top) were captured in video footage, regarding what they said was a hit-and-run accident that occurred Tuesday (Oct. 25, 2022) at about 5 p.m. at the CVS Pharmacy, 351 W. Schuylkill Rd.
Missing Pennsylvania Autistic Teen Found Dead After Kidnapping, Beating: State Police
Eight people have been charged including a 14-year-old girl and at least one family member of a 19-year-old autistic man police say was kidnapped, beaten, killed, and left in a remote wooded area in Western Pennsylvania on Oct. 20, according to a state police briefing on Tuesday, Oct. 25. Hayden...
Two men charged with riding off-road vehicles on Wilkes-Barre streets
WILKES-BARRE — City police arrested two men when officers encountered a group riding off-road vehicles on public streets Tuesday night. A cruiser was struck by a fleeing all-terrain vehicle while two ATVs collided with each other as the group fled, police reported. Police encountered the group riding four ATVs...
'Erratic' Virginia Driver Busted With Meth, Cocaine In Pennsylvania: Police
A driver seemingly from Virginia was busted with methamphetamine and cocaine during a traffic stop in Pennsylvania, authorities said. Officers were patrolling Route 23 when they spotted the erratic driver, who also had a "bad" Virginia registration plate on Wednesday, Oct. 12, Caernarvon Township police said. Cops stopped the driver,...
SEEN THEM? South Jersey Police Seek Public's Help Identifying Alleged Shoplifters
Police in Burlington County seek the public's help identifying a pair of shoplifting suspects. On Thursday, Oct. 20, October 20, Evesham police investigated a shoplifting at Ulta Beauty, 720 S. Route 73, where the man and woman shown above allegedly stole $4,000 worth of merchandise. If anyone knows their identities,...
Missing 6-year-old Pennsylvania girl found safe
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police say 6-year-old Zoe Moss has been found safe after a multi-day Amber Alert was in place. According to Pennsylvania State Police Moss was seen in the area of East Ward Elementary School in Downington, Chester County, at 6:10 p.m. on Oct. 25. On Oct. 27, State Police said “she […]
NJ Man Took Mushrooms Before Fiery Crash In Upper Makefield: Police
A New Jersey man involved in a Bucks County car crash took mushrooms before getting behind the wheel, according to authorities. Police in Upper Makefield Township were called to the scene of an accident around 9 p.m. on Aug. 6, the department said in a release Saturday, Oct. 22. Officers...
Man who wore clown mask, carried sword to rob store north of Lehigh Valley is arrested, police say
A 39-year-old Monroe County man is charged with robbing a convenience store Oct. 13 while wearing a clown mask and brandishing a samurai sword, Pennsylvania State Police report. William Clancy, of the Albrightsville section of the township, was arrested Saturday after an investigation that included interviews and search warrants, police...
An alert if you use PNC Bank: There is growing concern for widespread ATM fraud in NJ. Here’s why.
An alert if you use PNC Bank -- there is a growing concern for widespread ATM fraud in New Jersey.
Apparent Motive Revealed In Workplace Murder Of Bucks County Dad
Prosecutors have revealed new details in the fatal shooting of a Bucks County dad at the Delaware County FedEx warehouse where worked. Bart Masciulli, 51, of Levittown, was sitting in his car at a FedEx distribution center near the airport in Tinicum Township on Friday, Oct. 7 when a pedestrian approached and shot him several times, as Daily Voice reported. The suspect, 59-year-old Keith Blount of Philadelphia, was arrested after a brief shootout with city police hours later.
Man accused of shoplifting from Walmart in Mount Olive Twp.
MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Sussex County man is accused of shoplifting multiple times from the Walmart in Mount Olive Township, police said. On October 21, police responded to the Walmart, located at 40 International Drive South, in Flanders for a report of an individual in the custody of loss prevention for shoplifting, police said.
Drunk woman crashes car into house after police chase in Dauphin Co.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — A woman has been arrested early this morning after drunkenly crashing her car into a residence following a police chase, according to Lower Paxton Township Police Department. Police say that on Oct. 22 at around 3 a.m., 22-year-old Kennedy Jackson-Foucher attempted to evade authorities...
Man Who Stepped Out Of Vehicle After Crash With Deer Struck, Killed By SUV In Mamakating
A 70-year-old man was hit and killed by an SUV when he stepped out of a vehicle to inspect the damage after hitting a deer. The incident took place in Sullivan County around 6:40 p.m., Friday, Oct. 21 in the town of Mamakating, said Trooper Steven Nevel, of the New York State Police.
TRAFFIC NIGHTMARE: Thousands in Lakewood stuck in Bottlenecked Traffic for Second Day in a Row after Accidents Shut Arterial Roads
For the second day in a row, thousands of Lakewood residents are stuck in bottlenecked traffic jams around Lakewood. Yesterday, an accident took out a traffic light on Route 88, causing extreme backups for several hours. To make things worse, a short time later there was another accident which took...
